AEW wrestlers' real names: Real identities of 15 big AEW stars

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is among the most popular wrestling promotions clubs worldwide. In the ring, wrestlers often adopt nicknames that precede them in real life. These are the names fans identify with—most are unaware of the wrestlers' real names. Discover AEW wrestlers' real names.

Kenny Omega celebrates victory in a ring (L), Will Ospreay at the Petersen Events Centre (C), and Toni Storm at The IMDb Yacht (R). Photo: Etsuo Hara, Frank Jansky, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

AEW roasters have numerous wrestlers competing to be the best in the game. The list includes both men and women who go by their nicknames. Unlike actors who go back to their real lives after the movie, AEW wrestlers are known by their stage names in real life. If you are a wrestling fan, you may want to know AEW wrestler's real names.

15 AEW wrestlers' real names

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has employed many young and old wrestlers. These sportsmen and women are known by names not on their birth certificates. Here is a list of 15 top AEW wrestlers and their real names.

1. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega looks on during Wrestle Kingdom 13 at Tokyo Dome on January 04, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Masashi Hara

Real name : Tyson Smith

: Tyson Smith Date of birth : 16 October 1983

: 16 October 1983 Age : 41 years as of 2024

: 41 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Transcona, Winnipeg, Canada

: Transcona, Winnipeg, Canada Height: 6′ (183 centimetres)

Kenny Omega is a Canadian professional wrestler who has been at AEW since 2019. His real name is Tyson Smith. The sports personality was known as Scott Carpenter before adopting his name, Kenny Omega. Before joining AEW, he worked at New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) between 2014 and 2019.

2. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling - G1 CLIMAX 33 Final at Ryogoku Kokugikan on August 13, 2023, in Tokyo, Chiba, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Real name : William Peter Charles Ospreay

: William Peter Charles Ospreay Date of birth : 7 May 1993

: 7 May 1993 Age : 31 years as of 2024

: 31 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Havering-atte-Bower, United Kingdom

: Havering-atte-Bower, United Kingdom Height: 6′1″ (185 centimetres)

Will Ospreay's real name is William Ospreayan, one of the most appropriate names for the wrestling business. The British-born wrestler has been using the name Will Ospreay since 2012. Before that, he was known as Jason Artem in the ring.

3. Alex Zikos

Real name : Alex Reynolds

: Alex Reynolds Date of birth : 10 March 1987

: 10 March 1987 Age : 37 years old as of 2024

: 37 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Southampton, New York, United States

: Southampton, New York, United States Height: 6′4″ (193 centimetres)

Alex Zikos is a professional wrestler and actor. He debuted his career in 1997 and was signed by AEW and Ring of Honor. Before joining AEW, he was in the Independent Circuit, where he worked with New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC). The wrestler is also a member of The Dark Order team alongside Evil Uno, Negative One, and John Silver.

4. Adam Page (Hangman)

Referee Aubrey Edwards raises the hand of Hangman Adam Page after Page defeated Juice Robinson during AEW Dynamite at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: Frank Jansky

Real name : Stephen Blake Woltz

: Stephen Blake Woltz Date of birth : 27 July 1991

: 27 July 1991 Age : 33 years old as of 2024

: 33 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Halifax, Virginia, United States

: Halifax, Virginia, United States Height: 6′0″ (183 centimetres)

Adam Page, also known as Hangman, is an American professional wrestler from the United States. He was signed at AEW in 2019. His birth name is Stephen Blake Woltz. Page has previously won AEW World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Champion.

5. Toni Storm

Toni Storm poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024, in San Diego, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Real name : Toni Rossall

: Toni Rossall Date of birth : 19 October 1995

: 19 October 1995 Age : 28 years old as of 2024

: 28 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Auckland, New Zealand

: Auckland, New Zealand Height: 5′6″ (168 centimetres)

Toni Rossall is a renowned New Zealand-Australian professional wrestler. She was signed to AEW in 2022 and performs under "Timeless" Toni Storm. The female athlete gained prominence in WWE when she competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and 2018.

6. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks with the AEW Wrestling during C2E2 at McCormick Place on February 28, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Real name : Matthew Massie and Nicholas Massie

: Matthew Massie and Nicholas Massie Date of birth : 13 March 1985 and 28 July 1989

: 13 March 1985 and 28 July 1989 Age : 39 years and 35 years old as of 2024

: 39 years and 35 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Montebello, California, United States

: Montebello, California, United States Height: 5'10" (178 centimetres)

The Young Bucks are two American professional wrestlers who work as a tag team. The two brothers are Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson, but their real names are Matthew Massie and Nicholas Massie.

7. Angelico

Real name : Adam Bridle

: Adam Bridle Date of birth : 7 May 1987

: 7 May 1987 Age : 37 years old as of 2024

: 37 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Transvaal, Johannesburg, South Africa

: Transvaal, Johannesburg, South Africa Height: 6′3″ (191 centimetres)

Angelico, whose real name is Adam Bridle, is a South African wrestler. He debuted his career in 2007 and is currently working in the EAW. The wrestler has previously worked with Pro Wrestling Alliance: Africa, World Wrestling Professionals, and Nu Wrestling Evolution (NWE).

8. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho attends "Terrifier 3" New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Real name : Christopher Keith Irvine

: Christopher Keith Irvine Date of birth : 9 November 1970

: 9 November 1970 Age : 53 years old as of 2024

: 53 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Manhasset, New York, United States

: Manhasset, New York, United States Height: 6' (183 centimetres)

Chris Jericho is an American-Canadian wrestler and rock singer. He has been signed to AEW since January 2019 and is the leader of The Learning Tree stable. Chris Jericho's real name is Christopher Keith Irvine.

Before adopting the current ring name, he had adopted other names, including Super Liger, Lion Do, Corazon de Leon, and Lionheart. The wrestler became the first Undisputed WWF Champion in 2001.

9. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley in the ring during AEW Collision on June 15, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH. Photo: Frank Jansky

Real name : Jonathan David Good

: Jonathan David Good Date of birth : 7 December 1985

: 7 December 1985 Age : 38 years old as of 2024

: 38 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Height: 6′4″ (193 centimetres)

Jon Moxley is a professional wrestler and actor from the United States. His real name is Jonathan David Good, and he is currently signed to AEW. Jon holds the AEW World Champion and is the Blackpool Combat Club stable leader. The American actor has been featured in movies, including 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown, Countdown, and Cagefighter: Worlds Collide.

10. MJF

Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 21, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Real name : Maxwell Tyler Friedman

: Maxwell Tyler Friedman Date of birth : 15 March 1996

: 15 March 1996 Age : 28 years old as of 2024

: 28 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Height: 5′11″ (180 centimetres)

MJF, whose real name is Maxwell Tyler Friedman, is a professional wrestler and actor. He was signed on the AEW wrestling roster in 2019. The American athlete has won the AEW World Champion once and is the longest-reigning title holder in history. MJF has also won the AEW International Champion once.

11. Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) poses during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Press Conference on April 07, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Real name : Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado

: Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado Date of birth : 26 January 1992

: 26 January 1992 Age : 32 years old as of 2024

: 32 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Fairfield, California, United States

: Fairfield, California, United States Height: 5′5″ (165 centimetres)

Mercedes Mone has adopted many ring names throughout her wrestling career, including Sasha Banks, Mercedes KV, and Miss Mercedes. The wrestler came to the spotlight during her 10-year career in the WWE between 2012 and 2022. Mone is in her first reign as an AEW TBS Champion.

12. Britt Baker, D.M.D

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. waves a Terrible Towel in the ring during AEW Dynamite on October 2, 2024, at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: Frank Jansky

Real name : Brittany Ann Baker

: Brittany Ann Baker Date of birth : 23 April 1991

: 23 April 1991 Age : 33 years old as of 2024

: 33 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, United States

: Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 5′6″ (170 centimetres)

Britt Baker's real name is Brittany Ann Baker. The female professional wrestler is also a dentist. Baker was the first woman to be signed at AEW in 2019 and is the former Women's World Champion. Before joining EAW, the wrestler appeared in WWE Raw.

13. Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy in the ring during AEW Dynamite - Beach Break on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Centre in Cleveland, OH. Photo: Frank Jansky

Real name : James Cipperly

: James Cipperly Date of birth : 4 May 1984

: 4 May 1984 Age : 40 years old as of 2024

: 40 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Stewartsville, New Jersey, United States

: Stewartsville, New Jersey, United States Height: 5′10″ (178 centimetres)

Orange Cassidy, born James Cipperly, is a talented professional wrestler signed with AEW. He is famous for his laid-back persona and is often called "The King of Sloth Style." Cassidy is a two-time winner of the AEW International Champion title.

14. Darby Allin

Darby Allin attends the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Real name : Samuel Ratsch

: Samuel Ratsch Date of birth : 7 January 1993

: 7 January 1993 Age : 31 years old as of 2024

: 31 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Height: 5′8″ (173 centimetres)

Darby Allin, born Samuel Ratsch, is a Seattle, Washington, United States wrestler. He debuted his career in 2014 under Darby Graves when he joined Blue Collar Wrestling in Portland, Oregon. The athlete has won the AEW TNT Champion twice and the AEW World Tag Team once.

15. Action Andretti

Real name : Tyler Reber

: Tyler Reber Date of birth : 1 February 1998

: 1 February 1998 Age : 26 years old as of 2024

: 26 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 5′8″ (173 centimetres)

Action Andretti is a renowned professional wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2022. The athlete's real name is Tyler Reber. He also wrestles at Ring of Honor (ROH) and Independent Circuit. Andretti is a team member at Top Flight with Darius Martin, Dante Martin, Leila Grey, and Lio Rush.

Who is Vickie Guerrero?

Vickie Guerrero, born Vickie Lynn Benson, is an American former professional wrestler, TV personality, and manager. She is renowned for her performances in WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, her name was removed from AEW's website in 2023.

Does AEW use real names?

Although most AEW wrestlers use their ring names, some use their real names. The promotion organization does not restrict participants' choice of names.

Who is the oldest wrestler in AEW?

Billy Gunn is the oldest wrestler in AEW. He was born on 1 November 1963 and is 60 years old as of 2024. He also competes in WWE.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has produced some of the biggest names in the wrestling profession. Most of these wrestlers are known by their monikers, but many fans do not know their real names. And above some of the AEW wrestlers' real names, many didn't know.

