What does Undertaker's son do? Meet Gunner Vincent Calaway

Gunner Vincent Calaway is an illustrator, freelance artist, streamer, and celebrity kid from the United States of America. He is widely known as the son of professional wrestler The Undertaker. The Undertaker is famous for being a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has been in the World Wrestling Entertainment since 1990. Despite his fame as a wrestler, little is known about his son, Gunner Vincent Calaway. For instance, what does Undertaker's son do?

American wrestler posing on stage wearing a black outfit (L). Gunner Vincent Calaway in a grey T-shirt. Photo: @undertaker, @shogundy on Instagram (modified by author)

Gunner Vincent Calaway was born in the United States of America. He is the eldest son of the professional wrestler Undertaker and his first wife, Jodi Lynn. Vincent Gunner chose a different path from his father. He is a Twitch streamer and artist known for posting graphic designs on his socials.

Profile summary

Full name Gunner Vincent Calaway Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Jodi Lynn Father Mark William Calaway Siblings 4 Marital status Single School Franklin Road Academy College Full Sail University Profession Twitch Streamer, illustrator, freelance artist

What does Undertaker's son do?

Gunner Vincent Calaway is an illustrator, streamer, and freelance artist. He creates graphics in the form of drawings and shares them on his Instagram account, reaching over 4k followers as of this writing.

Gunner Vincent is a Twitch streamer who plays video games on his Twitch account. He loves doing art and sells it on Redbubble.com.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gunner is an information technology operations manager at Concentrix, a global technology and service company. He previously worked there as an information technology administrator.

He also worked as an information technology system operator and sales renewal representative at ServiceSource and as a store manager at uBreakiFix, an American chain of electronic repair shops, from August 2017 to March 2019.

Will Undertaker's son wrestle?

Top-5 facts about Gunner Vincent Calaway. Photo: @shogundy on Instagram (modified by author)

Gunner Vincent is not interested in a wrestling career. In an interview with Chandler Sorrells, the artist said that while he was interested in wrestling as a kid, he wanted to do something else.

I'd say as a kid, definitely. As you get older, you get into your teenage years and kind of want to be independent and find your own interests. So, in my young adult life, I steered away from [wrestling] and tuned in when it was necessary…mostly as a kid, it was called down with it

He loves his career as a video game artist and plans to expand it. In the aforementioned interview, he said he would like to be an artist for a team in a production company in the next five to ten years.

I went to Full Sail University and got my bachelor's as a video game artist, which is the path I'm setting before myself. I'd like to, in the next five to ten years, be an artist for a team in a production company for video games. Something I could put my 3D skills to good use and eventually own my own indie company…and live my own company…and do what I like to do all around the world. That has kind of always been the dream, to do something that allows me to travel.

Who is Undertaker's son?

He was born in the United States of America. His parents are Mark Williams Calaway and Jodi Lynn. His parents are divorced. They got married in 1989 and divorced in 1999.

How old is Gunner Vincent Calaway?

The American freelance artist is 31 years old as of August 2024—he was born in August 1993. According to an Instagram post, he celebrates his birthday on the 3rd of August. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where did Gunner Vincent Calaway go to school?

The American Twitch streamer attended Franklin Road Academy, where he graduated with a high school diploma in 2012. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Videogame Art, Traditional/Digital Arts.

How many kids does The Undertaker have?

The Undertaker's family comprises five children born to three different women. His first wife was Jodi Lynn, Vincent Calaway's mother.

The Undertaker has two daughters, Chasey and Gracie, with his second wife, Sara Frank. He married Sara in 2000, and they divorced in 2007.

The wrestler is now married to Michelle McCool, a retired wrestler. They have a daughter, Kaia Faith and one adopted son, Kolt.

The Undertaker's son's height and weight

How tall is Gunner Vincent Calaway? The American artist is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres, and weighs approximately 152 pounds, or 69 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is the Undertaker's first son? Gunner Vincent Calaway is an American artist, Twitch streamer, and illustrator. Where is Gunner Vincent Calaway from? He was born in the United States of America and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Who is Gunner Vincent Calaway's mother? His mother is Jodi Lynn. How many siblings does Gunner Vincent Calaway have? The American video game artist has 4 half-siblings. What is Gunner Vincent Calaway's age? He is 31 years old as of August 2024. Who is Undertaker married to? He is married to former wrestler Michelle McCool. Did Undertaker adopt a child? The wrestler and his wife adopted a son, Kolt.

Gunner Vincent Calaway is the eldest son of the professional wrestler Mark William Calaway, well recognised as The Undertaker. What does Undertaker's son do? Vincent Calaway did not follow in his father's footsteps in wrestling entertainment. He is an artist, Twitch streamer, and illustrator.

