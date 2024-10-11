Cassandra Marino’s siblings: Meet her 9 siblings, from the oldest to youngest

Cassandra Marino, also known as Casey, is an interior designer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised as the eldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, an American media personality and former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. Her mother, Chrystie Scott, is a former actress. But who are Cassandra Marino’s siblings?

Source: Getty Images

Cassandra Marino is a member of the well-known Kardashian-Jenner family. Unlike her siblings, she prefers a low-key life. She has never appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her parents tied the knot in 1972 and divorced in 1981. She has been married to Michael Marino, and they have three kids.

Profile summary

Full name Cassandra "Casey" Marino Nickname Casey Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Chrystie Crownover Father Caitlyn Jenner Siblings 9 Relationship status Married Husband Michael Marino Children 3 Profession Interior designer

Cassandra Marino's siblings

The American interior designer has nine siblings: one older biological brother, Burton Jenner, and four half-siblings, Brandon and Brody Jenner, from her father's second marriage to American songwriter Linda Thompson.

She also has two half-siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, from her dad's third marriage to reality TV star Kris Jenner.

Casey also has four step-siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian, who are Kris Jenner's children with Robert Kardashian. Find out more details about them below.

1. Burt Jenner

Burt Jenner posing for a picture in a white hood (L). Burt Jenner in a restaurant (R). Photo: @burtjenner on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Burton William Jenner

: Burton William Jenner Date of birth : 6 September 1978

: 6 September 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Father: Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Mother: Chrystie Scott

Chrystie Scott Profession: Businessman, off-road racing driver

Burton William Jenner is the only biological and elder brother of Cassandra Marino. He was born to Jenner and her then-wife Chrystie Scott and was named after Jenner's younger brother, who had been killed in a car crash in 1976.

Burt is an American businessman, owner of West LA Dogs, and professional off-road racing driver. He and his long-time girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, have three children.

2. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian at reforming how the FDA regulates the personal care products industry in the Russell Senate Office Building on 24 April 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kourtney Kardashian Barker

: Kourtney Kardashian Barker Date of birth : 18 April 1979

: 18 April 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Father : Robert Kardashian

: Robert Kardashian Mother : Kris Jenner

: Kris Jenner Profession: Media personality, socialite

Kourtney Kardashian was born on 18 April 1979. She is the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian and one of Cassandra Marino’s step-sisters. She is a prominent television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

Kourtney gained widespread fame as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, appearing in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney has been married to Travis Barker since 2022, and they have a son together.

3. Brandon Jenner

Brandon Jenner poses for a photo at his Record Release Party For "Burning Ground" on 19 November 2016 in Malibu, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brandon Jenner

: Brandon Jenner Date of birth : 4 June 1981

: 4 June 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Mother : Linda Thompson

: Linda Thompson Father : Caitlyn Jenner

: Caitlyn Jenner Profession: Musician, television personality

Brandon Jenner was born on 4 June 1981 to Caitlyn Jenner and actress and songwriter Linda Thompson. He is one of the younger half-brothers of Cassandra Marino. Brandon is a singer-songwriter and TV personality. He is famous for appearing in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Princes of Malibu, and The Hills: New Beginnings.

Brandon has been married to Cayley Stoker since 26 January 2020. The couple share a daughter named Joan Almond and twin sons named Bo Thompson and Sam Stoker. They announced the birth of their daughter via a joint post on Instagram. They wrote:

She’s here. Joan Almond Jenner. Named after Cayley’s beloved grandma (Joanie). Born at home in a flash, just the most amazing experience for mama and baby girl. A beautiful, gentle birth. 9 lbs 2 oz, 21 1/2 inches long. Perfect little peanut, we couldn’t be more in love. And the kids are absolutely thrilled to have a baby sister. Welcome to our world, sweet baby love

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian on stage during the OMR Festival 2024 on 7 May 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kimberly Noel Kardashian

: Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: 21 October 1980

21 October 1980 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Father: Robert Kardashian

Robert Kardashian Mother: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Profession: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, actress

Kimberly Noel Kardashian was born on 21 October 1980 to Robert and Kris Kardashian. She is a global media personality, entrepreneur, and socialite. Noel first gained widespread attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton and became a household name through the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Beyond her reality TV fame, Kim has also ventured into business. She founded her skincare line, Sknn by Kim, in 2022. She also founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, which operated from 2017 to 2022. Kim Kardashian has been married thrice: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. She has four children.

5. Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner at Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gilette Ranch on 7 October 2022 in Calabasas, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sam Brody Jenner

Sam Brody Jenner Date of birth : 21 August 1983

: 21 August 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Father: Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Mother: Linda Thompson

Linda Thompson Profession: TV personality, businessman, DJ

Sam Brody Jenner is the second son of Caitlyn and Thompson. He was born on 21 August 1983 and is 41 years old as of 2024. Sam is a TV personality, entrepreneur, and DJ. He has been featured in numerous reality TV series such as The Princes of Malibu, The Hills, Bromance, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In 2020, Jenner launched Mamitas, a tequila hard seltzer company. He is also a member of the producer-DJ duo BRODY X DEVIN with Devin Lucien. Jenner has been dating professional surfer Tia Blanco since 2022, and they have a daughter named Honey Raye Jenner. He formerly dated Kristin Cavallari, Avril Lavigne, and Kaitlynn Carter.

6. Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian at 2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at The Barker Hanger on 10 November 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth : 27 June 1984

: 27 June 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Father : Robert Kardashian

: Robert Kardashian Mother : Kris Jenner

: Kris Jenner Profession: Television personality, socialite

Khloé Kardashian was born on 27 June 1984 to Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. She is the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters. Khloé is a media personality, entrepreneur, and socialite best known for appearing in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family.

Khloé also appeared on the show’s spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Khloé & Lamar. She co-founded the clothing brand Good American, which focuses on body positivity and inclusive sizing. She married Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 and dated Tristan Thompson from 2016 to 2021. Khloe has two kids.

7. Rob Kardashian

Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on 28 May 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Arthur Kardashian

: Robert Arthur Kardashian Date of birth : 17 March 1987

: 17 March 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Father : Robert Kardashian

: Robert Kardashian Mother : Kris Jenner

: Kris Jenner Profession: TV personality, businessman, fashion designer

Rob is the only brother of the Kardashian sisters. He was born on 17 March 1987 and is 37 years old as of 2024. Rob is a TV personality, fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Rob is also known for competing in the thirteenth season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2011, finishing in second place. He has also ventured into business with his sock line Arthur George. He has dated various celebrities, including actress Adrienne Bailon, singer Rita Ora and model Blac Chyna.

8. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 27 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kendall Nicole Jenner

: Kendall Nicole Jenner Date of birth : 3 November 1995

: 3 November 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of October 2024)

: 28 years old (as of October 2024) Father : Caitlyn Jenner

: Caitlyn Jenner Mother : Kris Jenner

: Kris Jenner Profession: Model, media personality, socialite

Kendall is one of Cassandra Marino's younger half-sisters. She is the first child of Caitlyn and Kris. Kendall was born on 3 November 1995 and is 28 years old as of 2024. He is a model, media personality, and socialite known for appearing in Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-off series.

She was signed by Wilhelmina Models in 2009 and was ranked the highest-paid supermodel in the world in 2018. In February 2021, she launched her own liquor brand, 818 Tequila. Kendall has dated numerous high-profile men, including Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker.

9. Kylie Jenner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth : 10 August 1997

: 10 August 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Father : Caitlyn Jenner

: Caitlyn Jenner Mother : Kris Jenner

: Kris Jenner Profession: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman

Kylie Kristen Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She was born on 10 August 1997 and is 27 years old as of 2024. She is a media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.

She is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, which is best known for its iconic lip kits. Kylie dated American rapper Travis Scott from 2017 to 2023. The former partners share two children.

FAQs

Who is Cassandra Marino? She is an American interior designer best known as the eldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner. What is Cassandra Marino's age? She is 43 years old as of April 2024. Who are Cassandra Marino’s parents? Her parents are Chrystie Crownover and Caitlyn Jenner. How many siblings does Cassandra Marino have? She has nine siblings: a blood brother named Burt, half-siblings Brandon, Brody, Kendall, and Kylie, and step-siblings Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian. Are Cassandra Marino and Kylie Jenner related? Kyle is the half-sister to Cassandra Marino. Who is Cassandra Marino married to? She is married to Michael Marino. How is Cassandra Marino related to Kim Kardashian? Cassandra and Kim Kardashian are step-siblings. Does Cassandra Marino have children? The interior designer has three children.

Cassandra Marino is the eldest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Chrystie Scott. Cassandra Marino’s siblings are in the entertainment scene and are known for appearing in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

