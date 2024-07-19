Who are Denzel Washington's siblings? A look at the actor's family

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. is an actor, producer, and director from the United States. He is best recognised for his versatile and powerful performances in prominent films such as Malcolm X, Training Day, Glory, Fences, and The Equalizer. In addition to his thriving career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Denzel Washington's siblings.

Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (L). Denzel at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Rich Fury, Momodu Mansaray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington has been in the entertainment industry for almost five decades. He has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows and currently boasts 65 acting credits. He has won numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Silver Bears and a Tony Award. Discover lesser-known facts about Denzel Washington’s family.

Profile summary

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 28 December 1954 Age 69 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lynne Father Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. Siblings Lorice, David Marital status Married Wife Pauletta Children John David, Katia, Malcolm, Olivia School Mainland High School University Fordham University Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $300 million X (Twitter) @OfficiaIDenzeI

Who are Denzel Washington’s siblings?

The American actor has two siblings: an older sister named Lorice and a younger brother named David. Find out more details about them below.

Lorice Annette

Lorice Annette Washington is the eldest of the Washington siblings. She was born on 31 August 1951 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States. As of 2024, she is 73 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She is a singer, evangelist, prophetess, and author.

Lorice commenced her singing career at the age of four while attending her father's church. She obtained a B.A. degree from Briarcliff College in Psychology and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Spiritual Nutrition. She has also authored several books such as THE ANOINTING, PRAYER, FASTING AND THE SPIRIT-FILLED DIET.

David Washington

David is the youngest of the Washington siblings. David was born and raised in Mount Vernon, New York, United States, like his siblings. However, he has not revealed much about himself as he prefers to remain out of the spotlight. He is reportedly a minister and works at the New York City Water Department.

Who are Denzel Washington’s parents?

Denzel Washington at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 12 March 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

The American film producer’s parents are Lynne and Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. His mother was born on 4 April 1924 in Camilla, Georgia, and grew up in Harlem, New York, USA. She owned and operated a beauty parlour. The actor’s mother died on 14 June 2021 at the age of 97.

Denzel’s father was a native of Buckingham County, Virginia, USA. He was an ordained Pentecostal minister who worked at a local S. Klein department store and for the New York City Water Department. The actor's parents married in 1949 and divorced when Denzel Wahington was 14.

FAQs

Who is Denzel Washington? He is an American actor, producer, and director. He is best known for starring in numerous notable shows and movies, such as Malcolm X, Training Day, Glory, Fences, and The Equalizer. Where is Denzel Washington from? He was born in Mount Vernon, New York, United States. What is Denzel Washington's age? The actor is 69 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 December 1954. Who are Denzel Washington's parents? His parents are Lynne and Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. Who is Denzel Washington's twin brother? The American director does not have a twin brother. Who are Denzel Washington’s siblings? He has two siblings named Lorice and David. Who is Denzel Washington’s wife? Denzel has married Pauletta Pearson, an American actress, pianist, and vocalist, since 25 June 1983. What is Denzel Washington's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Denzel Washington is one of the most acclaimed and respected actors in Hollywood. His career spans over four decades, and he has numerous awards and honours to his name. Due to his popularity, Denzel Washington's siblings, Lorice and David, have won the attention of many people.

