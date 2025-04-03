Nigerian billionaire's wife Regina Daniel made the news following a recent post she shared online

Recall that Regina and Annie Idibia went clubbing after the latter made an appearance on social media

Shortly after their fun moment, Regina Daniels went online to share a post that raised several reactions online including that of Portable's

Regina Daniels has been trending on social media non-stop lately. From the rumoured marriage crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to hanging out with Annie Idibia.

The billionaire's wife and mum of two has been receiving heaps of praise from social media users for helping a woman in distress - Annie Idibia.

Source: Instagram

The ridicule Annie Idibia suffered on social media following her public separation is no news, and many were glad to see her back.

However, a new post shared by Regina Daniels from her outing night with Annie Idibia has been trending.

The actress, in the caption, noted that everybody's eye has seen "shege".

In her exact words:

"Apollo no Dey catch anybody again. Everybody eyes don see Shege 😂."

This post prompted reaction from social media users, including Portable, who shared his two cents.

Zazu wrote:

"Woman wey japa because her husband dey folow another woman go too see sege because na another man wey get wife for house still full outside Loyalty pass juju."

In another post, he said that he had his eyes on Regina Daniels, which ignited more reactions from fans.

See Regina post below:

How fans reacted to Regina's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, below:

@portablebaeby said:

"My eyes dey your body but me I like girls."

@chidumebi____ said:

"Regina!! I just saw my name on your story 🥺 I pray for you, that God abundantly grants you your deepest heart desire as a mother. Your children will bless your heart, give you peace and make you proud in Jesus mighty name, Amen!"

@anthony.efe said:

"I’ve seen enough remove Tinubu from President and put Gina. What beauty !!! 😍❤️."

@adaeze.onuigbo said:

"You look beautiful aunty."

@realakwaugon said:

"Minister of enjoyment 😍😍😍, u look so pretty, clean and hot. Happy new month queen."

Source: Instagram

@john_favour246 said:

"Momma ♥️,I have given my mom high hope that you are going to help her stand back on her feet,,, even though I don't know what gave me that courage to tell her that but unfortunately my name didn't appear😥😥😥,,,wetin I wan tell her now......God bless you for blessing others,,,I believe I will be favoured next time .but what I will tell my mom,,,may God give me an answer 🙌 @regina.daniels."

@kido8343 said:

"The caption tho 😂… e be like you self Dey see premium shege 😂😂."

@tejannyfofana said:

"No, Appollo. Everybody just dey chopped breakfast up and down 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@_horlardunmadey said:

"Steeze 💯 composure 💯 swag 💯 beauty 💯 cuteness 💯 complete package 📦✌️🤭🥹🫶😊."

@amanda43que said:

"Our eyes don see shege true true ooo 😂no appolo again."

@babypearlworld said:

"Regina you don turn woman sha for young age….. I wonder how you go be when you reach 60 years like your husband..😂😂😂."

@cece_of_gud_life_ said:

"How can one person be dis pretty , haba 😩😩."

Ned Nwoko weighs in on video of Regina Daniels

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, put on a small show for netizens.

The couple were in the news after the politician was accused of being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child.

Regina recently shared a post and introduced herself with only her maiden name, with her husband since reacting.

