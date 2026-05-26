Unity Cup: Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ Starting Lineup to Face Zimbabwe
- Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup
- Nigeria will begin the defence of their Unity Cup title against the Warriors at The Valley, the home of Charlton
- If Nigeria overcomes the Southern African country, they will face the winner of the India vs Jamaica in the final
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Zimbabwe in the first match of the 2026 Unity Cup.
Nigeria will start the defence of their Unity Cup crown against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7:30pm at The Valley in Charlton.
A final awaits the winner, as they will face the winner of the second match between India and Jamaica, or a third-place playoff match between the losers.
Chelle announces Super Eagles' lineup
Chelle has confirmed his lineup to face Zimbabwe.
Where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe’s match in the semi-final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in Charlton, England.
The match will be available across multiple streaming platforms, which have secured the hosting rights, and live commentary on the official channels.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.