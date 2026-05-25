Panic has gripped residents of the Yashikira community in the Baruten local government area of Kwara state after suspected terrorists reportedly invaded the palace of the Emir and abducted several residents, including women and children, during a midnight attack.

Pain in Kwara as Emir’s palace is attacked and royal family members are kidnapped overnight. Photo: AAMediaCentre, followKWSG

Source: Twitter

Residents told Legit.ng that the total number of abductees is no fewer than 5 people, including wives and children of the Emir.

Community sources who spoke with Legit.ng said the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 25, beginning around 12:40 am and lasting until about 1:55 am.

A resident, Nasiru, who raised an alarm over the incident, said the attackers stormed the Yashikira Emirate, set parts of the palace on fire, and whisked away members of the royal household.

“Yashikira Emirate in Baruten LGA is under attack. Bandits have set the palace on fire, kidnapped women and children, including the Emir’s wives,” he told Legit.ng.

Sources in the community said the terrorists invaded the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, damaged rooms within the palace, and set vehicles ablaze during the attack.

Residents described the incident as one of the most disturbing attacks witnessed in the area in recent times, adding that the assault threw the community into fear and confusion.

“With heavy hearts and deep pain, we wish to inform the public that Yashikira town reportedly came under a bandit attack in the early hours of the night,” a community statement obtained by Legit.ng read.

“The attackers reportedly entered the palace of the Emir, set vehicles on fire, and damaged rooms within the palace. This heartbreaking incident has thrown the community into fear, sorrow, and distress.”

The community appealed to security agencies and the Kwara state government to urgently intervene and strengthen security across Baruten and the surrounding communities.

Monarch sympathises, prays for abductees’ return

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilesha Baruba, HRH Prof. Halidu Ibrahim Abubakar Sabi Derekureku IV, has sympathised with the Emir of Yashikira, HRH Amb. (Dr.) Alhaji Umar Sariki Usman, Sabi Kpasi II, over the attack.

In a sympathy message obtained by Legit.ng, the monarch described the incident as an attack on the peace and dignity of the entire community.

“I received with a heavy heart the distressing news of the attack on your palace and the Yashikira community,” he said.

“An attack on the palace is an attack on the dignity, history, and peace of the entire community you represent.”

The traditional ruler also prayed for the safe return of those abducted during the attack.

“We pray for the safety and safe return of all those who were captured. May Allah protect them from harm, ease their ordeal, and reunite them with their families unharmed,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities in Kwara State had yet to comment on the incident officially.

Source: Legit.ng