A pregnant woman, identified as Kemi, tragically lost her life after a private hospital allegedly refused her treatment due to her husband's inability to deposit N500,000 for treatment

Her husband, Akinbobola Folajimi, shared a heartbreaking video on social media capturing her final moments and detailing their ordeal

As usual, Nigerians on social media reacted differently and called for an investigation into the hospital's actions

A pregnant woman identified simply as Kemi has reportedly died after being denied medical treatment at a private hospital due to her husband’s inability to pay a N500,000 deposit.

The husband, identified as Akinbobola Folajimi, announced this in a post shared on social media, accompanied by a video, showing his wife’s final moments.

As reported by The Nation, Folajimi disclosed that they were turned away from the private hospital and referred to a General hospital in Epe but Kemi didn’t survive the journey.

This heartbreaking incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many calling for an investigation into the hospital’s alleged refusal to provide urgent care.

Husband shares heartbreaking story

In his post Folajimi wrote:

“Private hospitals in Nigeria. The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife, we needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don’t care.

“Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to General Hospital at Epe, even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone

“How???? such a wicked institution, well only jah knows and sees all. this is just too much for me.”

As of the time of filing this report, authorities were yet to respond to the situation.

