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University of Ibadan First-Class Graduate Shares 5 Important Skills That Opened Doors For Him
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University of Ibadan First-Class Graduate Shares 5 Important Skills That Opened Doors For Him

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A University of Ibadan first-class graduate has shared with the public, five core skills that helped him build a successful career
  • He explained, in a LinkedIn post, that skills create opportunities for individuals before academic titles do
  • The scholar stated that he applies these five skills across research, digital creativity, and mentorship

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A first-class graduate from the University of Ibadan, Obiorah Chidubem, has shared the five core skills that have helped him shape his career journey.

The scholar, who studied Biochemistry, used his LinkedIn account to explain how these specific abilities opened doors for him beyond his academic qualifications.

A first class graduate from the University of Ibadan has shared five core stills that shaped his career
A UI first-class graduate speaks on how doors opened for him. Photo credit: Obiorah Chidubem/LinkedIn
Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate shares achievements

Chidubem, who also served as an NYSC Corps Member at the University of Ibadan, noted that personal capabilities often precede professional titles.

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Chidubem said:

"These are the skills that have opened doors for me. From graduating with First-Class Honours in Biochemistry to serving as an NYSC Corps Member at the University of Ibadan, and building a career across research, mentorship, and digital creativity, I’ve realised one thing: Skills create opportunities before titles do."

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UI graduate lists five core skills

The graduate listed five core skills in full detail and how they had helped him in his career path as a graduate of Biochemistry. These are the core skills he mentioned:

  1. Research & Analytical Thinking
  2. Creative Design & Digital Storytelling
  3. Leadership & Mentorship
  4. Communication & Brand Positioning
  5. Community Building & Collaboration

He explained each core skill in his LinkedIn post.

UI graduate breaks family record

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan displayed his achievements and broke a family record after overcoming several academic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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