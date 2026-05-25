More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia as the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage officially commenced in Mecca

Pilgrims performed the Tawaf ritual around the Kaaba before proceeding to Mina ahead of the gathering at Mount Arafat

Saudi authorities strengthened security around the holy sites amid regional tensions involving Iran and Gulf nations

More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia as this year’s Hajj pilgrimage formally began in the holy city of Mecca amid heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

Pilgrims dressed in white garments streamed into Mina on Monday, May 25, after completing the Tawaf ritual at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Pilgrims dressed in white garments moved toward Mina after prayers at the Grand Mosque. Photo: Haramain/X

Source: Twitter

Worshippers walked seven times around the Kaaba, marking the opening stage of one of Islam’s most sacred obligations, AFP reported.

How are pilgrims observing Hajj rites?

The annual pilgrimage attracts Muslims from different parts of the world and remains one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim with the financial and physical ability is expected to perform Hajj at least once in a lifetime.

According to Al Arabiya, after completing the circumambulation around the Kaaba, pilgrims moved between the hills of Safa and Marwa before proceeding to Mina, a sprawling tent city located a few kilometres from Mecca.

The major rite of the pilgrimage will take place at Mount Arafat, where worshippers are expected to gather on Tuesday for prayers and reflection. The site is believed to be where Prophet Mohammed delivered his farewell sermon.

“I have wanted to perform the pilgrimage my entire life, for 40 or 50 years,” said Jreish Mohammed, a 68-year-old pilgrim from Morocco.

“And this year, my dream came true.”

Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca as the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage commenced. Photo: Haramain/X

Source: Twitter

Why is security tighter this year?

This year’s pilgrimage comes against the backdrop of tensions involving Iran and Gulf countries, prompting Saudi authorities to strengthen security arrangements around the holy sites.

Saudi officials recently disclosed that more international pilgrims participated in this year’s Hajj compared to 2025. Authorities also released footage showing air defence systems deployed near Mecca as part of measures to secure the pilgrimage season.

“The air defense forces are responsible for protecting the skies over the holy sites and dealing with all aerial threats, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of the guests,” the Saudi defence ministry stated.

Male pilgrims traditionally wear simple white garments during Hajj to symbolise equality and unity among believers, regardless of nationality or social background. Female worshippers are expected to wear loose-fitting clothing that covers the body except for the face and hands.

Saudi authorities are expected to oversee movement across Mina, Arafat and other pilgrimage sites as millions of worshippers continue the multi-day religious exercise.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

Source: Legit.ng