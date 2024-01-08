Parris Mcbride’s bio: Who is George R. R. Martin's wife?

Parris Mcbride is a blogger and philanthropist from the United States of America. She is best recognised for being George R. R. Martin's wife. Her husband is a renowned American novelist, screenwriter, television producer, and short story writer. Discover more details about Parris McBride in her biography.

George R.R. Martin and Parris McBride at the TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World at Lincoln Center on 26 April 2011. Photo: Stephen Lovekin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

George R. R. Martin's wife, Parris McBride, gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with the novelist. George and Parris have been married since 15 February 2011. The couple currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Profile summary

Real name Parris Mcbride Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1951 Age 72 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Santa Fe, New Mexico Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband George R. R. Martin Profession Blogger, philanthropist

Parris Mcbride's biography

George R. R. Martin's wife was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States of America, but currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Parris McBride’s age?

The American philanthropist is 72 years old as of January 2024. When is Parris McBride’s birthday? She was born on 22 July 1951. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Parris McBride do?

Author George R.R. Martin and wife Parris McBride arrive to the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 18 September 2011 in Los Angeles, United States. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Source: Getty Images

Parris McBride is a blogger and philanthropist. She runs a live journal about her life. She and her husband are supporters of the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary in New Mexico, which has helped to rehabilitate wild and domestic wolf dogs since the '90s. In 2013, she helped the Pearl Foundation raise funds to provide scholarships for writing students.

She formerly worked as a waitress at numerous restaurants, including Old Wives' Tales and Sambo's restaurant. She also accompanied her husband to various sci-fi and comic conventions and road trips since the early 1980s.

How did George R. R. Martin meet his wife?

Parris Mcbride and George R. R. Martin first met at the Kubla Khan Sci-Fi convention in Nashville in 1975. The two were in a relationship for over three decades before they tied the knot on 15 February 2011 in a small ceremony at their Santa Fe home.

On 19 August 2011, they held a larger wedding ceremony and reception at Renovation, the 69th World Science Fiction Convention, in Reno, Nevada.

George R. R. Martin and Parris at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Motorola and PANDORA Jewelry in honour of The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards on 21 September 2013 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Parris McBride's husband is an American novelist, screenwriter, television producer, and short story writer. He is the author of the epic fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire. He is also the writer and producer on the Max show based on his book, Game of Thrones. He was previously married to Gale Burnick from 1975 to 1979.

What is Parris Mcbride's height?

George R. R. Martin’s spouse stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 187 pounds or 85 kilograms.

Fast facts about Parris McBride

Who is Parris McBride? She is an American blogger and philanthropist widely known for being George R. R. Martin’s wife. Where is Parris McBride from? She was born in Portland, Oregon, United States. How old is Parris McBride? She is 72 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 22 July 1951. Does George R. R. Martin have kids? Even though he has been married twice in his life, George R.R. Martin does not have any children of his own yet. What is Parris McBride's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Where does Parris McBride live now? She currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her husband.

