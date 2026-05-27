Pastor Sarah Omakwu, the senior cleric of Family Worship Centre (FWC), has faulted those who hide their read receipts or blue ticks on WhatsApp

Hiding your blue ticks, formally known as read receipts, on WhatsApp implies that other users will no longer see the blue two checkmarks when you read their messages

Mixed reactions have trailed the pastor's perspective on the hiding of WhatsApp read receipts, with some people disagreeing with her analogy of God answering one's request

The senior pastor of Family Worship Centre (FWC), Pastor Sarah Omakwu, has advised those who hide their WhatsApp read receipts to put them back on.

The preacher stated this during her sermon and shared an excerpt of it on her TikTok page.

A female pastor has faulted the practice of hiding one's read receipt on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, TikTok/@pastorsarahomakwu

Source: Getty Images

Pastor's perspective on WhatsApp read receipts

In the TikTok video, the pastor stated that removing your WhatsApp read receipt, which allows users to know when you have read their messages, means that the person is lying.

According to Sarah, doing so keeps users in suspense, and she discouraged people from hiding their read receipts.

"Put back the blue tick on your WhatsApp. Put it back. Put it back. Taking it off means you are lying. So, then you keep people in suspense. Those of you that remove the blue tick, it is insincerity. Just so you know.

"Put back the blue tick so that the person will see that you have read. How would you want to not know that God has read your request. Put it back," she said.

She further wrote that leaving your read receipt on is a sign of integrity, adding that those removing theirs are dodging accountability.

Sarah added that doing so shows a lack of wisdom, dishonesty, and she claimed that God would not promote you with what you can't be trusted with.

"Integrity starts in the small places.

"If you’re hiding your read receipts to dodge accountability, that’s not wisdom. That’s dishonesty.

"God won’t promote what you can’t be trusted with. Let your yes be yes, even on WhatsApp.

"Start living in truth," she wrote.

A female pastor advises against hiding one's read receipt on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail pastor's message on WhatsApp

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's message below:

Stevy said:

"I never comot am one day . I no care about anybody. I go read your message and not respond with my full chest."

Curiosity made me ask said:

"I see people without blue tick as low confidence, cus if I don't want to reply you I will read it it will blue tick and won't reply..."

King Nasir’s Wife 💕 said:

"Am I the only one that thinks the God example doesn’t fit in?"

𝔾𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕖 🥷🌴 said:

"Nah until you call before your messages go double mark… even with that the call go still silence."

🦋💜 FINEBEA 💜🦋 said:

"No blue tick, no profile pic, no last seen, no status, unknown calls silenced, that's me."

Soul Episodes Global said:

"No ma'am, it's not insincerity, it's diplomacy, it's you being in charge of your time and what you want to respond to, it's about saving time from unnecessary explanations to certain people, It's about standard and boundaries, I won't put it back, I love the settings."

Divi😍 said:

"Read receipts off. Active status off. Profile photo blank. And I don’t intend turning any of it back on. No more “you ignored my message” or “you viewed my status and didn’t reply.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp had launched one of its most requested features from users.

WhatsApp begins testing paid feature

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that WhatsApp had begun testing its paid feature.

According to available details, the service is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users as part of an early testing phase, GSMArena.com reported.

The feature is not yet widely available, as testing is ongoing. It is currently focused on Android devices, with plans to extend support to iOS users at a later stage. It is not clear when the update will get to Nigerian users yet, but Meta says it is committed to making it available to as many subscribers as possible.

Source: Legit.ng