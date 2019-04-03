Storage Wars Barry Weiss’ bio: net worth, house, cars, wife, death rumors

Barry Weiss is an American reality television star and professional storage treasure hunter. He gained fame for his appearance in the reality TV series Storage Wars, which aired on A&E. In the show, participants bid on abandoned storage units, hoping to discover valuable or exciting items.

Barry Weiss of Storage Wars attends the A+E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Barry Weiss was one of the participants of the show Storage Wars, remembered as The Collector. He lasted for four total seasons. Learn more about his personal life.

Profile summary

Real name Barry Weiss Other names The Collector Gender Male Date of birth 11th February 1959 Age 64 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Demarest, New Jersey, USA Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Mother Rosalyn Weiss Father Hy Weiss Relationship status Divorced Children 2 University Cornell University and New York University Profession Businessperson, professional storage-treasure hunter, reality television personality Net worth $10 million

Who is Barry Weiss?

Barry is a TV personality who was born in Demarest, New Jersey, USA, His nickname, "The Collector", comes from his love for collecting antique items since he was 15 years old.

He graduated from Cornell University, New York, in 1981 and got a Master of Business Administration from New York University in 1986.

How old is Barry Weiss from Storage Wars?

As of 2023, the American celebrity is 64 years old. Barry was born on 11th February 1959 to Hy and Rosalyn Weiss.

Career

Before his breakthrough appearance on television, Barry Weiss was a business tycoon. It is known that he owned a profitable company, Northern Produce. He also used to have a fruit and vegetable importation business in California, which he started with Joey Weiss, his brother.

Barry's primary hobby is collecting valuable antique items, which is why he earned his nickname "The Collector." The reality star has been a collector of antique things since he was 15 years old, and this passion lasted throughout his entire life.

He gained fame for his appearance in Storage Wars. Before the show, he never bought a storage unit in his life. His participation was influenced by the executive producer Thom Beers, who was his long-time friend.

Reality stars Barry Weiss and Darrell Sheets participate in A&E's "Storage Wars" Lockbuster Tour held in front of the Dobly Theater at Hollywood & Highland. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

On the show, Barry's main emphasis was not on the potential profits from items but rather on the hunt for unique and intriguing treasures that piqued his interest.

He frequently appeared on screen sporting West Coast Chopper glasses, skeleton gloves, and driving attention-grabbing vehicles like the chicken-themed automobile.

He also brought psychics to the auctions who would help them guess what was kept in the storage unit. As a result, the fans fell in love with his personality and were utterly disappointed when he called it quits.

Why did Barry Weiss leave Storage Wars?

Barry left because he felt it was a perfect time to go. He stated that:

I had a blast. It was fun, but I had enough, and I kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular.

After leaving Storage Wars, Barry started another show called Barry's Treasure, which had eight episodes. He also had another show called Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back, which had ten episodes.

How much is Barry Weiss worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry Weiss' net worth is alleged to be $10 million.

How did Barry Weiss make his money?

Before gaining fame as a reality television personality, Barry Weiss and his brother amassed a significant fortune in the wholesale produce industry. For more than 25 years, they established a successful wholesale produce business.

Subsequently, Barry retired from the produce industry to pursue his passion for storage unit auctions. His average salary on the show was around $829,500.

Barry Weiss' cars collection

Barry has an impressive car collection and has been known to arrive at each auction in a new vehicle. His most famous car is a 1947 Custom Cowboy Cadillac. He also has the following:

A 1940 Ford COE Truck

Ducati Diavel

Beatnik Glass Top Car

2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Lincoln Zephyr

1966 Shelby Mustang

DeLorean DMC-12

Tesla Roadster

Tim Burton Batmobile

1937 Bugatti 57s

Barry Weiss' house

He owns a sizeable luxurious mansion in Los Angeles. His house is reported to have been built in 1928, and it has four spacious bedrooms. It is estimated to be worth $3-4 million today.

Is Barry Weiss dead?

There were rumours that Barry had passed away. The reality TV star is alive and devoting his attention to his health and family.

These rumours emerged following a life-threatening accident back in April 2019. He and his friend were riding motorcycles in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles when an abrupt collision with a car occurred. They were both hospitalized, but Weiss endured more severe injuries.

Who is Barry Weiss' wife?

It's known that Barry is divorced and has two adult children. A daughter named Julie and a son named Jack. He is the godfather of Jesse James, who hosted the reality show Monster Garage.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Barry Weiss from Storage Wars.

He is not active on any social media platforms.

He is well-known for his dry sense of humor.

He excels at delivering one-liner jokes.

Barry Weiss became a global household name after appearing on the reality show Storage Wars. He is currently retired.

Legit.ng recently published Erin Krakow's biography. She is an American actress and social media personality. She is known for portraying Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton in When Calls the Heart.

Erin was born into the family of Dr. Elliot and Morgan Krakow in Philadelphia, United States. She loved performing arts and participated in plays in school. She first hit the screen in 2010 and has made a name for herself in the film industry.

Source: Legit.ng