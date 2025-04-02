The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka has shared the story of its best graduating student for the 2023/2024 session

The student identified as Egwuchika Tochukwu Onyeze has been winning academic awards right from his secondary school days

According to UNIZIK, Onyeze won a total of 24 academic awards from when he was in secondary school to his graduation from the school in 2024

A brilliant young man has received accolades from his school due to his exceptional academic performance.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, posted the story of the young scholar on its website.

Egwuchika Tobechukwu Onyeze achieved many academic laurels from secondary school. Photo credit: UNIZIK and Facebook/Tochukwu Egwuchika.

Source: UGC

According to the school, Egwuchika Tochukwu Onyeze could best be described as an outstanding student.

The school says Onyeze was named the best graduating student in the 2023/2024 session.

Onyeze was called a record breaker due to the number of academic achievements he has to his name if counted from his secondary school days.

Onyeze, who studied in the Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering, graduated with a CGPA of 4.95.

UNIZIK describes Egwuchika Tobechukwu Onyeze as an outstanding student. Photo credit: Facebook/Tochukwu Egwuchika.

Source: Facebook

UNIZIK writes:

"Egwuchika, Tochukwu Onyeze hails from Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State – the first child amongst 5 children born to Barr and Mrs Egwuchika. He received his primary school education partly at St Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Ibagwa-Aka, and Shalom International School, Nsukka. He had his secondary education at Shalom Academy, Nsukka. What a journey, sponsored by God!"

A long list of academic laurels won by Onyeze shows that he has been winning awards right from his secondary school days.

See the list below:

Best Student in Mathematics, Shalom International School (2013)

Young Scientist Award, Shalom International School (2013)

Overall Best Student in JS1, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2014)

Overall Best Student in JS2, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2014)

Gold Medal, Junior Science Olympiad (2015)

Best Mathematics Student in Enugu State, Mathematics Association of Nigeria (2016)

Overall Best Student in JS3, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2016)

Overall Best Student in SS1, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2017)

Best Mathematics Student in Enugu State, Cowbellpedia (2018)

Best Science Student in Nsukka, Solar Energy Association of Nigeria (2018)

Best Science Student in Enugu State, InterswitchSPAK (2018)

Overall Best Student in SS2, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2018)

Best Mathematics Student in Enugu State, Mathematics Association of Nigeria (2018)

3rd Best Mathematics Student in Nigeria, Mathematics Association of Nigeria (2019)

Overall Best Graduating Student, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2019)

Award for Leadership, Shalom Academy Nsukka (2019)

Achieved the highest recorded CGPA of 4.95 at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Winner, Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering Competition (2020)

Team Lead, 3rd Place Team, IEEE IAS IPCSD Engineering Contest for African Students (2023, 2024)

Leadership Award, IEEE Nnamdi Azikiwe Student Branch (2021–2024)

Overall Best Engineering Student, South East Nigeria

Overall Best Graduating Student Nnamdi Azikiwe University(2023/2024 Session) with CGPA: 4.95

BGS Faculty of Engineering

BGS Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering

Man rejoices after gaining admission into UNIZIK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had gained admission to study at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra state.

The man said his admission came after his WAEC result was cancelled, and he had to write the UTME twice.

However, after the initial setback, the man was admitted to study in the medical laboratory science department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng