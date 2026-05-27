FIFA have reportedly confirmed the relocation of Iran's training camp from the United States of America

The participation of the Persian Lions was in serious doubt due to the tension between the Middle East nation, the USA, and Israel

Iran are set to feature in the Mundial group match against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Arizona

The world football governing body, FIFA have reportedly confirmed a change in location for Iran’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, moving it from the United States to Mexico.

The Persian Lions will now be based in the border city of Tijuana, where they will use the Centro Xoloitzcuintle as their official camping facility.

There are ​not yet any plans to change the location of Iran's group-stage matches.

FIFA relocates Iran's training camp from the USA to Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Stringer/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Iran to play at 2026 World Cup in Mexico

FIFA’s final list published on Monday, May 25, officially lists Tijuana as Iran’s training base for the tournament.

According to Pars Today, the decision has also been publicly acknowledged by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who confirmed that Iran’s squad will remain in Mexico for the duration of their World Cup preparations.

Earlier, Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, revealed that discussions were already underway to relocate the camp from Arizona to Tijuana.

He explained that the move was intended to avoid potential visa complications linked to the United States and to allow smoother travel arrangements, including direct flights from Iran via Iran Air.

Despite the change in preparation base, Iran will still play their Group G matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, before taking on Egypt in Seattle later in the group stage, per beIN Sports.

World Cup should unite nations - Nwosu

Nigerian sports journalist Blessing Nwosu has stated that the FIFA World Cup is meant to unite nations regardless of political tensions or conflicts.

Iran's players pose for a team picture ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia zone qualifiers against North Korea at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran. Photo by: ATTA KENARE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nwosu explained that football has long served as a tool for bringing countries together and, in some cases, helping to ease tensions between nations.

She added that allowing Iran national football team to play their matches in the United States would have sent a powerful global message that sport promotes peace rather than division through politics. Nwosu said:

“Football should be separated from the politics being played by our leaders. I was expecting Iran to play their matches in the US, but it seems politics has taken over everything.

“If President Trump had allowed Iran to train and play their matches in the US, it would have sent a message to the rest of the world that sport conquers all.”

US envoy proposes Iran's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that a senior envoy to US president Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup.

The move is reportedly aimed at repairing strained ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after tensions arose over the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV during the Iran war.

Source: Legit.ng