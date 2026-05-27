Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, appointed Champion of AfDB's aviation transformation programme for Africa

IATP aims to modernise Africa's aviation infrastructure with $7 billion funding mobilization

Nigeria's aviation reforms are recognised as a model for continental growth and investment

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has been appointed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) as Champion of its continent-wide aviation programme, marking another high-profile recognition for a key member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The appointment comes as part of a new African aviation transformation drive aimed at repositioning the continent’s air transport sector and attracting significant investment.

Tinubu’s Top Minister Gets Another Appointment

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AfDB names Keyamo aviation transformation champion

The African Development Bank announced Keyamo’s appointment in recognition of Nigeria’s policy direction and reforms in the aviation sector, which it described as evidence of leadership and vision.

The Minister will now spearhead the Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa (IATP), a continental initiative designed to modernise aviation infrastructure and expand investment across African countries.

The programme is expected to mobilise about $7 billion in funding to support aviation development across the continent.

Programme targets aviation sector growth in Africa

According to the AfDB, the IATP is structured as a broad investment platform that seeks to attract private, institutional and concessional financing into Africa’s aviation industry.

The initiative also aims to address the continent’s low global air traffic share despite its large population, with African airlines currently accounting for less than 3 per cent of global traffic.

Formal signing scheduled in Congo-Brazzaville

The bank has invited Keyamo to its Annual Meetings scheduled for May 28, 2026, in Brazzaville, Congo, where a formal Letter of Intent will be signed between the AfDB and Nigeria.

The agreement is expected to mark the official commencement of Nigeria’s participation in the programme and strengthen collaboration on aviation sector reforms.

AfDB: ‘Nigeria’s leadership and vision recognised’

In its statement, the African Development Bank praised Nigeria’s progress in aviation policy reforms and expressed appreciation for Keyamo’s commitment to sector development.

The bank said the appointment reflects confidence in Nigeria’s role in shaping the future of African aviation.

Keyamo is expected to provide strategic leadership in implementing the programme across Africa, leveraging Nigeria’s recent aviation reforms as a model for broader continental adoption.

According to the Minister’s media aide, Tunde Moshood, the AfDB expressed gratitude for Keyamo’s commitment and active involvement in advancing aviation development across Africa.

Tinubu makes new appointment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Patience Okala as the new national coordinator of Nigeria's African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Coordination Office.

According to a statement from the presidency, the appointment of Okala takes immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng