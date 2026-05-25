Nigerian media personality Ashmusy has opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 30 amid intense societal pressure to rush into marriage

She explained during a recent podcast how the fear of a ticking biological clock almost pushed her into settling for a man she knew was not her ideal husband

The popular content creator disclosed how the medical procedure has given her newfound confidence for the future

Nigerian media personality and content creator Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed that turning 30 has not pushed her into rushing marriage.

She explained that she has taken steps to secure her future as a mother by freezing her eggs, stating that the decision gives her peace of mind despite societal pressure.

Ashmusy reveals she nearly married the wrong man because she feared turning 35 without giving birth to a child. Photo: ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent episode of the Echo Room podcast on YouTube, which aired on May 22, Ashmusy shared that she once came close to marrying someone she knew was not right for her.

She admitted that the pressure of age and the fear of the biological clock almost made her settle for a relationship that did not align with her true desires.

The female skitmaker explained further that many women rush into marriage because of the belief that their chances of having children reduce with age. According to her, this rush often leads to wrong choices and unhappy unions.

Ashmusy shares how freezing her eggs gave her peace of mind and stopped her from settling under marriage pressure. Photo: ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Ashmusy stressed that freezing her eggs has removed that fear and given her confidence to wait for the right partner.

She noted that she now has the option of starting a family whenever she chooses, even many years from now.

“I want to get married, but I am not desperate. Just in case the right suitor doesn’t come, I am already safeguarded. I am already sure of being a mom by God’s grace.”

“Honestly, most women who rush into marriage early do so because of the myth of the biological clock… With that rush, you now end up getting into the wrong marriage. I almost did. I knew the man wasn’t my ideal husband, but I wanted to get married to him because he was ready, and I was desperate to give birth before I clocked 35.”

“But I don’t have to go through that again because I have frozen my eggs. In the next three to ten years, I can confidently go for insemination and have my mixed kid. I want to have a mixed kid.”

Ashmusy's openness on the podcast has sparked conversations online as many fans discussed how women can take control of their reproductive choices while resisting societal pressure to marry quickly.

Watch the full interview below:

Ashmusy’s new look sparks debate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a recent video of Ashmushi playing basketball sparked discussions among her fans online.

In the viral clip, the content creator wore a short white skirt and a black sleeveless top that revealed parts of her hips during the game.

Fans questioned the shape of her hips, with some criticising the medical practitioner who worked on her body, while others debated the safety of such procedures.

Source: Legit.ng