Emma Chamberlain's net worth (2024), age, height, house and parents

Emma Chamberlain is an American social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model and entrepreneur. She shot to stardom when her video, We All Owe The Dollar Store An Apology, went viral. She was featured in TIME magazine's list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet. What is Emma Chamberlain's net worth in 2024?

Emma Chamberlain at Vogue World: Paris 2024 on June 23, 2024 (L). The YouTuber at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024, in New York City (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain's net worth indicates her hard work and brand influence on the digital space. The social media influencer has a massive following on social media, including YouTube and Instagram. She has worked with major brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier Crapeyewear, and Dote. The New York Times named Emma the funniest person on YouTube.

Profile summary

Real name Emma Chamberlain Gender Female Date of birth 22 May 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Bruno, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sophia Chamberlain Father Michael Chamberlain Relationship status Single School Central Middle School, Catholic Notre Dame High School Profession YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur Net worth $22 million YouTube @emmachamberlain Instagram @emmachamberlain

Emma Chamberlain's net worth 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and other similar sources, the digital content creator's net worth is around $22 million. Her wealth is a testament to her success and influence on the internet. She makes money from her YouTube channel, brand endorsements, and coffee business.

Emma Chamberlain's house

The social media influencer's house, built in 1955, is in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. Emma has incorporated the bohemian modern style, bringing a chilled vibe and intriguing sensibility. She spoke to Architectural Digest about the home, saying,

I work from home and wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable.

Emma Chamberlain's background

Top five facts about Emma Chamberlain. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The digital content creator was born in San Bruno, California, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. The social media influencer grew up in San Mateo County as an only child.

Emma Chamberlain's parents are Sophia and Michael Chamberlain. Her parents divorced when she was five years old. Her father, Michael, is a painter and photographer, while her mother, Sophia, is a flight coordinator.

Emma attended Central Middle School in San Carlos, California, before joining Notre Dame High School, an all-girls Catholic school. She dropped out at the beginning of her junior year after starting her YouTube career. Chamberlain later sat and passed California's High School Exit Exam.

Emma Chamberlain's age

The American YouTuber is 23 years old as of 2024. Emma Chamberlain's birthday is on 22 May every year. She was born in 2001, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Emma Chamberlain is a social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model and businesswoman. She created her YouTube channel on 14 June 2016 but posted her first video in the summer of 2017.

Emma's videos revolve around lifestyle, travel, fashion, beauty, and DIY projects. Her first viral video was posted on 27 July 2017. She has amassed over 12 million followers on her channel with over 1.6 billion views. The YouTuber has collaborated with high-profile YouTubers like Cody Ko and the Dolan Twins.

The social media influencer is also active on Instagram. Emma Chamberlain's Instagram has over 15 million followers. She hosts a podcast titled Anything Goes, which was initially called Stupid Genius, produced by Ramble.

Besides her social media career, Emma is a businesswoman. She started a coffee brand called Chamberlain Coffee in 2019. The Youtuber also engages in various philanthropic activities. She has worked for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and appeared in a video on the official Make-A-Wish channel in 2019

Emma Chamberlain's height

The social media personality is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. Emma weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Emma Chamberlain? She is an American social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model and entrepreneur. How old is Emma Chamberlain? Emma is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 22 May 2001. Who are Emma Chamberlain's parents? Her parents are Sophia and Michael Chamberlain. Does Emma Chamberlain have any siblings? The social media influencer was raised as an only child. How much is Emma Chamberlain worth? The content creator is worth approximately $22 million How tall is Emma Chamberlain? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Emma Chamberlain's net worth in 2024 is approximately $22 million. The social media personality and businesswoman has been influential in the digital space. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng published an article about Keith Richards' net worth. Keith Richards is a renowned UK singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He is widely recognised as one of the original members of the Rolling Stones band, which is known for songs like Wild Horses, She's So Cold, and Anybody Seen My Baby.

Keith Richards debuted his music career in the 1960s. He has been in the entertainment industry for over six decades and has made a fortune. Find out more about Keith Richards, including his net worth.

Source: Legit.ng