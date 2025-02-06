Is Amelia Kerr married? Her victories and life on and off the field
Amelia Charlotte is a New Zealand cricketer who plays for Wellington and New Zealand. In 2018, she became the youngest female or male cricketer to score a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Besides her career, fans have been curious about her personal life, especially her romantic relationships. The athlete is reportedly not married but has been romantically linked to a few guys.
Is Amelia Kerr married?
As of January 2025, the professional cricketer is not married and has never been married. Amelia has kept her personal life away from the public limelight since she has not disclosed any official details about her love life. However, the athlete has been linked to a few men in the past.
She was romantically linked with rugby player Ruben Love after she shared a picture of them on Instagram celebrating his birthday in 2021. Recently, she has been rumoured to be dating cricketer Nathan Smith.
Nathan has often appeared on Amelia Kerr's Instagram posts, hinting at a possible relationship between the two athletes. However, the two have not confirmed any information about their rumoured relationship.
Amelia Kerr’s background
The New Zealand cricketer was born Amelia Charlotte Kerr on 13 October 2000 in Wellington, New Zealand, United States, where she currently resides. She is 24 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Libra.
Amelia is a New Zealand national of white ethnicity. Amelia Kerr’s parents are Robbie Kerr and Jo Murray. Her parents both played cricket at the domestic level representing Wellington. Amelia’s grandfather, Bruce Murray, also played Test cricket for New Zealand.
The New Zealand athlete grew up alongside his elder sister Jess. Like her sister, Jess is also a cricketer and plays for Wellington. In January 2020, Amelia Kerr’s sister was named in New Zealand's national cricket squad against South African women.
On 5 July 2017, during an interview with ESPN, when asked what it’s like to have cricketers for parents, she shared:
It's mainly the support I've got from them. They have encouraged me through my earliest days of training. They let my coaches coach me, but it's nice to have them as parents, to be able to talk to them about the game when I want. My dad has been helping me since I was young. Just when I first started training properly, Dad and I would go down to the nets, in Tawa, where we live.
Career progress
Amelia Kerr is an all-rounder, a right-handed batter and a leg-break bowler. Her international cricket journey began in 2016 when she made her debut for New Zealand at just 16 years old and quickly became a standout player.
One of her most remarkable achievements came in 2018 when she became the youngest cricketer, male or female, to score a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket.
In August 2018, she was awarded a central contract by New Zealand Cricket, and in October 2018, she was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournament in the West Indies.
In 2024, Kerr helped New Zealand win their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She was named Player of the Tournament for her outstanding performance, taking 15 wickets and scoring 135 runs. Amelia Kerr currently plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.
The athlete has also been a part of several other teams over her career, including Wellington, Southern Vipers, Brisbane Heat, London Spirit, and Mumbai Indians. Amelia Kerr has often spoken about how her love for the sport began at a young age, influenced by her active family and close friends. In an interview with ESPN, when asked how she got into cricket, she said:
When I was younger, my sister was always really active, playing sport, and I was really interested. Me and one of my best friends, Kate, would watch all the siblings play. We decided to start from there, playing with my cousins and friends from school when I was about six. We all joined a team and played through together till about 12 or 13.
What is Amelia Kerr’s salary?
Amelia Kerr's salary varies depending on the tournament and league she participates in. For instance, in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in India, she was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for ₹1 crore (approximately $115,000).
Additionally, in April 2022, Kerr was signed by the London Spirit for The Hundred's 2022 season at a contract value of £25,000 (approximately $31,000).
Amelia Kerr’s height and weight
The popular athlete stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.
Amelia Kerr is not married and prefers to keep her love life under wraps. She has, however, been linked to Nathan Smith but she has not confirmed any details about the relationship. In 2019, Kerr was named the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year.
