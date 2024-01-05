Lauren Hashian’s age, height, net worth, Dwayne Johnson

Lauren Hashian is an American singer, songwriter, music producer, and director. She has been in the music industry since her teenage years and is known for her songs such as Step into a Love Like This and Ride the Wave. Beyond her music career, Lauren is also famous as the wife of Dwayne Johnson, an American actor and professional wrestler. What is Lauren Hashian’s age?

Lauren Hashian attends the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on 3 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson’s spouse, Lauren Hashian, became famous following her romantic relationship with the former professional wrestler. Lauren and Dwayne have been married since 2019 and have two children. The family of five currently resides in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Lauren Hashian Gender Female Date of birth 8 September 1984 Age 39 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Sib Hashian Mother Suzanne Hashian Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Dwayne Johnson Children 2 High school Lynnfield high school University Emerson College Profession Singer, songwriter, director, producer Net worth $5 million Instagram @laurenhashianofficial

What is Lauren Hashian’s age?

The celebrity spouse is 39 years old as of 2023. When was Lauren Hashian born? She was born on 8 September 1984 in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States, where she was raised. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Lauren Hashian’s nationality is American, and she is of Armenian-Danish-German ancestry. Her parents are Sib Hashian and Suzanne Hashian. Her father was the drummer for the band Boston, while her mother, Suzanne, was a Dallas Playboy Club Bunny. Lauren grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Adam Hashia and a sister named Aja Hashian.

The American singer completed her high school education at Lynnfield High School. She later enrolled at Emerson College in Boston, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Communications in 2006.

Lauren Hashian (L) and Dwayne Johnson attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" on 11 December 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

What does Lauren Hashian do for a living?

Lauren Hashian is a singer, songwriter, music producer, director and television personality. She has been in the music industry since her teenage years. Her professional musical career began at the age of 19. Her inspiration came from her father, John, the drummer for the rock band Boston.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hashian served as the creative synch coordinator at Warner Music Group from May 2008 to October 2010. She later worked for the music department at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, California, from November 2010 to March 2012.

As a singer, Hashian has released numerous songs such as Ride The Wave featuring Natalie Martinez and Bout U, One Way Ticket, What You Want, Step Into A Love Like This and Ride The Wave. Her EP titled Love…And Other Things (Side A) was released in 2021.

She also co-wrote the song On The Run by Naz Tokio, which played during the end credits of Red Notice and directed the music video for Eric Zayne’s Exile, which was featured in Black Adam.

Aside from music, Lauren also starred in one episode of the reality TV show R U the Girl? in 2005, hosted by TLC members T-Boz and Chilli. She also appeared in one episode of the reality show Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

What is Lauren Hashian’s net worth?

According to Explore Net Worth, the American singer-songwriter has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her music career.

How did The Rock meet his current wife?

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer

Source: Getty Images

The Rock and Lauren first met Dwayne while filming The Game Plan in 2006 and began dating the following year. Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s relationship lasted 12 years before they tied the knot on 18 August 2019 in Hawaii. They share two daughters, Jasmine Lia, born on 16 December 2015 and Tiana, born on 17 April 2018.

Dwayne Johnson, often known as The Rock, is a professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar. Recently, he returned to WWE from his retirement. He is famous for his roles in blockbuster films such as Jumanji, Fast & Furious, and Moana. He was formerly married to Dany Garcia from May 1997 to May 2008 and had a daughter named Simone Alexandra, born on 14 August 2001.

How tall is Lauren Hashian?

Dwayne Johnson’s spouse stands 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Furthermore, her body measurements are 34-25-35 or 86-64-89 inches.

Fast facts about Lauren Hashian

Who is Lauren Hashian? She is an American singer, songwriter, director and producer best known for being Dwayne Johnson’s wife. Where is Lauren Hashian from? She was born in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States. How old is Dwayne Johnson’s wife? She is 39 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 8 September 1984. What is Lauren Hashian’s ethnicity? She is of Armenian-Danish-German ancestry. Who are Lauren Hashian’s parents? Her parents are Sib Hashian and Suzanne Hashian. Who is Lauren Hashian’s husband? She has been married to Dwayne Johnson since 2019. Does Lauren Hashian have children? She has two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. What is Lauren Hashian’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Lauren Hashian’s age is 39 years old as of January 2024. She is an American singer, songwriter, director, and producer from the United States. She has been in the music industry since her teenage years and has released numerous songs such as Step Into A Love Like This, Ride The Wave and One Way Ticket. She is also known for being Dwayne Johnson’s wife.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Louis Partridge’s age. Louis Partridge is a renowned British actor and social media influencer. He was born on 3 June 2003 in Wandsworth, London, United Kingdom.

Louis rose to stardom after portraying Viscount Tewksbury in the Netflix film Enola Holmes. He made his acting debut in 2014 when he portrayed Felix in the short film Beneath Water. Since then, he has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including Paddington 2, The Lost Girls, and Pistol. What else do you wish to know about him?

Source: Legit.ng