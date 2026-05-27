FIFA Reportedly Relocates Iran Camp From USA Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
- FIFA have reportedly confirmed the relocation of Iran's training camp from the United States of America
- The participation of the Persian Lions was in serious doubt due to the tension between the Middle East nation, the USA, and Israel
- Iran are set to feature in the Mundial group match against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Arizona
The world football governing body, FIFA have reportedly confirmed a change in location for Iran’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, moving it from the United States to Mexico.
The Persian Lions will now be based in the border city of Tijuana, where they will use the Centro Xoloitzcuintle as their official camping facility.
There are not yet any plans to change the location of Iran's group-stage matches.
Iran to play at 2026 World Cup in Mexico
FIFA’s final list published on Monday, May 25, officially lists Tijuana as Iran’s training base for the tournament.
According to Pars Today, the decision has also been publicly acknowledged by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who confirmed that Iran’s squad will remain in Mexico for the duration of their World Cup preparations.
Earlier, Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, revealed that discussions were already underway to relocate the camp from Arizona to Tijuana.
He explained that the move was intended to avoid potential visa complications linked to the United States and to allow smoother travel arrangements, including direct flights from Iran via Iran Air.
Despite the change in preparation base, Iran will still play their Group G matches in the United States, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, before taking on Egypt in Seattle later in the group stage, per beIN Sports.
World Cup should unite nations - Nwosu
Nigerian sports journalist Blessing Nwosu has stated that the FIFA World Cup is meant to unite nations regardless of political tensions or conflicts.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nwosu explained that football has long served as a tool for bringing countries together and, in some cases, helping to ease tensions between nations.
She added that allowing Iran national football team to play their matches in the United States would have sent a powerful global message that sport promotes peace rather than division through politics. Nwosu said:
“Football should be separated from the politics being played by our leaders. I was expecting Iran to play their matches in the US, but it seems politics has taken over everything.
“If President Trump had allowed Iran to train and play their matches in the US, it would have sent a message to the rest of the world that sport conquers all.”
US envoy proposes Iran's replacement
Legit.ng earlier reported that a senior envoy to US president Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup.
The move is reportedly aimed at repairing strained ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after tensions arose over the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV during the Iran war.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.