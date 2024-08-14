Who are Katey Sagal's siblings? Her brothers and sisters in order of birth

Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter from the United States. She is widely recognised for portraying Peggy Bundy on the Fox series Married...with Children. Katey is also known for appearing in TV series such as Futurama, The Conners, and Shameless. Meet Katey Sagal's siblings and learn more about them.

Actress Katey during The Conners filming (L)and on the set shooting of Rebel (R). Photo: Scott Everett White, Raymond Liu (modified by author)

Katey Sagal was born on 19 January 1954 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Due to her acting prowess, she has won several awards, such as the Prism Award and the TV Land Award. In the early 1970s, she served as a backing vocalist for famous artists such as Bob Dylan, Tanya Trucker, and Etta James. She has six siblings, some of whom are actors.

Full name Catherine Louise Sagal Nickname Katey Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Boris Sagal Mother Sara Zwilling Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Kurt Sutter Children 3 High School Palisades High School College California Institute of the Arts Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Instagram @kateysagal Facebook

Katey Sagal's siblings

The American actress comes from a family of entertainers. Her dad was a television and film director, while her mom was a singer and director. Additionally, most of her siblings are also in the entertainment industry.

Katey's parents are Sara Zwilling and Boris Sagal. The actress is the firstborn among her six siblings: four biological siblings, David, Joey, Jean, and Liz Sagal, and two step-brothers, Blake and Gregg Champion, from his father's marriage to Marge Champion. Here are Katey Sagal's siblings, from oldest to youngest.

1. David Sagal

Date of birth: 1955

1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Lawyer, studio executive

David is the second child of Sara Zwilling and Boris Sagal. He was born in 1955, making him 69 years old as of 2024. Unlike many of his siblings, David chose a different career path. He is a lawyer and studio executive at Warner Brothers. The American lawyer is married to actress McNally Sagal. The couple has three children.

2. Gregg Champion

Carol Channing, Marge Champion, and Gregg Champion attend a party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Roman Salicki (modified by author)

Date of birth: 20 November 1956

20 November 1956 Age: 67 years old (as of July 2024)

67 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Film director, producer

When Katey's parents divorced, her dad married Gregg's mother, actress and dancer Marge Champion, and adopted her kids. Marge had previously married dancer Gower Champion, her second husband. Together, they had two sons, Gregg and Blake Champion.

Gregg was born on 20 November 1956 and is 67 years old as of July 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He attended the University of Southern Carolina.

The film director has worked with directors like John Badham, Blake Edwards, and Nicholas Roeg. He has directed TV series and movies such as Field of Vision, Miracle Run, The Magnificent Seven, and The Cowboy Way.

Gregg has also produced projects, including Blue Thunder, Short Circuit, and Stealing Christmas. In 2015, the NAACP Image Awards nominated him for his outstanding directing in the TV movie The Gabby Douglas Story.

3. Joey Sagal

Actor Joey Sagal attends the premiere of "Not Another Celebrity Movie" Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Date of birth: 12 February 1957

12 February 1957 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, screenwriter, producer

Joseph B. Sagal is Sara Zwilling and Boris Sagal's third child. Joey was born on 12 February 1957. He is 67 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He is an actor, writer, and producer.

Joey has starred in several films and TV series, including Bad President, Sons of Anarchy, Out for Blood, and The New Gidget. He debuted his acting career in 1979 when he appeared as a Motorcycle Guy in the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

The actor was the writer and co-executive producer for the screenplay Elvis & Nixon, released in 2016. He was previously married to actress and filmmaker Hanala Sagal.

4. Jean and Liz Sagal

Lean and Liz Sagal are posing for a photo smiling (L) Jean & Liz Sagal on Johnny Carson show, 1984 (R). Photo: @SomnambulNation, @kakinsley on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Date of birth: 9 October 1961

9 October 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of July 2024)

62 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actresses

Jean and Liz are identical twins and the only sisters of Katey Sagal. They are the youngest among Sara and Boris' children. They were born on 9 October 1961 and are 62 years old as of July 2024. Their zodiac sign is Libra.

Despite being identical twins, Liz and Jean lived different social lives. In an interview with Johnny Carson in 1984, they disclosed that Jean was a New Yorker while Liz resided in Los Angeles before they were cast to join Grease 2 and later Double Trouble. Liz stated:

They always sent us to separate schools... We had very different social lives. She (Jean) lived in New York for a couple of years...I was studying dance; I was very seriously into studying and I spent two years on a dance scholarship.

In addition, when they auditioned for a role in Grease 2, the two were unaware as they lived separately. Not until they got on set together for rehearsal in Los Angeles. The producers, too, were initially not aware they were twins. They revealed this during an Ultimate Grease2 interview. The twins stated:

I auditioned in New York and Lizzie in Los Angeles. Yes, we were both originally cast as backup dancers but we didn't know until they got us together for rehearsal in LA. Once they realised, they cut my hair to match Jeanie's and dyed it dark. Then they wrote parts for us. Most of it was scripted last minute, there were constant changes, they kept adding stuff for us to do because our roles weren't originally planned!

Katey Sagal's sisters are also in the entertainment industry as actresses. They appeared in the ad campaign for Doublemint gum at a tender age. They have also been featured together in TV series such as Double Trouble and Grease 2.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Sagal has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including Picket Fences, Life on the Edge, Double Trouble, and Flashdance. In addition to being an actress, Liz is a screenwriter and producer.

She has written and produced TV series such as Cowboy Bebop, Feed the Beast, Law & Order: Organised Crime, and The Flight Attendant. The actress is married to actor and make-up artist Bruce Grayson.

Barbara Jean has appeared in television shows such as Pointman, Quantum Leap, Double Trouble, Highway to Heaven, and Knots Landing. She is also a director, having worked for TV series including Act Your Age, Last Man Standing, Bella and the Bulldogs, Wizards of Wavery Place, Mad TV, and Just Shoot Me!

She has also been an associate director for In-Laws, 2 Broke Girls, and Two and a Half. Jean is a mother of three children.

5. Blake Champion

Year of birth: 1962

1962 Date of death: 21 May 1987

21 May 1987 Age at death: 25 years old

25 years old Profession: Dancer

Blake is the stepbrother of actress Katey Sagal and the second son of Marge and Gower Champion. He followed his parent's footsteps of being a dancer.

Blake's parents were married from 1947 to 1973. In the 1950s, they were known as Hollywood's leading dance couple. Blake studied at DeSisto School in Stockbridge. He died at the age of 25 in a car accident on 21 May 1987 in Lee, Massachusetts, USA.

FAQs

Who is Katey Sagal? She is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. How old is Katey Sagal? The Married...with Children actress is 70 years old as of 2024. Where does Katey Sagal come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Katey Sagal's parents? Her parents are Sara Zwilling and Boris Sagal. Does Katey Sagal have a twin sister? The singer has twin sisters, Liz and Jean Sagal. Are Steven Seagal and Katey Sagal related? The two aren't related in any way; they just have a common surname, though the spellings of the name differ slightly. Are Katey and McNally Sagal related? Yes, actress McNally is Katey's sister-in-law, as she is married to Katey's brother, David.

Most of Katey Sagal's siblings are not new to the limelight. She has six siblings: four biological siblings, David, Joey, Jean, and Liz, and two step-siblings, Blake and Gregg Champion. One of her step-brothers, Blake, passed on 21 May 1987.

