Steve Harvey’s kids: Who are the television host’s children?

Steve Harvey is a well-known television host, actor, comedian, producer and author. He is famous for hosting shows like The Steve Harvey Show and Celebrity Family Feud. Besides his illustrious career, many people are interested in learning more about his family, especially his children. Harvey is a husband and a father. Who are Steve Harvey's kids?

Wynton, Karli, Morgan, Marjorie, comedian Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Brandi and Jason Harvey attend the Steve Harvey Foundation Gala on April 4, 2011, in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Steve Harvey has been in the entertainment scene since the mid-80s. He started performing in small clubs before making it to Comedy Central. The stand-up comedian is also an author and has written a book called Think Like A Man Act Like A Lady. In addition to his career achievements, he is a family man.

Profile summary

Full name Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. Gender Male Nickname Steve Harvey Date of birth 17 January 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Welch, West Virginia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Marjorie Elaine Harvey Children 7 Mother Eloise Harvey Father Jesse Harvey Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Eye colour Dark brown School Glenville High School University Kent State University Profession TV host, comedian, actor, producer

Steve Harvey's kids

The famous TV host has been married thrice. He has four biological children–three with his first wife, Marcia, and one with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. The Celebrity Family Feud host married Marjorie Bridges in 2007 and adopted her three children. Below is more information about Steve Harvey's children.

Brandi Harvey

Brandi Harvey in a black hat (L). Photo: @iambrandiharvey on Instagram (modified by author)

Brandi is one of Steve Harvey's daughters. She was born on 20 August 1982 to Steve Harvey and his first wife, Marcia. Brandi has a twin sister named Karli, and they are 41 years old as of 2023.

Brandi is a businesswoman, author and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a wellness brand called Beyond Her.

In 2019, Brandi launched her book, Breakthrough Sold Separately: Get Out of the Boat of Mediocrity and Walk on Water. She is also the Executive Director of The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Karli Harvey Raymond

Steve Harvey and his daughter Karli Harvey Raymond. Photo: @iamkarliraymond on Instagram (modified by author)

Karli and her twin sister were born on 20 August 1982 to Steve and Marcia. After their parents' divorce, the twins lived with their mother in Cleveland, Ohio.

Karli is a public speaker, insurance agency owner, emcee and social media personality. She mentors young women through the Harvey and Marjorie Foundation and the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Karli is married to Benjamin Raymond. They got married in September 2015. Ben is an author, life coach and insurance agency owner. The couple welcomed their first child, Benjamin Troy Raymond, on 16 June 2016. In July 2019, Karli and Ben appeared in the Black Love Summit documentary series.

The stand-up comedian's relationship with the twins was strained after the divorce, but they eventually reconnected. In an interview with People, the TV host revealed the emotional ordeal. They told him:

Dad, we didn't understand why you left us, but we know now you had to go. You didn't just belong to us. You belonged to the world.

Broderick Jr.

Steve Harvey's son Broderick Jr. Photo: @bharv on Instagram (modified by author)

Broderick Jr. is one of Steve Harvey's sons. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, on 29 April 1991 to Steve and Marcia. Broderick is the youngest child of the TV host and his first wife.

Broderick is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. Broderick is the founder of the Need Money Not Friends fashion label. He also owns a shoe company known as Steps by Stephens, which donates three meals for every pair sold.

The entrepreneur recently started HarvHouse, whose primary mission is curating musical playlists. The young man also worked with his famous dad behind the scenes of Family Feud Africa.

Broderick once admitted he didn't have a relationship with his father in his teenage years. The two have, however, mended their relationship and are now close. Steve Harvey showed his son love on Instagram on his birthday with a caption:

One of my absolute proudest accomplishments is to be the father and dad to my firstborn son.

Wynton Harvey

Steve Harvey and his son Wynton Harvey. Photo: @wyntonharvey on Instagram (modified by author)

Wynton was born on 18 July 1997 to the TV host and his second wife, Mary Shackelford. He is the TV host's last biological child. Wynton's parents got married in 1996 and divorced in 2005. The TV host got primary custody of his son at 13.

