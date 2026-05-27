A Nigerian pilgrim has died during 2026 Hajj rites shortly after completing Arafat movement in Saudi Arabia

Authorities have yet to confirm identity and cause of death as investigation continues at the Muzdalifah site

Emergency teams have evacuated the body while Nigerian pilgrims continue movement through key Hajj spiritual stages

A Nigerian pilgrim has died during the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, shortly after completing one of the most physically demanding parts of the pilgrimage.

Nigerian pilgrim dies during Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia as officials respond at Muzdalifah site. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The male pilgrim, believed to be from Bauchi state, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 27, at Muzdalifah, a key stop where worshippers gather after leaving Arafat.

Reports from the scene by Daily Trust, indicate that he had just arrived in Muzdalifah when the incident happened. Saudi emergency teams and security officials quickly stepped in and moved his body away from the area. Some officials attached to the Bauchi State pilgrims’ group were also seen accompanying the evacuation.

At the time of reporting, authorities had not yet confirmed his identity. The cause of death also remained unknown, as officials were still expected to release an official explanation.

The death happened during a physically intense stage of Hajj, when millions of pilgrims move between sacred sites under heavy crowds and difficult weather conditions.

Thousands of Nigerian pilgrims had earlier spent the Day of Arafat in prayers before moving overnight to Muzdalifah, a key spiritual phase of the annual pilgrimage.

Nigerian pilgrim dies during Hajj in Saudi

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a 73-year-old Nigerian pilgrim, Mallama Aishatu Muhammadu, died in Saudi Arabia shortly after arriving for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage following a reported cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred while she was travelling from Jeddah to Madinah, with officials confirming that she suddenly collapsed and passed away.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has, however, extended condolences to the family. It assured that the government will assist in returning her personal belongings and supporting her relatives through the tragic loss.

Hajj 2026: Nigerian pilgrim dies during rites as emergency teams evacuate body in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

NAHCON confirms deaths in 2026 Hajj

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria confirmed that four Nigerian pilgrims have died during the ongoing 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, while more than 54 others have been hospitalised for various medical conditions.

Officials said all the deceased were women, with most deaths linked to heart-related complications such as cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, while others were caused by conditions worsened by the demanding pilgrimage environment.

NAHCON also disclosed that its medical teams are currently managing hundreds of cases across five licensed clinics in Makkah and Madinah, supported by over 280 healthcare workers deployed to attend to Nigerian pilgrims.

NAHCON denies stranded Adamawa pilgrims report

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria dismissed viral claims that pilgrims from Adamawa State were stranded without accommodation in Makkah during the 2026 Hajj exercise, saying the report was misleading.

The commission, which explained that the affected pilgrims arrived late in Makkah while room allocation was still ongoing, added that some went for Umrah, which caused temporary confusion over assigned accommodation arrangements.

NAHCON confirmed that the issue was later resolved after officials intervened.

Source: Legit.ng