A young man who bagged a first-class honours degree from Lagos State University (LASU) has earned a first-class at the Nigerian Law School

Celebrating his achievement, the double first-class holder shared his story, revealing that he was given admission to study history and international relations years ago, which made him retake the UTME

Reacting to his achievement at the Nigerian Law School and LASU, the young man mentioned three key things that defined his journey

Afolarin Emmanuel Afolabi, a Lagos State University (LASU) graduate who graduated with a first-class degree, has achieved another one at the Nigerian Law School.

An excited Afolarin took to LinkedIn to announce his academic feat and shared his story.

A LASU graduate has achieved a first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Afolarin E. Afolabi

Source: UGC

Double first-class holder shares his story

In his LinkedIn post shared in April, Afolarin revealed that he did not initially get admitted into his preferred department years ago and was admitted to study history and international relations.

And this informed his decision to retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Looking back on his bold decision, the young man remarked that it changed everything.

Afolarin attributed his double first-class feat to grace, grit and great grace. His post read:

"Grace, Grit, and Great Grace. DOUBLE FIRST CLASS ALERT! 🚨

"The story didn’t begin with a First Class. It began with a “No.” A few years ago, I wasn’t even a Law student. I had been denied admission into the faculty I so desperately wanted. Instead, I found myself studying History and International Relations—but even then, I knew I wasn’t where I was meant to be.

"So I made a decision: I would try again. I would sit for JAMB again. I would start over. That decision changed everything. Today, I am deeply honored to share that I have graduated from the Nigerian Law School with First Class Honours.

"This completes a “Double First” journey that once felt out of reach: LASU — First Class Honours, top 1% of my cohort Nigerian Law School — First Class Honours, top 1-2% of over 7,000 students nationwide.

"Between that “No” and this moment was a journey defined by Grace, Grit, and Great Grace.

"Grace kept the vision alive when circumstances said otherwise. Grit carried me through the transition, the pressure, and the countless demanding nights. And Great Grace made the outcome far greater than I could have planned. What once felt like a setback became the very foundation of this testimony.

"To my family, mentors, and everyone who stood with me through the process—thank you for being my strength when it mattered most. This is not the end of the journey. It is the standard going forward."

A LASU graduate rejoices after getting another first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Afolarin E. Afolabi

Source: UGC

Law School: LASU graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the LASU graduate's post below:

Fathia Adetola said:

"My double barrel redscroller! I’m so proud of you."

Anjolaoluwa Adesile said:

"Esquireeeeeeeeeee!!!! Congratulations to you! 🥳❤️ I wish you success in the legal profession. ✨"

Emeka Obegolu said:

"Congratulations to you and I look forward to welcoming you to the Bar."

Boluwatife Kolawole said:

"Akanbi, Omo Olodo Ide.😂✨🔥🔥🔥🔥.

"Congratulations, my Idolo. Double First fit you like maaaaadddd!!!"

Winifred Oko-Inya said:

"This reflects your determination, perseverance, grit, dedication, and God’s grace.

"You made yourself and family proud, Congratulations Afolarin E. Afolabi."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Imo State University graduate had narrated how he bagged another first-class degree at Law School.

Man bags first-class at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated achieving a first-class degree at Law School.

He shared that he bagged a first-class, despite finishing with a third-class from the university. The young man shared how excited he was to make such an academic comeback.

He shared a screenshot from his portal, as he shared that he had a third class in his law degree, but a first class from law school.

Source: Legit.ng