A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated her admission into Abia State University to study medicine and surgery

She shared what she scored in her UTME before she successfully got admission into Abia State University

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady named Tracy shared her admission journey as she finally got admission into Abia State University.

She shared how she had always wished to study medicine and surgery at the university.

A Lady admitted into Abia State University to study medicine shares UTME score. Photo: @medica.tracy

Source: TikTok

ABSU medicine student mentions UTME score

Identified as @medica.tracy on TikTok, the lady shared how she wrote the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) once.

She also shared the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score she used in securing admission.

According to her, she scored 291 during her time in UTME.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

“God did. I’m grateful that I wrote WAEC once and came out with As and Bs, and that I also wrote JAMB once and scored 291.

“Thank You for granting me admission to study Medicine and Surgery at Abia State University on merit. None of this would have been possible without Your grace, favor, and strength. I give You all the glory and ask that You keep guiding me through this journey ahead.”

A medicine and surgery student at Abia State University mentions UTME score she used to gain admission. Photo: @medica.tracy

Source: TikTok

In the comments, she also shared how she studied for her UTME, including science and English subjects.

Her words:

“I finished the hidden fact physics textbook, modern biology textbook, understanding chemistry, and I studied all the pass questions in prep 50 individually, I also use Cbt apps like test driller.”

Speaking about her preparation for English, she added:

“I used different textbook, tho I made sure I covered the syllabus like concord, parts of speech, figures of speech, sentences, tenses, etc.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions as lady gains admission to study medicine

Nancie♡ said:

"Congratulations ml ❤️🩺 I'm also an aspiring student for medicine and surgery."

im_Vînä🌸 said:

"saving the second picture to do my own video by October."

fae queen💖said:

"congratulations dear 🎉 dear the way God did it for you he will do it for me."

Chris 💝said:

"God that did that for you, should do for me please."

Mhiz Evelyn said:

"congratulations. i tap from this."

Samuel merit said:

"I post pharmacy Abia state any advice."

In related stories on Legit.ng, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another UI graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division but got a first class

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng