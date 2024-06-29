Jesse James' net worth, age, height, kids, who is he with now?

Jesse James is an American automotive mechanic, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. He is best recognised for his role in Monster Garage and several other automotive-related TV shows. He is also known as actress Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband. What is Jesse James’ net worth?

Jesse James attends his American Outlaw book signing at Barnes & Noble (L). He attends Spike TV Scream Awards at The Greek Theater (L). Photo: Chelsea Lauren, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jesse James owns West Coast Choppers and several other businesses, including clothing lines, restaurants, and a gun-making company. Having thrived as a businessman and reality TV star for many years, many have been curious about Jesse James' net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse Gregory Gregory Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Carol Jame Father Larry James Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Bonnie Rotten Children 4 School La Sierra High School College Riverside City College Profession Automotive mechanic, TV personality, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million Instagram @popeofwelding Facebook

Jesse James' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Market Realist, the owner and CEO of West Coast Choppers’ net worth is alleged to be about $50 million.

His primary source of income is earnings from his automotive customisation company, West Coast Choppers. He also owns multiple business ventures, including fast food restaurants, clothing lines and a gun-making company, and has been featured in several TV shows.

How much is a Jesse James motorcycle?

The mechanic makes expensive customised automobiles at his warehouse garage in Austin, Texas. His customised motorcycle reportedly sells for between $60 thousand and $150 thousand. He has sold customised motorbikes to big-name celebrities such as Kid Rock, Tyson Beckford, Shaquille O'Neal, and Keanu Reeves.

How much is Jesse James’ house?

The reality TV star reportedly owns a luxury mansion in Austin, Texas, which he purchased in 2010. According to Daily Mail, the nearly $2 million property has nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, a private cinema, a six-car garage, a workshop, and a landscaped garden.

Jesse James’ background

The reality TV personality was born Jesse Gregory James in Long Beach, California, United States. His parents are Carol and Larry James, and he was raised alongside his sister, Juliana James England.

He completed his high school studies at La Sierra High School before joining Riverside City College for his undergraduate studies. He played college football, but a severe leg injury he sustained when he was about 19 years old cut short his dreams of being a professional football player.

What is Jesse James’ age?

Five facts about Jesse James. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jesse Gregory James is 59 years old as of 2024. His date of birth is 19 April 1969, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Jesse James do for a living?

After abandoning his ambition to be a professional footballer, Jesse became a bouncer and bodyguard for famous personalities, such as singers Slayer, Soundgarden, and Glenn Danzig. Jesse founded West Coast Choppers in 1992 before opening the Cisco Burger restaurant in 2006.

The automotive mechanic was a partner at Austin Speed Shop until 2013. His other business ventures include clothing lines Jesse James Industrial Workwear and Jessie’s Girl and firearm company Jesse James Firearms Unlimited (JJFU) in Austin, Texas. He also published the custom-car magazine Garage.

Jesse James entered the film industry in 2000 when he starred in the Discovery Channel TV series Monster Mania. He gained immense popularity after his appearance in Monster Garage. He has also been featured in several other TV shows, including The Apprentice, Modern Marvels, The Screen Savers, Street Customs, Taff, and Outlaw Garage.

Who is Jesse James married to now?

The reality TV star is married to Alaina Antoinette Hicks. His wife is a former dancer, model, and blue movie actress known by her stage name, Bonnie Rotten. The two exchanged marriage vows in a low-key wedding on 25 June 2022 in Texas, US.

A few months into their marriage, Bonnie threatened to divorce the reality TV star in December 2022. She filed for divorce after she discovered text messages on his phone seemingly suggesting that he was cheating, but she later cancelled the proceedings.

Jesse James’ ex-wives

Jesse James has been married five times, with Bonnie Rotten being his fifth wife. His first wife was Karla James, a former British adult model, who he reportedly married in 1991. They were together for about 11 years, parting ways in 2002.

His second wife was Janine Lindemulder, who she married in 2002. Jesse and Janine were together for only a year, separating in 2003 and ultimately divorcing in 2004. The two have a daughter, and after the divorce, they have been embroiled in a protracted child custody battle.

Jesse James’ third marriage was the most publicised because he married Hollywood superstar Sandra Bullock. The two tied the knot on 16 July 2005 in Santa Barbara, California, and she became his wife and a loving stepmother to his children. However, five years later, the actress divorced him, alleging that he was unfaithful. While speaking to Daily Mail about his marriage with the actress, he said:

A lot of good happened out of [the end of his marriage] because it helped me focus on being a dad more, it helped me focus on doing the right thing and being myself, and getting out of LA and getting a better life for my kids.

The reality TV star began a romantic relationship with American drag racer Alexis DeJoria in 2012. They exchanged marriage vows on 24 March 2014, and after about seven years together, they called it quits in 2020.

In addition to his marriages, Jesse James has been romantically linked with several women, including Michelle McGee, Melissa Smith, and Brigitte Daguerre. He once dated and was engaged to Mexican-American tattoo artist and TV personality Kat Von D before calling off their engagement.

Jesse James’ kids

TV Personalities Kat Von D and Jesse James attend the 2011 Art Of Elysium "Heaven" Gala held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

The West Coast Choppers’ owner has four children. He welcomed his first two children, Jesse James Jr. and Chandler James, with his first wife, Karla James. Jesse shares his second child, Sunny James, with his second wife, Janine Lindemulder.

He and his wife, former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten, welcomed their first child, Bishop Morrison, in 2024.

Jesse James’ height and weight

The television personality is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Jesse James’ cause of death? The reality TV personality is alive. How old is Jesse James? He is 59 years old as of 2024 and was born on 19 April 1969. Where does Jesse James come from? He resides in Austin, Texas, United States, and his hometown is Long Beach, California. Is Jesse James rich? His net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Who is Jesse James with now? He has been married to Bonnie Rotten since 25 June 2022. Who are Jesse James’ ex-wives? His ex-spouses are Karla James, Janine Lindemulder, Sandra Bullock, and Alexis DeJoria. Does Jesse James have children? The West Coast Choppers boss has four children: Jesse James Jr., Chandler James, Sunny James, and Bishop Morrison.

Jesse James’ net worth is attributed to his earnings from multiple business ventures, including owning West Coast Choppers and Jesse James Firearms Unlimited. His television career is also believed to be another significant income source. The automotive mechanic has been married five times and is a father of four children.

Legit.ng recently published Jelly Roll’s biography. He is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper from the United States. Some of his popular singles are Son of a Sinner, Train Tracks, and I’m So High.

Jelly Roll’s real name is Jason Bradley DeFord. He is an award-winning singer who has released about nine studio albums. He has accumulated significant wealth over the past two decades in his entertainment career. Discover his net worth and sources of income.

Source: Legit.ng