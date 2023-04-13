Who is Cassandra Marino? Meet Caitlyn Jenner’s eldest daughter

Cassandra Marino is an interior designer from the United States. She is best known as the eldest daughter of a retired Olympian and television personality Caitlyn Jenner. Her mother, Chrystie Scott, is also a famous personality in the entertainment industry.

Cassandra Marino and Taylor Armstrong at FENDI & Aranda Event in Beverly Hills at Fendi on 8 March 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Cassandra Marino, also known as Casey, maintains a low-key life. Unlike her siblings, she never appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a family reality show that premiered in 2007. Her parents married in 1972 and divorced in 1981. She is a wife and mother of three children.

Profile summary

Real name Cassandra Marino Jenner Nickname Casey Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1980 Age 42 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father Caitlyn Jenner Mother Chrystie Crownover Siblings 9 Marital status Married Husband Michael Marino Children 3 Profession Interior designer Net worth $2 million

Cassandra Marino's biography

The interior designer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently resides. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Cassandra Marino's parents are Christie Crownover Scott and Caitlyn Marie Jenner, formerly known as William Bruce Jenner. Caitlyn is a former Olympic gold medalist and TV personality, while her mother is an actress best known for films and TV shows such as SST: Death Flight and ESPN SportsCentury.

Her parents divorced in 1981, a year after she was born. After the divorce, her mother married Richard Scott. Her father also got married twice before being transitioning to a transgender woman.

Who are Cassandra Marino's siblings?

The celebrity daughter has one older biological brother called, Burton Jenner. She also has four half-siblings, Brandon and Brody Jenner, from her father's second marriage with American songwriter Linda Thompson, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner from her dad's third marriage with reality TV star Kris Jenner.

Additionally, Casey has four step-siblings named Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian, who are Kris Jenner's children from her first marriage with Robert Kardashian.

How old is Cassandra Marino?

The American interior designer is 42 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 10 June 1980. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Does Caitlyn Jenner have a relationship with Cassandra?

TV Personality Caitlyn Jenner attends the Open Hearts Foundation 10th Anniversary Gala at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Yes, Caitlyn and her daughter Casey have a good relationship now. However, Caitlyn was not in her life for a long time. When speaking in an interview with People, Casey said;

My relationship with Caitlyn is much better than with Bruce, but we still have a lot of work to do. We didn't talk for years, and now we see each other every couple of weeks and talk on the phone, which I am grateful for.

She first met Caitlyn during a girl's night gathering held by Caitlyn as part of her transition. In 2021, Caitlyn spent time together with Cassandra's family at a Thanksgiving party. On her Instagram, Caitlyn thanked her daughter Casey for hosting.

Why is Cassandra Marino famous?

She is popular for being Caitlyn Jenner's daughter. Casey Jenner is an interior designer. Her Instagram profile shows that she is passionate about the profession as she describes herself as one who loves building homes and bringing new ideas to life.

What is Cassandra Marino's net worth?

The American interior designer has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her interior design career.

What is Cassandra Marino's husband?

The interior decorator is married to Michael Marino. The couple has three children, two daughters, Isabella and Francesca and a son called Luke.

Fast facts about Cassandra Marino

Who is Cassandra Marino? She is an American interior designer, best known as Caitlyn Jenner's daughter. Where was Cassandra Marino born? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Cassandra Marino's age? She is 42 years old as of April 2023. Who is Cassandra Marino's siblings? She has a blood brother called Burt, half-siblings Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie, and step-siblings Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloe Kardashian. Why is Cassandra Marino not famous? Unlike most of her siblings, Casey keeps her private life. Who is Cassandra Marino married to? She is married to Michael Marino. How is Cassandra Marino related to Kim Kardashian? Cassandra and Kim Kardashian are step-siblings. What is Cassandra Marino's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Cassandra Marino is an interior designer from the United States. She is widely recognized as the eldest daughter of a former decathlete Caitlyn Jenner. She is a mother of three children and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Daisy Anahy's biography. She is a digital content creator and social media influencer. Daisy is popularly known for being the wife of Eduin Caz, a Mexican singer.

Daisy Anahy was born in Mexico. She has been married to her husband, Eduin, for over eight years, and they have two children. The internet sensation currently resides in Culiacan, Mexico, with her family.

Source: Legit.ng