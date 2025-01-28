Are Drew McIntyre's parents and siblings supportive of his hiatus?

Drew McIntyre, famously known as The Scottish Warrior, is a celebrated WWE superstar from Scotland. Some of his notable titles include the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Beyond the wrestling ring, his journey includes deep family connections and personal struggles. Learn how Drew McIntyre's parents have inspired and supported his dream of wrestling greatness.

Drew McIntyre at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards (L). Drew and his father, Andrew, posing with a WWE belt (R). Photo: Variety, @DMcIntyreWWE on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Drew McIntyre began wrestling at a young age. His incredible journey is deeply rooted in his early days when his family played a pivotal role in fostering his passion. Drew McIntyre is a family-oriented individual whose journey is deeply intertwined with the support of his loved ones.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew McLean Galloway IV Popular as Drew McIntyre, The Scottish Warrior Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1985 Age 39 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ayr, South Ayrshire, Scotland Current residence Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 265 Weight in kilograms 120 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Andrew Galloway Sr. Mother Angela Anne Galloway Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Kaitlyn Frohnapfel School Prestwick Academy College Glasgow Caledonian University Profession Professional wrestler Instagram @dmcintyrewwe X (Twitter) @DMcIntyreWWE Facebook @DrewMcIntyre

Who are Drew McIntyre's parents?

The WWE star, Drew McIntyre, was born to Angela Anne Galloway and Andrew Galloway Sr. His parents played a significant role in supporting his wrestling ambitions.

At 15, McIntyre frequently travelled to Portsmouth for wrestling school. The journey took 12 hours each way, but his parents encouraged him in every way possible. Here is what is known about Drew McIntyre’s family:

Angela Anne Galloway

Drew McIntyre’s mother grew up in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dedicated her life to being a devoted housewife. Drew shared a close bond with his mother, describing himself as a "mummy's boy" in a 2020 BBC interview. McIntyre also revealed the struggles his mother faced with her health before she passed away in 2012, describing her as a superhero.

Reflecting on her life during the 2020 BBC interview, McIntyre said:

I was definitely a mummy’s boy. My wife, Kaitlyn, jokes about it a lot. She grew up in Ayrshire, and around the age of 18 she was stricken with a disease called cerebellar ataxia, which impacts on the back portion of your brain. It throws your balance. It becomes difficult to walk.

He shared how his nana sought treatment for Angela, explaining that she took Angela across the UK in search of a cure for her rare condition.

According to Drew, one doctor advised his nana to bring Angela home and put her in a wheelchair, as she was unlikely to have a normal life. However, his nana found someone in Glasgow who helped stabilise the condition, enabling Angela to walk, albeit with difficulty.

The WWE star mentioned that Angela could maintain her balance by staying close to walls, though another doctor suggested she should forget about having children. Drew added that his father often remarked that Angela was determined to have children regardless of her condition.

Drew in a close embrace with his mother, Angela. Photo: @dmcintyrewwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the 2020 BBC interview, the professional wrestler went on to say that his mother defied all expectations. He shared that, in her view, there was nothing wrong with her, and she wholeheartedly took on her responsibilities as a mother.

Growing up, she did everything, she made dinner and she’d bring it to us one at a time. She’d balance one hand on the wall and give me my dinner, then go back, get the next dinner. She’d walk out the back door, go down the concrete steps, and hang out the washing.

He added:

She never complained all that time. Then she got cancer and still never complained. Going through chemo and radiation, it was horrible. She never complained once. She was a superhero. I miss her a lot.

What happened to Drew McIntyre's mom?

Angela Anne Galloway passed away on 3 November 2012. On Instagram, McIntyre shared a heartfelt post on the anniversary of her death:

11 years have flown by… I know you’re always right by my side, when I visit home I see you right there in both your grandson's eyes. We all miss you, Mum x.

Andrew Galloway Sr.

In his autobiography, A Chosen Destiny, McIntyre revealed that his father, Andrew Galloway Sr., worked for a family-owned furniture company, JRG Group Ltd. He described his father’s work ethic and humble beginnings:

Dad came from a humble background, and was the youngest of four boys (...) Dad worked. As the boss’s right-hand man, he worked in the showroom and warehouse, or would be out delivering. It was a routine Monday-to-Friday, nine-to-five job, but hard work, and he would have to travel away from home sometimes. Mum was a stay-at-home mum and brought us up.

During an interview with The Sun, Andrew Sr. shared how Drew’s wrestling journey began with his brother and friends at their nana Doreen’s house. He shared that Drew’s wrestling started alongside his brother and friends, Craig and Blair. They found an old, tattered mattress and used to pull it a few miles across Ayr to their nana’s house, where they kept it out the back door to practise.

Drew McIntyre’s father also reminisced about supporting Drew’s early wrestling matches alongside his wife:

I remember at age 15 Drew went to Portsmouth to train for the first time. He had saved up his money for ages, I think it was £300… Me and his mum tried to go to as many of his early matches as we could, especially the ones in Kilmarnock.

Drew McIntyre’s siblings

John Galloway wearing a Scotland football jersey (L). McIntyre playfully carrying his brother (R). Photo: @johngalloway86 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Drew McIntyre has a younger brother, John Galloway. The two frequently wrestled during their childhood but later pursued different paths. In the aforementioned interview with The Sun, John reflected on their bond, recalling doing backflips off their nana’s wall.

John mentioned that they eventually went their separate ways, with him leading a normal youth by hanging out on weekends, while Drew remained focused on the gym, training.

Drew McIntyre's brother, John, married Felicity Galloway on 5 June 2016 in Scotland. As of November 2024, they have been together for eight years and have two sons.

Is Drew McIntyre close to his family?

Yes, Drew McIntyre values his family deeply. However, he regrets missing time with them due to his wrestling career. The WWE wrestler shared:

I’ve never had true time at home ever, in 17 years. I’ve only ever been home when there’s a wrestling show, I’ve missed weddings, birthdays, some funerals just for this industry. My mum passed, I was back at work after a couple of weeks, I never truly dealt with it. And going home this time and spending real time with my family I realised I might have made a mistake.

FAQs

Who is Drew McIntyre? He is a Scottish professional wrestler currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). What is McIntyre's real name? His real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV. Where is Drew McIntyre from? He is from Ayr, South Ayrshire, Scotland. Who is Drew McIntyre’s dad? Drew McIntyre’s dad, Andrew Galloway Sr., worked for a family-owned furniture company, JRG Group Ltd. Who is Drew McIntyre's mother? Drew McIntyre’s mother was Angela Anne Galloway. What happened to Drew McIntyre's mom? Angela Anne Galloway suffered from cerebellar ataxia and later battled cancer before passing away on 3 November 2012. Is Drew McIntyre's wife a doctor? Yes, McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, is a medical doctor.

Drew McIntyre's parents, Angela and Andrew Galloway, significantly influenced his path to success. Their unwavering support for Drew's wrestling dreams reflects their love and dedication to their son.

Legit.ng recently featured the biography of Senada Greca, an Albanian fitness trainer based in the United States. Senada gained widespread recognition by sharing her workout videos on social media, gradually amassing a significant following.

After spending time in the corporate world, Senada transitioned to the fitness industry, where she has made a name for herself by sharing workout programs and health-related content online. Who is Senada Greca's husband?

Source: Legit.ng