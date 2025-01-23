Meet Daniel Ricciardo’s parents and sister, and understand their Italian roots

Daniel Ricciardo is an Australian racing driver who competed in Formula One from 2011 to 2024. He made his Formula One debut with HRT in 2011 and went on to drive for several teams, including Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, and AlphaTauri. In addition to his successful career, many are curious about his personal life, especially his family. So, who are Daniel Ricciardo's parents?

Daniel Ricciardo at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Singapore (L). Daniel at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Singapore (R). Photo: Clive Rose, Rudy Carezzevoli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo began his racing career in karting before moving up through various junior formulae. Over his career, Daniel won eight Formula One Grand Prix races and achieved 32 podium finishes. He was known for his fun-loving personality and role in the Netflix TV series Drive to Survive. Daniel Ricciardo’s family has been a strong pillar in his career success.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Joseph Ricciardo Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Perth, Western Australia Current residence Monaco, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Giuseppe "Joe" Ricciardo Mother Grace Pulitanò Siblings Michelle Ricciardo Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Heidi Berger Education Newman College Profession Racing driver Net worth $50 million Instagram @danielricciardo X (Twitter) @danielricciardo Facebook @DanielRicciardo

Who are Daniel Ricciardo’s parents?

The Australian-born racing driver is the oldest of Father Giuseppe "Joe" Ricciardo and Grace Pulitano's two children. He was born on born on 1 July 1989 in Perth, Western Australia. Daniel credits his success in racing to his parents, who have supported his motorsport career. Learn more about his parents below:

Giuseppe "Joe" Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo with his Mother and Father at Monte Carlo on 27 May 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Mark Sutton

Source: Getty Images

Joe Ricciardo was born in Ficarra, Sicily, and moved to Australia with his family when he was seven years old. Joe was also a racing driver and competed at the Barbagallo Raceway (now Wanneroo Raceway) in Western Australia. His passion for motorsport influenced Daniel's interest in racing.

Daniel Ricciardo’s father also ran a successful construction business called Ricciardo Earthmoving, which provided financial stability for the family. Joe's own experiences on the track and his dedication to his son's dreams have been instrumental in Daniel's success in Formula One.

Growing up in Duncraig, Daniel's earliest memories of motorsports were of his father racing at the nearby Barbagallo Raceway in Wanneroo. During an interview with Sunday Night, the racing driver narrated:

I grew up watching him at the track and that was just in me already. He loved racing and, you know, obviously he was at a stage where his racing career was over, you know, there wasn't a Formula 1 for him and he saw, you know, maybe there was something with me but he never tried to, you know, push his dream into me, if that makes sense. For me, it was freedom. You know, being able to drive something at such a young age, you know, having that control. There was freedom.

In an interview with Square Mile, Daniel discussed his father's pride in his achievements, stating,

Of course, he tries to downplay it, but I notice how much it means to him, how excited he is when he’s with his friends. If I’m visiting at home and they have some people over, Dad will start talking about me a bit or let me, you know, share some experiences.

Grace Ricciardo

Grace and Joe Ricciardo, parents of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10 May 2019 in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain. Photo: Jerry Andre

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo’s mother was born in Australia, but her parents are originally from Casignana, Calabria. Growing up in a close-knit Italian community in Perth, Grace experienced a blend of Australian and Italian cultures.

Grace met her husband, Joe, in Perth, and together, they raised their two children, Daniel and Michelle. Grace has been a pillar of support for Daniel throughout his racing career, often providing emotional and moral support.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo’s sister?

The Australian racing driver grew up alongside his younger sister, Michelle. Not much is publicly known about her, but it is known that she is a mother of two children, Isabella and Isaac.

FAQs

Daniel Ricciardo's parents, Giuseppe "Joe" Ricciardo and Grace Pulitanò played a vital role in the racing driver’s early career. He competed in Formula One from 2011 to 2024, winning eight Grand Prix races and achieving 32 podium finishes. Daniel has a sister named Michelle.

