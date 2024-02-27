Jared Keeso's height, age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Jared Keeso is a Canadian actor, screenwriter, and producer. He gained widespread recognition for creating and starring in the comedy series Letterkenny (2016–2023). He is also known for his roles in 19-2 (2014-2017), Keep Your Head Up Kid: The Don Cherry Story (2010) and The Wrath of Grapes: The Don Cherry Story II (2012). Besides his extraordinary talent, his physical attributes have won the hearts of many in the entertainment scene. So, what is Jared Keeso’s height?

Jared Keeso at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto (L). Jared at the 2016 Juno Awards Portrait Studio at Scotiabank Saddledome (R). Photo: Isaiah Trickey, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jared Keeso made his professional acting debut in 2004, appearing in the TV series Smallville as Nate Pratt. He has since been featured in numerous shows and movies, such as Elysium (2013), Godzilla (2014), and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018). Additionally, Keeso is a family man and cherishes body art.

Full name Jared Keeso Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1984 Age 39 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Listowel, Ontario, Canada Current residence Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Richard Keeso Mother Anne Keeso Siblings Abigail Keeso, Alan Keeso Marital status Married Wife Magali Brunelle Keeso School Listowel District Secondary School College University of Waterloo Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer Net worth $4 million

What is Jared Keeso’s height?

The Canadian actor is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. Jared Keeso’s weight is approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

How old is Jared Keeso?

The Canadian entertainer is 39 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 1 July 1984, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. Jared was born and raised in Listowel, Ontario, Canada, and resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

Top-5 facts about Jared Keeso. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Jared Keeso's parents?

Jared Keeso’s parents are Richard Keeso and Anne Keeso. His parents owned and operated the Keeso Sawmill Company, founded in 1872, and he spent several years working in the sawmill before embarking on his acting career. The sawmill was destroyed by a fire on 9 September 2018.

The actor grew up alongside two siblings: A sister, Abigail Keeso, and a brother, Alan Keeso. Abigail is a registered nurse specialising in paediatrics and culinary nutrition. She is the co-founder of That Clean Life. Alan is a former hockey player and politician under the Conservative Party of Canada.

Educational background

Jared completed high school at Listowel District Secondary School and later enrolled at the University of Waterloo.

As a youth, he played Canadian hockey for the Strathroy Rockets of the Western Ontario Hockey League and the Listowel Cyclones of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. In an interview with National Post, Jared talked about his life choices. He said;

I was playing junior hockey at the time, and I honestly believed that by the time I was eighteen, I’d be on a college scholarship or playing in the NHL, despite the fact that I was never a terrific scorer. Acting was the only other thing I excelled at. It wasn’t until I stopped thinking realistically about hockey in my future that I began to think realistically about something else, and acting was the only option.

Jared Keeso’s movies and TV shows

Jared Keeso made his first on-screen appearance in 2004 after he was featured in two episodes of the television series Smallville, where he portrayed the role of Nate Pratt. In the same year, he starred in the TV series Life as We Know It as a hockey player.

His stellar performances in various movies have earned him several nominations and awards. For instance, he won a Leo Award for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Feature Length Drama and a Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series. Below is a list of some notable movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2022–2023 Shoresy Shoresy 2016–2023 Letterkenny Wayne, Shoresy 2018 The Death & Life of John F. Donovan James Donovan 2014–2017 19-2 Ben Chartier 2014 Heritage Minutes Hebbie Axford 2014 Preggoland Dr. Ted 2014 Godzilla Jump Master 2013 Elysium Rico 2013 Falling Skies Lars 2013 Letterkenny Problems 2012 Nearlyweds Mr. Hunky 2012 The Secret Circle Witch Hunter 2012 The Wrath of Grapes: The Don Cherry Story II Don Cherry 2011 True Justice Bobby. 2011 Hellcats Luke Powell 2010 A Beginner's Guide to Endings "Juicebox" 2010 Psych Gabe McKinley 2010 Seven Deadly Sins Adam Morgan 2010 Keep Your Head Up Kid: The Don Cherry Story Don Cherry 2009 A Trace of Danger Adrian 2009 I Love You, Beth Cooper Dustin Klepacki 2008–2009 The Guard Rob Chambers 2009 Caprica Rod Jenkins 2008 ReGenesis Tom Wiley 2007–2007 Monster Warriors Luke 2007 White Noise: The Light Jerry 2006 Supernatural Matt Harrison 2004 Smallville Nate 2004 Life As We Know It Hockey Player #2

Jared is also a producer and screenwriter. He is best known for creating and starring in the comedy series Letterkenny (2016–2023), which received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Series in 2017. He has also worked as a producer on numerous shows and films, including Shoresy and Letterkenny Problems.

Alongside Mike Borden, he co-created the popular YouTube series Letterkenny Problems, which attracted over 100 million views and served as the basis for the hit sitcom Letterkenny. All of them were shot in Sudbury, Ontario.

What is Jared Keeso’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Genius, and Popular Networth, the Canadian actor has an alleged net worth of $4 million. His primary source of income is his successful career as an actor, screenwriter, and producer.

Who is Jared Keeso’s wife?

Jared Keeso at the 2015 Juno Awards at FirstOntario Centre on 15 March 2015 in Hamilton, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The famous producer is married to Magali Brunelle Keeso. The pair tied the knot on 3 July 2018 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Jared Keeso's wife is a Canadian corporate lawyer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is presently the director of legal commercial at Coveo.

Does Jared Keeso have a tattoo?

The renowned actor has several tattoos on his body, including a tattoo of his pet dog, Gus, on his left arm. He also has a 'J.H. KEESO' tattoo on his right bicep, a homage to the Sawmill company owned and operated by his father. Additionally, he features various random lines and word tattoos that might appear enigmatic to those unfamiliar with them.

Who is Jared Keeso? He is a Canadian actor, screenwriter, and producer. Where is Jared Keeso from? He was born in Listowel, Ontario, Canada. What is Jared Keeso’s age? He is 39 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 July 1984. Who are Jared Keeso’s parents? His parents are Richard Keeso and Anne Keeso. Who is Jared Keeso’s wife? His wife is Magali Brunelle Keeso, a Canadian corporate lawyer. They tied the knot in July 2018. How tall is Jared Keeso? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. What is Jared Keeso’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Where does Jared Keeso live now? The actor resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Jared Keeso’s height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He is a Canadian actor, screenwriter, and producer. He is widely known for creating and starring in the comedy series Letterkenny (2016–2023). He has been married to Magali Brunelle since July 2018.

