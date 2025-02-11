Adam Copeland’s net worth has risen steadily through his illustrious career

Adam Copeland is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor known for his two-and-a-half decades-long tenure in WWE. Throughout his career, Adam has won over 30 championships, including 11 world championships and five Intercontinental Championships. His success in the ring and beyond has brought substantial financial gains, with his net worth ranging between $8 million and $14 million.

Adam Copeland at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (L). Adam Copeland at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Noam Galai, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adam Copeland earns from professional wrestling, acting, and brand endorsements.

He is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever.

ever. Adam began his career in 1992 and currently competes in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Cope.

under the ring name Cope. Edge has won a total of 31 championships in WWE.

in WWE. Copeland's is allegedly worth between $8 million and $14 million.

$8 million and $14 million. The wrestler has been married to Beth Phoenix since 13 October 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Adam Joseph Copeland Ring names Adam Impact, Cope, Uno, Damon Striker, Edge Gender Male Date of birth 30 October 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Orangeville, Ontario, Canada Current residence Orangeville, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’5’' Height in centimetres 195 Weight in pounds 241 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Judy Lynn Copeland Marital status Married Wife Beth Phoenix Education Humber College Profession Professional wrestler and actor Net worth $8 million—$14 million Instagram @ratedrcope X (Twitter) @RatedRCope Facebook @EdgeWWE

What is Adam Copeland’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian wrestler has an alleged net worth of $8 million. Other sources like Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, estimate his net worth to be around $14 million. He has built his wealth through wrestling matches and appearances in AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Additionally, his roles in TV shows and movies provide extra income.

Copeland has also invested in real estate by buying and selling properties over time. For instance, In July 2009, Copeland paid $1.4 million for a 4-acre property in Asheville, North Carolina. The property features a 4,000-square-foot log cabin mansion. Today, it is worth around $3 million.

How much does Edge make per year?

According to Forbes, Edge's previous contract with WWE was reportedly worth $3 million per year. However, Edge and WWE were reportedly at an impasse during contract negotiations, with Edge asking for a higher salary.

Fast five facts about Adam Copeland. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adam Copeland’s background

The Canadian professional wrestler was born Adam Joseph Copeland on 30 October 1973 in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. He is 51 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. A

dam Copeland is a Canadian national of Scottish-Irish ancestry. The wrestler is the son of Judy Lynn Copeland, a single mother who worked two jobs to support him. Adam has never met his father nor seen a picture of him.

The AEW star attended Humber College, where he studied Radio Broadcasting before training under former professional wrestlers Sweet Daddy Siki and Ron Hutchinson.

Wrestling career

WWE has been home to many athletes, including Adam Copeland. He began his wrestling career in the 1990s, competing in independent promotions and singles and tag team competitions. In 1997, Adam signed with the WWF and began wrestling for the company in 1998.

Adam Copeland At Silver Screen Studios in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 22 June 1998, Adam made his professional debut under the ring name Edge. In 1999, Copeland won the WWF Intercontinental Championship at a house show in Toronto. He later created a tag team with long-time friend Christian Cage, and the two won the World Tag Team Championship seven times.

Throughout his career, Copeland has won numerous accolades, including 11 world championships, 5 Intercontinental Championships, 14 world tag team championships, and a United States Championship. He first retired in 2011 due to multiple neck injuries and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March 2012.

Adam Copeland's return to wrestling

Nine years after retiring, Copeland made a surprise return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The next year, he won the 2021 Royal Rumble. After his WWE contract expired, he joined rival promotion AEW in October 2023, debuting in WrestleDream, where he won the AEW TNT Championship twice.

Adam Copeland’s injury

During a steel cage match against Malakai Black on the May 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland suffered a fractured tibia after jumping from the top of the cage. This injury ended his TNT Championship reign and kept him out of action for most of 2024.

He had a Wolverine-like recovery and is now back in AEW. According to Wrestling Inc., during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Copeland explained his overall approach to recovery, no matter what the injury. He said:

I just look at every injury or every surgery as a challenge. Then it gives you an incentive, at least it does for me. That's how I've always kind of framed injuries in my mind. It's like okay it's another challenge, let's go. Then you almost find yourself enjoying the process of fighting and working with your body to get back from these things.

He continued:

And yeah, as you get older it gets harder, but I still strangely enjoy it. I'd rather not get injured, but I try to at least reframe it so that I can almost enjoy the process. I know that sounds masochistic almost.

Adam Copeland at San Diego Convention Center on 25 July 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Acting career

In addition to wrestling, Adam has ventured into acting. He has been featured in numerous television series and movies and has made guest appearances on TV shows such as Weakest Link, Mind of Mencia, Deal or No Deal, MADtv and The Flash.

In a 2025 interview with TMZ Sports, Copeland explained how he took time to fully see himself as an actor. He said:

I fell in love with it but I still kind of refused to call myself an actor. It wasn't until my manager called me with the Emmy nomination news. He goes, 'So do you consider yourself an actor now?' And I said, 'Yeah, I guess I kind of have to.

Below is a list of some of Adam Copeland's movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Highlander: Endgame (2000)

(2000) Bending the Rules (2012)

(2012) Money Plane (2020)

(2020) Haven (2011–2015)

(2011–2015) The Flash (2015)

Vikings (2017–2020)

(2017–2020) Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023–present)

Adam Copeland pictured during the shoot of the TV series Haven, Episode 503. Photo: Mike Tompkins

Source: Getty Images

Who is Adam Copeland’s wife?

The Canadian wrestler has been married to Beth Phoenix, an American professional wrestler for almost a decade. Adam and Beth started dating in 2011 and officially tied the knot on 13 October 2016.

They have two daughters: Lyric Rose Copeland, born on 12 December 2013 and Ruby Ever Copeland, born in May 2016.

Before his marriage to Beth Phoenix, Adam Copeland was previously married to Alannah Morley from November 2001 to March 2004 and Lisa Ortiz from October 2004 to November 2005. His second marriage allegedly ended due to an affair between fellow Adam and fellow wrestler Amy Dumas (Lita).

What is Adam Copeland’s height?

The Canadian actor stands at 6 feet 5 inches or 195 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 214 pounds or 109 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Adam Copeland? He is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor who currently wrestles in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Cope. What is Adam Copeland’s age? The Canadian actor is 51 years old as of 2025. He was born on 30 October 1973. Who is Adam Copeland’s parents? Adam’s mother is called Judy Lynn Copeland. His father’s name is undisclosed. Who is Edge's current wife? Edge is married to his fellow professional wrestler, Beth Phoenix. They tied the knot on 13 October 2016. Who is Edge's ex-wife? The actor was previously married to Alannah Morley (November 2001 - March 2004) and Lisa Ortiz (October 2004 - November 2005). Does Adam Copeland have kids? The Canadian wrestler has two daughters named Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland. How rich is Adam Copeland? He has an alleged net worth of between $8 million and $14 million. What is Adam Copeland’s height? The actor is 6 feet 5 inches or 195 centimetres tall.

Adam Copeland’s net worth has seen significant growth over the years. He is a professional wrestler and actor who currently wrestles in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Cope. Throughout his career, Adam has won over 30 championships, including 11 world championships and five Intercontinental Championships.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Cole Palmer's parents and siblings. Cole is a British professional football player playing for Chelsea in the English Premier League as an attacking midfielder or winger. Cole's family has played an instrumental role in his rise to sports fame.

Cole Palmer was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. He comes from a family of six: himself, his parents Jermaine and Marie, and his three siblings. Cole's parents greatly supported Manchester football clubs when he was growing up. Learn more about Cole Palmer's family in the post.

Source: Legit.ng