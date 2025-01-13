Cole Palmer's parents and siblings' influence shaped his football career

Cole Palmer is a young professional soccer player from the United Kingdom. He plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Chelsea in the English Premier League and England national team. Like most excellent athletes, Cole has a great family that has supported him in his journey. Meet Cole Palmer's parents and siblings and learn how they have shaped his career.

Cole Palmer's rise to fame in the EPL is a story of hard work, resilience, and support from family and fans. He made his senior debut with Manchester City in September 2020 and, in September 2023, joined Chelsea on a seven-year deal. While much is known about his career, many don't know that Cole Palmer's family have played a pivotal role in making him a global star in the sport.

Profile summary

Full name Cole Jermaine Palmer Gender Male Date of birth 6 May 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wythenshawe, Manchester, England Current residence Wythenshawe, Manchester, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jermaine Palmer Mother Marie Palmer Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College St. Bede's College Profession Football player Instagram @colepalmer10 TikTok @colepalmer10 X (Twitter) @ColePalmer_0

Cole Palmer's parents

Cole Palmer's father is Jermaine Palmer, and his mother is Marie Palmer. They married in February 1994 in Manchester, England. Cole's parents greatly supported Manchester football clubs when he was growing up.

The celebrity parents are an integral part of Cole's remarkable journey into professional football. Below are more details about them:

Jermaine Palmer

Cole's dad, Jermaine, was born in 1974 in Manchester, United Kingdom. He is 51 years old as of 2025. He works as a dental engineer. His father is Sterry Cole, Cole Palmer's grandad.

Jermaine is of Kittitian descent, as his parents originate from the Caribbean islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. His father, Sterry, disclosed that his parents left him and his brother, St. Clair, in the Caribbean when they were young. Jermaine's father later moved to the United Kingdom in 1960.

Jermaine's son, Cole, is proud of his Caribbean heritage. His boots are emblazoned with the St. Kitts flag and the English flag. In July 2022, Cole told The Players' Tribune where his father's family comes from. He stated:

We would do that every single day whatever the weather — and my dad's family is from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. He hates going out in the cold. But he'd do it for me anyway. That's why I got the St Kitts flag on my boots, as a little tribute to him and his family.

Jermaine Palmer and Cole Palmer attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2024. Photo: Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jermaine is passionate about soccer, and he used to play Sunday League every weekend for his pub team, Blackboy FC. Still on The Players Tribune, Cole shared his two memories about football, how he would go with his dad and watch him play. He mentioned:

One is watching him play Sunday League every weekend for his pub team, Blackboy FC, in Manchester. He used to sit me down on the bag of balls on the sidelines, wrapped in one of his rain jackets. I would just take it all in — the crunching tackles, the shouting, the arguing.

He added:

Dad doesn't play anymore since he done his knee, and I don't really remember any specific games, but he'll tell you how good he was! He fixes dental equipment as his real job, but to listen to him, you'd think he'd had a 20-year career in the Premier League!

Jermaine has been in his son's football journey all through. The Chelsea star stated:

I don't like admitting it to him, but Dad taught me everything about football growing up. He was Pep before I met Pep.

The Chelsea shared his second memory, saying:

You see, the other really early memory I have is when I was like four or five and my dad used to take me over the road to the park opposite our house in Wythenshawe. I remember walking with him through the gates, past the cage and skate ramps to this little patch of grass. He would throw the ball up and I would just control it, over and over again. Control it and then protect it.

Marie Palmer

Marie Palmer and Cole Palmer attend the GQ Men of the Year photocall. Photo: Lucy North (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer's mother, Marie, is a dyslexia assessor who previously worked with children at Sure Start centres. Marie's marriage to Cole's dad is her second marriage after her first marriage ended in divorce. Unlike his father, Cole's mother has generally maintained a low profile as she keeps her life under wraps. She has, however, been a big supporter of her son's soccer career.

Cole Palmer's siblings

Cole has three siblings: two half-sisters, Lucy and Ashley, from his mother's first marriage and a blood sister, Hallie Jennifer Palmer. Little is known about his half-sisters, Lucy and Ashley, as they keep their personal lives private. Here is a look at Cole's blood sister, Hallie Jennifer Palmer.

Hallie Palmer

Cole Palmer's sister, Hallie, was born in December 2000 and is 24 years old as of January 2025. She is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, and aspiring fashion designer pursuing a degree in fashion in Manchester.

In 2023, Hallie launched her fashion business, SoulTiedUK, based in Manchester, United Kingdom. She describes her products as being handmade. Here is what she has written about her business on Etsy.

Everything is handmade in Manchester, UK as environmentally friendly as possible, this includes using deadstock fabric and sustainable packaging. As I grow into my own niche in the fashion scene, I will be developing new styles and exploring new products which will allow Soul Tied to grow into a mirror images of my ideas. If you like what you see, give us a follow and follow along our Soul Tied journey.

Hallie is a social media sensation. As of this writing, she has over 23 thousand followers on Instagram and 42 thousand followers on her TikTok page. She mainly uploads beauty-related videos and moments with her brother during matches.

Hallie and the sports personality share an unbreakable sibling bond. She supports his brother by attending some of his matches.

For instance, Hallie travelled to London with her other family members to support him during the Euro 2024 campaign. She also accompanied him when he signed his first contract at Manchester City.

FAQs

What is Cole Palmer known for? He is famous as a who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Chelsea of the EPL. How old is Cole Palmer? He is 22 years old as of January 2025. What is Cole Palmer's ethnicity? He is of British and Afro-Caribbean descent. Who is Palmer's biological father? His biological dad is called Jermaine Palmer. Where is Cole Palmer originally from? The EPL player was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. Where is Palmer's grandad from? Palmer's grandad, Sterry Cole, hails from the Caribbean islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. Is Cole Palmer adopted? No. He was raised by his biological parents, Jermaine and Marie. What is Cole Palmer's sister's age? His sister, Hallie, was born in December 2000 and is 24 years old as of January 2025. What is Cole Palmer's sister's Instagram page? Hallie has an Instagram account, @halliejenniferpalmer.

Cole has made a name for himself as one of the most promising young talents in football. He currently plays as an attacking or winger for Chelsea and the England national team. Cole Palmer's parents, especially his dad, helped him develop his football career from a young age.

