Phyna has reignited her feud with social critic Verydarkman (VDM), as she took fresh shots at him

During a livestream, the BBNaija winner made funny body movements to allege how VDM begs for carnal acts

Recall that Phyna, who has been locked in a heated saga with the activist, accused him of exploiting her

Nigerian reality TV star Phyna took a fresh shot at Verydarkman amid their ongoing saga.

Recall that the TV star accused the critic of taking advantage of her during the vulnerable period when she lost her younger sister to a Dangote truck.

BBNaija Phyna threatens to drop more evidence against VDM. Credit: @unsualphyna, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In new footage from her recent livestream, the fast-rising actress cried out about being broke and went on to throw jabs at the activist.

Phyna, who earlier leaked an alleged chat between her and VDM, could be seen alleging that the TikToker usually cries out desperately when in need of bedroom satisfaction.

Not stopping there, she threatened to release more evidence against Verydarkman.

Watch her below:

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Phyna, who marked her sister Ruth’s posthumous birthday on Sunday, May 24, 2026, was seen in a recent video where she emotionally recounted her grudges against Verydarkman. In the clip, she alleged:

“Convicted liar VDM must bury all his younger siblings just the way I buried my sister. VDM tried to sleep with me, but I refused.”

Her words, laced with pain and anger, painted a picture of betrayal from someone she once held in high esteem.

Phyna further expressed that she could never forgive him, insisting that his actions during her family’s darkest moment were unforgivable.

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated debates online. Fans and critics alike flooded social media with reactions, with many demanding clarity and accountability from both sides.

Netizens react BBNaija Phyna's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DJwizmusik said:

"Phyna, I get that you’re frustrated, but this approach ain’t it. Dropping evidence, then saying you’re done with fame while promising more evidence? That’s contradictory. If you truly want out of the spotlight, step back quietly—don’t keep feeding the drama cycle. This feels more like performance than peace of mind. Take a real break, not a publicised one."

@iamseanblaq said:

"Once politicians wan play games them go TF this clowns money make them come online to distract people nothing about this tbing is entertaining, we need more jobs cos if y’all ain’t jobless why would anyone Stan PHYNA?"

@Britishleoness said:

"This girl is lost. She claims she’s done with celebrity life, yet the only way she knows how to stay visible is by dragging VeryDarkMan on live. That’s not someone who wants peace. That’s someone who peaked on BBN and has been chasing relevance ever since. The constant public embarrassment is getting tired."

@fansubscriber said:

"@jojooflele_, I feel sorry for the most. By the time all these ladies (king mitchy, phyna, lizzy, ashmusy, tracy, iyabo ojo, prisica etc) wey vdm offend gather for her matter, nah depression go finish am las las. She still dey do mumu for vdm, no worries."

BBNaija Phyna fuels tension with VDM bedroom saga. Credit: @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng