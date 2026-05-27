Atiku Abubakar wished Rotimi Amaechi a Happy Birthday, praising his service and courage

The birthday message comes amid controversy over ADC presidential primary results

Mixed reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions surrounding the congratulatory post

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent a Happy Birthday wish to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Atiku commended Amaechi’s courage, conviction, and years of service toRivers State and Nigeria.

Atiku's happy birthday message to Amaechi sparks mixed reactions on social media. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The ADC presidential aspirant said the former Rivers state governor inspires many across the country.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku stated amid allegations of irregularity in the ADC presidential primaries, which forced Amaechi to reject the results.

The former minister alleged that a large percentage of party members were denied the opportunity to participate in the exercise.

Amaechi said the ADC was formed to provide Nigerians with an alternative political platform capable of addressing the challenges facing the country.

Atiku wished Amaechi health, strength, and many more years of impactful service.

This was disclosed in a post shared via his X handle @atiku on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

"Happy Birthday to my brother and fellow patriot, H.E. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, @ChibuikeAmaechi. Your courage, conviction, and years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria continue to inspire many across the nation. I wish you good health, strength, and many more years of impactful service to our dear country."

Nigerians react as Atiku wishes Amaechi Happy Birthday

@theekabbah

All this won’t change the fact that you rigged the ADC primaries.

@stephensmiith6

Never seen a hypocrite as old as Atiku, desperate for power. Would do anything to get it, but will disguise myself as a saint. This Man is more brutal than Tinubu.

@Lady_Ella042

Your brother and friend that you rigged out. You no rate am, I swear.

@Audiostrap

Happy Birthday, Dear Amaechi. You must accept that primaries result.

@IjomahEmmanuel

This is a ceasefire message to Amaechi. Amaechi has learnt the hard way. Even the road to Ikwere no dey.

@AntiTinubu

This is like be@ting a child with a right hand and drawing her near with the left hand.

@LotennaSamuel

You first tell me sorry before Happy birthday, nah. Why you no get conscience

@oladiboladele

After you "allegedly" run am street, you still wish me a happy birthday.

ADC primary: Amaechi defeats Atiku in Bayelsa

Recall that Amaechi won the ADC presidential primary in Bayelsa state with 44,404 votes.

The former transportation minister defeated former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi.

The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state.

ADC Presidential Primary: Atiku in Early Lead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku is leading the ADC presidential primaries with over 1.39 million votes.

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen rejected the ADC presidential primary results amid allegations of irregularities.

ADC adjourned the collation of results to Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as it awaits 12 state results.

Source: Legit.ng