Wynton attended Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated in 2020.

Wynton is a professional photographer and social media personality. Waynton has a good relationship with his father. The internet sensation is dating Taylor Gordon. She is the daughter of BET's Ed Gordon.

Morgan Harvey Hawthorne

Morgan Harvey Hawthorne during Celebrity Family Feud Harvey Family Men vs Harvey Family Women and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs Ralph Sampson that aired on Jun 25, 2017. Photo: Eric McCandless

Morgan was born on 14 May 1985 to Marjorie Bridges and Donnell Wood. She became the adopted daughter of Steve Harvey in 2007 when she was 22 years old. Morgan is 38 years old as of 2023. Marjorie gave birth to Morgan when she was 19.

Morgan is a professional chef, food blogger, and cookbook author. Her food blog is called I Need Some Mo, and she has written an e-book called Party Heart.

Morgan is married to Kareem Hawthorne. The two met at Spelman College in 2006, and after dating for a while, they married on 12 October 2013.

Kareem is an American DJ professionally known as DJ Bruckup. He is also the CEO of T-12 Entertainment. Morgan and Kareem share two daughters. Elle Monroe was born in March 2015, and Marley Jean was born in March 2015.

Jason Harvey

Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey and kids Rose and Noah during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 6, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Jason Harvey was born in 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. He is the adopted son of Steve Harvey. Jason's biological father is allegedly Marjorie's ex-husband Jim Townsend.

Steve's son is a fashion designer by profession. Together with Erwin Sweet, Jason started a shoe company in 2013 named Yevrah. The company's name, Yevrah, is Harvey spelt backwards, paying homage to his famous dad.

In 2022, Jason also launched a clothing creative house named Worldly. The fashion house later launched its debut fashion line, Eden on Hush. The fashion line was created by Jason and his designer friend, John Byrd-Olivieri.

Jason is the husband of model Amanda Harvey. The fashion model works signed with Wilhemina Modelling agency. The couple tied the knot on 26 August 2014.

Jason and Amanda Harvey have four children. Rose Harvey is the eldest and was born in 2014. Noah Ellington was born in 2015, and Ezra Nehemiah was born in 2016. Their last-born daughter, Joey Iris, was born in 2020.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Lori is the youngest and perhaps the most famous of Steve Harvey's children. She became part of Harvey's family when her mother, Marjorie, married the Celebrity Family Feud host. Lori Harvey was born on 13 January 1997 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.

She is 26 years old in 2023. Miss Harvey grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Atlanta High School.

Lori is a model, socialite, and entrepreneur. She has worked with brands such as Michael Kors, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2021, the beautiful model debuted her skincare company, SKN by LH. The socialite also launched a swimwear collection, Yevrah, in 2023. Lori is dating American actor Damson Idris.

FAQs

Who is Steve Harvey? He is a renowned TV host, writer and comedian. Who is Steve Harvey married to? The TV host is married to his third wife, Marjorie. The two tied the knot in 2007. Does Steve and Marjorie have a child? The American celebrity couple have no child together. They, however, share seven children from their previous relationships. Does Steve Harvey have 7 kids? Yes, the American TV host has seven children. Four are his biological kids from his past relationships, and three are adopted kids he shares with his third wife, Marjorie Harvey. How many biological kids does Steve Harvey have? The famous TV host has four biological kids. Three with his first wife and one with his second wife. They are Karli, Brandi, Broderick Jr., and Wynton Harvey. Is Lori Harvey Steve Harvey's biological daughter? No, Lori is the adopted daughter of the comedian. She became his daughter after Steve Harvey married her mother, Marjorie Harvey, in 2007. Who are Steve Harvey's grandchildren? The famous comedian has seven grandchildren. Ben, Ella, Marley and Ezra, Noah, Rose and Joey.

Steve Harvey is a father of seven kids. Steve Harvey's kids are Karli, Brandi, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Harvey. Four are his biological children, while three are adopted.

