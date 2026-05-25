“I Am Not Desperate”: Ashmusy Opens Up on Freezing Her Eggs Amid Marriage Pressure at 30
- Nigerian media personality Ashmusy has opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 30 amid intense societal pressure to rush into marriage
- She explained during a recent podcast how the fear of a ticking biological clock almost pushed her into settling for a man she knew was not her ideal husband
- The popular content creator disclosed how the medical procedure has given her newfound confidence for the future
Nigerian media personality and content creator Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed that turning 30 has not pushed her into rushing marriage.
She explained that she has taken steps to secure her future as a mother by freezing her eggs, stating that the decision gives her peace of mind despite societal pressure.
Speaking during a recent episode of the Echo Room podcast on YouTube, which aired on May 22, Ashmusy shared that she once came close to marrying someone she knew was not right for her.
Single woman with no children at 45 admits she now feels grief about her situation, shares her story
She admitted that the pressure of age and the fear of the biological clock almost made her settle for a relationship that did not align with her true desires.
The female skitmaker explained further that many women rush into marriage because of the belief that their chances of having children reduce with age. According to her, this rush often leads to wrong choices and unhappy unions.
Ashmusy stressed that freezing her eggs has removed that fear and given her confidence to wait for the right partner.
She noted that she now has the option of starting a family whenever she chooses, even many years from now.
“I want to get married, but I am not desperate. Just in case the right suitor doesn’t come, I am already safeguarded. I am already sure of being a mom by God’s grace.”
“Honestly, most women who rush into marriage early do so because of the myth of the biological clock… With that rush, you now end up getting into the wrong marriage. I almost did. I knew the man wasn’t my ideal husband, but I wanted to get married to him because he was ready, and I was desperate to give birth before I clocked 35.”
“But I don’t have to go through that again because I have frozen my eggs. In the next three to ten years, I can confidently go for insemination and have my mixed kid. I want to have a mixed kid.”
Ashmusy's openness on the podcast has sparked conversations online as many fans discussed how women can take control of their reproductive choices while resisting societal pressure to marry quickly.
Watch the full interview below:
Ashmusy’s new look sparks debate online
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a recent video of Ashmushi playing basketball sparked discussions among her fans online.
In the viral clip, the content creator wore a short white skirt and a black sleeveless top that revealed parts of her hips during the game.
Fans questioned the shape of her hips, with some criticising the medical practitioner who worked on her body, while others debated the safety of such procedures.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.