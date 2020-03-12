Nicolle Wallace's bio: age, height, salary, career, partner

Nicolle Wallace is a journalist, a novelist, the political analyst for NBC News, and the host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC. Her programs are always intriguing and draw the attention of millions of viewers. What story stands behind her success?

One cannot help to admire this wise woman while watching her shows and TV programs. This lady always has got the answers to all questions. Furthermore, she can give the best explanation of what is going on in the political arena of the country. How much do you know about MSNBC Nicolle Wallace's bio?

Profile summary

Name: Nicolle Wallace

Nicolle Wallace Date of birth: February 4, 1972

February 4, 1972 Place of birth: Orange Country, California, USA

Orange Country, California, USA Age: 49

49 Nicolle Wallace's height: 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches)

167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) Marital status: Divorced, dating to Michael Schmidt

Divorced, dating to Michael Schmidt Nicolle Wallace's kids: 1 (son Liam)

1 (son Liam) Education: University of California, Northwestern University

University of California, Northwestern University Profession: Novelist, journalist, host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, NBC News political analyst

Novelist, journalist, host of on MSNBC, NBC News political analyst Political party: Republican (before 2021)

Republican (before 2021) Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Books: Eighteen Acres, Madam President: A Novel, It’s Classified: A Novel

Instagram: @nicollewallace

@nicollewallace Twitter: @NicolleDWallace

Nicolle Wallace's bio

This beautiful lady comes from Orange Country that is in California, the USA. There is still no reliable data, giving a detailed description of Nicolle Wallace's family. But it is known that her father was an antique dealer, and her mother was a teacher’s assistant in public schools.

Where did Nicolle Wallace go to college?

After graduation from Miramonte High School in 1990, the girl entered the University of California, Berkeley. In 1994, she got a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications there.

Then, she applied to Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University to get a Master’s degree. In 1996, Nicolle completed her education.

Nicolle Wallace's career

Her life was full of new meetings and a lot of exciting jobs, which gave her experience and plenty of opportunities:

An on-air reporter in California;

A press secretary. It was her first job when she moved to Florida in 1999. She worked for Jeb Bush who was the Governor at that time;

Communications Director for the Florida State Technology Office in 2000;

The White House Communications Director to President George W. Bush (Jan 2005 – Jul 2006);

In 2008, she worked as the senior adviser for the McCain – Palin campaign;

On September 3, 2014, she became the co-host of ABC’ The View . Unfortunately, Nicolle Wallace Hot Topic debates with the co-hosts of the show did not bring high ratings. In 2015, she was fired;

. Unfortunately, Nicolle Wallace Hot Topic debates with the co-hosts of the show did not bring high ratings. In 2015, she was fired; A contributor and a guest-host of Morning Joe and The 11 Hour with Brian Williams ; on MSNBC;

and ; on MSNBC; A senior political analyst for the NBC News and MSNBC;

The host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC.

How old is Nicolle Wallace?

This lady was born in 1972. She celebrates her birthday on February 4. As of 2021, she is 49 years old.

What are her body measurements?

What is Nicolle Wallace's height?

The appearance of media personalities is always a good example for their followers. N. Wallace is not an exception. This woman is slim and looks elegant.

Her height is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres). The weight of the celebrity is 65 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-37 inches.

Is Nicolle Wallace married? If so, then who is her husband?

Is Nicolle Wallace married?

Although celebrities prefer to keep their love and marriage secret, sooner or later, their private life becomes public. In 2005, the famous host officially announced her wedding with a diplomat.

The name of Nicolle Wallace's ex-husband is Mark Wallace. He was the United States Ambassador to the United Nations for management and reform. In 2012, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Liam.

In 2019, the media burst with the news about Mark and Nicolle Wallace's divorce.

Who is Nicolle Wallace's boyfriend?

Love enters our lives when we least expect it. It is rumoured that the name of her new boyfriend is Michael S. Schmidt. He is a reporter, working for the New York Times in Washington. However, none of them made any official statements publicly.

What is Nicolle Wallace's salary?

According to Famous People Today, Nicolle has a guesstimated net worth of $4 million. However, she did not support any information about her salary.

What is Nicolle Wallace's net worth?

As of 2021, her net worth is $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she accumulate such impressive income?

This lady keeps on working on television as it has already become part of her life. You can see her on MSNBC as an anchor at Deadline: White House.

Nicolle Wallace MSNBC television program is on air on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET. She also frequently appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and NBC News’ TODAY.

Nicolle Wallace's books

Apart from the media, she is known as the author of the books:

Eighteen Acres (2019)

(2019) Madam President: A Novel (2015)

(2015) It’s Classified: A Novel (2011)

Nicolle Wallace enjoys both her career and personal life. This woman can always find persuasive arguments to support her ideas in a verbal battle with any opponent.

