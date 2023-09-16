Travis Barker’s age, nationality, family, hometown, net worth

Travis Barker is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, drummer, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actor. He is famous as the drummer of the pop-punk band Blink-182– he is known for hits such as What's My Age Again? and All the Small Things. He is one of the 100 greatest drummers of all time.

Travis Barker has been in the entertainment industry since 1993. He is best known for his distinctive drumming style and has played with several bands and artists, including +44, Box Car Racer, and Transplants.

Full name Travis Landon Barker Nickname The Baron von Tito, Bones, Clarence Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1975 Age 47 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fontana, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blue Eye colour Dark brown Father Randy Barker Mother Gloria Barker Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Kourtney Kardashian Children 3 Education Fontana High School Profession Songwriter, record producer, drummer, fashion designer, entrepreneur, actor Net worth $50 million Twitter Instagram @travisbarker Facebook @travisbarkerofficial

Travis Barker’s biography

The renowned drummer was born Travis Landon Barker in Fontana, California, USA, to Randy Barker and Gloria Barker. Travis Barker's mom was a babysitter, while his father was a mechanic. He is an American national of English-Irish-Italian ancestry. Travis grew up alongside two older sisters, one of whom is called Shanna Barker. His mother succumbed to Sjögren syndrome.

He completed his high school education at Fontana High School. While in high school, he had trumpet lessons and learned to play the piano.

What is Travis Barker’s age?

The American drummer is 47 years old as of 2023. What is Travis Barker’s date of birth? He was born on 14 November 1975.

Career

Barker found interest in drumming from a very young age. After high school, Barker played in the bands Snot and Feeble and then joined the Aquabats in 1996 and recorded his first album titled The Fury of the Aquabats! He later left the group to join Blink-182 in 1998 and released his first album titled Enema of the State.

The album received mainstream success thanks to the singles What's My Age Again? All the Small Things, and Adam's Song. Barker has also released other albums with Blink-182, including Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and Nine. He has also released albums with numerous bands, including Transplants, +44, TRV$D JAM, Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, Goldfinger and Yelawolf.

Travis is also a record producer. He has produced music for several artists, including Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy, and Swae Lee. Furthermore, he has starred in numerous reality TV series and documentaries, including the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers.

Travis is also an entrepreneur. In 1999, he founded the clothing line brand Famous Stars and Straps and the record labels LaSalle Records in 2004 and DTA Records in 2019.

Travis Barker’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American musician has an estimated net worth of $50 million. His source of income is his career as a musician, record producer, drummer, songwriter, fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor.

Who is Travis Barker’s wife?

The actor has been married to Kourtney Kardashian for a year now. The pair began dating in 2021 and made their relationship public after 2021’s Valentine’s Day when they shared their photos together on social media. They got engaged on 17 October 2021 and had an unofficial wedding on 3 April 2022 in Las Vegas after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Travis and Kourtney officially tied the knot on 15 May 2022 in Santa Barbara, California. They also held a wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on 22 May 2022. At a Blink-182 concert in June 2023, Kourtney announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from September 2001 to August 2002. He was also married actress and Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler from 30 October 2004 to February 11, 2008. The former couple share two children, a son named Landon, born on 9 October 2003, and a daughter named Alabama Luella, born on 24 December 2005.

What is Travis Barker’s height?

The American record producer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Travis Barker

Who is Travis Barker? He is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, drummer, fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor. Where is Travis Barker from? He was born in Fontana, California, United States. What is Travis Barker’s nationality? He is an American national. How old is Travis Barker? The American musician is 47 years old as of September 2023. He was born on 14 November 1975. Who are Travis Barker’s parents? His parents are Randy Barker and Gloria Barker. Does Travis Barker have siblings? Yes, he has two older sisters, one of whom is called Shanna Barker. Who is Travis Barker married to? He has been married to American media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian since 15 May 2022. What is Travis Barker’s net worth? The musician has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Travis Barker is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, drummer, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actor. He rose to fame as a drummer for The Transplants and Blink-182. He has played with several bands and artists, including +44, Box Car Racer, and Transplants. He is also a producer and has appeared on numerous reality TV shows and documentaries.

