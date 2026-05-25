A University of Ibadan first-class graduate has shared with the public, five core skills that helped him build a successful career

He explained, in a LinkedIn post, that skills create opportunities for individuals before academic titles do

The scholar stated that he applies these five skills across research, digital creativity, and mentorship

A first-class graduate from the University of Ibadan, Obiorah Chidubem, has shared the five core skills that have helped him shape his career journey.

The scholar, who studied Biochemistry, used his LinkedIn account to explain how these specific abilities opened doors for him beyond his academic qualifications.

A UI first-class graduate speaks on how doors opened for him. Photo credit: Obiorah Chidubem/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate shares achievements

Chidubem, who also served as an NYSC Corps Member at the University of Ibadan, noted that personal capabilities often precede professional titles.

Chidubem said:

"These are the skills that have opened doors for me. From graduating with First-Class Honours in Biochemistry to serving as an NYSC Corps Member at the University of Ibadan, and building a career across research, mentorship, and digital creativity, I’ve realised one thing: Skills create opportunities before titles do."

UI graduate lists five core skills

The graduate listed five core skills in full detail and how they had helped him in his career path as a graduate of Biochemistry. These are the core skills he mentioned:

Research & Analytical Thinking Creative Design & Digital Storytelling Leadership & Mentorship Communication & Brand Positioning Community Building & Collaboration

He explained each core skill in his LinkedIn post.

UI graduate breaks family record

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan displayed his achievements and broke a family record after overcoming several academic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng