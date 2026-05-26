Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup

Nigeria will begin the defence of their Unity Cup title against the Warriors at The Valley, the home of Charlton

If Nigeria overcomes the Southern African country, they will face the winner of the India vs Jamaica in the final

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Zimbabwe in the first match of the 2026 Unity Cup.

Nigeria will start the defence of their Unity Cup crown against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7:30pm at The Valley in Charlton.

A final awaits the winner, as they will face the winner of the second match between India and Jamaica, or a third-place playoff match between the losers.

Chelle announces Super Eagles' lineup

Chelle has confirmed his lineup to face Zimbabwe.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe’s match in the semi-final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in Charlton, England.

The match will be available across multiple streaming platforms, which have secured the hosting rights, and live commentary on the official channels.

Source: Legit.ng