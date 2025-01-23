Keith Lee's wife, Mia Yim and their married life beyond the ring

American professional wrestler Keith Lee has entertained wrestling fans since his debut in 2005. He is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Having been in the ring for over two decades, many know about his career but not much about his love life. Who is Keith Lee’s wife, and do they have children?

Mia Yim and Keith Lee, together in their home (L). The wrestling couple attend the 2024 Wrestling Hall of Fame event (L). Photo: @geoff_rhymer, @miayimofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

For Keith Lee, wrestling was all he wanted to do after choosing the profession and quitting football. He gradually made his name in the Ring of Honor (ROH), Evolve, WWE, NXT, and AEW. While pursuing his career, he found love within the industry and has been married for approximately three years as of this writing. Keith Lee’s wife is a top female wrestler currently signed to WWE.

Profile summary

Full name Stephanie Hym Lee Nickname Mia Yim, Michin Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sunhong Bell Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Keith Gerald Lee II School James Madison High School College Virginia Union University Profession Wrestler Instagram @miayimofficial Facebook @WWEMiaYim TikTok @officialmiayim Twitch @officialmiayim

Bio of Keith Lee’s wife, Mia Yim

Keith Lee is married to Stephanie Hym Lee, professionally known as Mia Yim. Mia Yim was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her African-American father was a US military officer who later became an FBI special agent, while her mother, Sunhong Bell, is Korean.

In an interview with WWE, she was asked what it was like growing up under the watch of a father in the military. She said:

My parents were strict, especially my father. Growing up in California, my dad was in the field most of the time. We weren’t allowed to tell anyone what our dad did growing up, just in case the criminals he put away would come after us. Once we moved to Washington, D.C., he grew a bit stricter when it came to boys, grades, friends, etc., just because we were getting older.

She continued:

He became a part of the Missing & Exploited Children unit in D.C., so our online activity was closely monitored. But I thank him for it; I wouldn’t have the discipline and work ethic if my dad let me do whatever I wanted growing up.

Does Mia Yim have siblings? Mia is not an only child; he grew up alongside her younger sister, Kris Yim. Her sister is a makeup artist and a rising social media personality.

Mia Yim attended James Madison High School in Washington, D.C., where she played volleyball. She later joined Virginia Union University on a volleyball scholarship and pursued an undergraduate course in information technology.

How old is Mia Yim?

Five facts about Keith Lee's wife, Mia Yim. Photo: @miayimofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Keith Lee’s wife’s age is 35 years as of January 2025. She was born on 16 April 1989, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Mia Yim’s career

Stephanie Hym Lee grew up playing volleyball until her senior year in college, when she started wrestling training. She made her first ring appearance in August 2009 under independent promotions in Virginia.

The female wrestler has performed in various promotions, including Combat Zone Wrestling, Shine Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Since 2022, Mia Yim has been signed to WWE, where she performs under the name Michin, meaning crazy in Korean.

Besides wrestling, she is an advocate against domestic abuse after surviving a toxic relationship. Her advocacy efforts were recognised in the 2016 BBC’s 100 Women list. Mia Yim is also proficient in sign language and once worked as a captionist for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim’s relationship

It is unknown how and when Keith and Mia began their romantic relationship, but it came to the fore when Mia announced their engagement via X (Twitter) on 11 February 2021. A year later, the couple exchanged marriage vows on 5 February 2022, officiated by Mick Foley, an American author and retired professional wrestler.

Before her relationship with Keith Lee, Mia Yim dated professional wrestler Jay Rios. It is unknown why their relationship ended, but after revealing in an interview with Lillian Garcia that she survived domestic abuse, many speculate that Jay Rios was the perpetrator.

How many kids does Keith Lee have?

The couple does not have any publicly known children. In June 2022, while speaking in an interview with Metro, the wrestler emphasised the importance of her family and how she balances wrestling and family. She said:

Wrestling has always been number one in my life, and once we got married and moved and now we own a home, it’s like, I still love wrestling, but now my family comes first. Man, we really are growing up. My priorities have all changed where it’s like, I gotta make sure that the family is doing OK, that the house is doing OK. Wrestling is always going to be there, but you never know what’s going to happen with your family.

What is Keith Lee’s wife’s height?

The wrestler is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs about Mia Yim

Who are Mia Yim’s parents? Her father’s name is unknown, but he is a former US military officer and FBI special agent, and her mother is Sunhong Bell. How many siblings does Mia Yim have? She has a single sibling, her sister Kris Mia, a makeup artist and rising social media personality. When did Mia Yim start wrestling? She debuted professionally in August 2009 in Virginia under independent promotions and has been signed to WWE since 2022. How long have Mia Yim and Keith Lee been married? The wrestling couple has been married for approximately three years, and they tied the knot in February 2022. Who are the members of Keith Lee’s family? Keith Lee and his wife, Mia Yim, do not have any kids. However, they have pet dogs that they have always mentioned as part of their family. Is Keith Lee’s wife on Instagram? Yes. Her Instagram page boasts approximately 841 thousand followers as of writing. She regularly shares updates about her wrestling career and lifestyle, including family pictures. Who is Mia Yim’s ex-boyfriend? She previously dated wrestler Jay Rios, who she allegedly accused of abusing her. How tall is Mia Yim? The wrestler’s height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Keith Lee’s wife, Mia Yim, has been in professional wrestling since 2009 and currently performs in WWE. The genesis of their love story is unknown, but they got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022. Although she thrives in wrestling, she has expressed her deep commitment to her family. The couple has no publicly known kids and resides in Orlando, Florida, United States.

