Cubana Chiefpriest, after his recent loss at the APC primaries, has revealed where his loyalty lies ahead of the 2027 general elections

The socialite defended his support for President Tinubu, citing how Yoruba individuals have impacted his life positively

Cubana Chiefpriest's new video has also triggered reactions on social media, with netizens criticising him

Nigerian socialite and upcoming singer Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has described his support for President Bola Tinubu as unshakeable ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chiefpriest made this known during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM as he defended Tinubu, citing the president's administration's achievements in his state (Imo.) The socialite also stated that the Yoruba people have positively influenced his life.

Cubana Chiefpriest reveals why he supports Tinubu despite losing APC primaries. Credit: peterobi/cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

While he acknowledged backing former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, during the 2023 elections, Chiefpriest argued that he now supports Tinubu as a Nigerian who must back all tribes regardless of origin.

“My support for Tinubu is something that’s not shakeable because I had to take a proper look at the achievements of APC in my state. As a Nigerian, I must support all tribes but if you check my life, the best people that have come around my corner and brighten my life are the Yoruba people. I supported Peter Obi during the last election, I could actually do better if I’m on this table where these decisions are being made but me being unable to get the ticket, I can support who’s there," he said.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had previously picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives nomination form to contest for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He later lost the bid and told his fans that he never truly contested.

Cubana Chiefpriest faces backlash as he reveals his support for Tinubu is unshakeable. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest defending his support for Tinubu is below:

What people said about Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens fired back at the socialite. Read the comments below:

Owoyibo commented:

"He started with APC achievements and ended with ‘I didn’t win so I’ll support whoever did.’ Character development speedrun."

ChinomsoIbeh1 commented:

"This guy said he wants to help Mr Tinubu get millions of votes in the South East but he couldn't help himself get enough votes to emerge as his party candidate, it was reported he got just 14 votes in the primaries. Charity they say should begin at home."

immanuel_o30174 reacted:

"I don't really wanna be tribalistic here but you're really a disgrace to the igbos, I'm telling you this for free man Supporting a man you've personally criticize! You have no shame, a full grown man behaving like a child

Pdwildtruth said:

"Politics really changes people’s perspectives over time honestly."

ValentineI7ki3 commented:

"Just imagine this guy, simply because someone favored you we should now follow you and vote for the person. What are you even saying."

Chiefpriest exposes politicians

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest addressed what he intended to do about people who allegedly deceived him and collected huge sums of money during his political journey.

Speaking during a live session with Peller, Chiefpriest alleged that several individuals assured him repeatedly that he would emerge victorious at the primary election.

According to him, those promises allegedly influenced him into spending huge sums of money in different places.

Source: Legit.ng