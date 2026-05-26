How much does it cost to start a chicken farm in Nigeria? Starting a chicken farm in Nigeria in 2026 can cost between ₦350,000 for a micro-scale operation with 50 to 100 chicks and over ₦45 million for large-scale enterprises with 5,000 or more birds. The budget includes components like sourcing chicks, feed, housing, and veterinary care.

Chicken rearing is one of the most profitable animal businesses in Nigeria. Photo: @obasanjofarmsng on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Starting a sustainable poultry business with 500 birds requires roughly ₦3.5 million to ₦4.5 million in the market for 2026.

in the market for 2026. Feed is your highest recurring cost, accounting for about 70 per cent of your total running expenses.

is your highest recurring cost, accounting for about of your total running expenses. Broilers offer rapid returns on investment within 6 to 8 weeks . Conversely, layers require greater patience, maturing at 18 to 19 weeks , but they provide a steady, daily cash flow through egg production for up to 72 weeks.

. Conversely, layers require greater patience, maturing at , but they provide a steady, daily cash flow through egg production for up to 72 weeks. Investing in well-ventilated housing while sourcing healthy day-old chicks from accredited hatcheries are critical steps to keep mortality rates low.

How much does it cost to start a chicken farm in Nigeria?

According to Moneypoint, a small backyard micro-scale of 50 to 100 chicks requires an investment of approximately ₦350,000 to ₦750,000. The cost depends on whether you are raising broilers for meat or layers for table eggs.

A mid-scale operation of 500 to 1,000 birds requires roughly ₦3.5 million to ₦9 million. The cost covers setup and initial operational cycles.

Research shows that large-scale commercial enterprises, such as Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Ltd and Karchi Agro Farms Ltd, with 5,000+ birds require a capital investment exceeding ₦45 million. The costs also include automated battery cages or automated deep-litter systems.

Chicken farming costs stem from purchasing chicks, housing, feed, medication, and vaccines. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Breaking down the core expenses

Starting a chicken farm in Nigeria is a great way to tap into the country's massive agricultural sector. According to the market outlook, inflation has heavily impacted prices in 2026. Therefore, knowing your numbers before you jump in is the best way to protect your investment.

Every poultry farm has four major up-front costs: chicks, housing, feed, and medical care. Here is a detailed look at the core expenses to get started, from small backyard setups to commercial operations.

The cost of buying day-old chicks (DOCs)

Sourcing healthy day-old chicks is important when starting chicken farming. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Prices for day-old chicks fluctuate weekly based on seasonal demand and feed costs. Buying directly from trusted, biosecure hatcheries like Agrited, Zartech, Chi, or Amo helps you avoid low-quality birds and high mortality rates.

Below is an estimate of the average cost of day-old chicks in Nigeria by breed type as of 2026:

Bird type Cost per chick (Naira) Production cycle Primary purpose Broiler chick (premium) ₦1,200 – ₦1,800 6 – 8 weeks Meat production Layer chick ₦900 – ₦1,200 18 – 72 weeks Egg production Cockerel chick ₦300 – ₦450 20 – 24 weeks Resilient meat Noiler / kuroiler chick ₦550 – ₦700 12 – 16 weeks Meat and eggs

While local cockerels or dual-purpose breeds are cheaper and tougher, standard commercial broilers and layers offer much faster investment turnover.

Land and housing construction costs

A single plot of land is sufficient to house a mid-sized flock of up to 1,000 birds under an intensive deep-litter system. However, larger commercial facilities housing 5,000 or more birds require at least 1 hectare of land.

Setting up a chicken business can be expensive as birds need a clean, dry, well-ventilated, and secure shelter. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

These setups must be located away from residential areas to comply with environmental regulations. Land lease costs in peri-urban areas vary by state, mostly ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦400,000 or more annually.

Birds require clean, dry, well-ventilated, and secure shelters to protect them from predators and extreme weather. According to Scribd, building a standard wooden-and-wire-mesh house for 500 birds costs around ₦1,500,000.

Setting up automated battery cages and commercial steel structures for thousands of layers can easily exceed ₦20,000,000.

Installing foot baths, perimeter wire-mesh barriers, and secure locking gates adds between ₦80,000 and ₦250,000 to your setup budget. Below are land and housing estimates by scale of operation.

Scale Flock size Estimated total setup cost (2026) Micro-scale backyard 20 – 50 birds ₦150,000 – ₦300,000 Small-scale 100 – 300 birds ₦750,000 – ₦1,800,000 Medium-scale 500 – 1,000 birds ₦3,500,000 – ₦9,000,000 Commercial-scale 5,000 or more ₦45,000,000+

Running operational expenses per month

A small poultry farm can keep up to 10 broiler chickens raised for meat. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Once your poultry startup business is up and running, your primary recurring outlays include feed, veterinary care, and utilities. Feed is your biggest recurring expense, taking up about 70% of your total operating costs.

For a 500-bird broiler farm, expect monthly operational costs to run between ₦600,000 and ₦900,000. This should peak during the final weeks when the birds eat the most. Here is a breakdown of running expenses by category.

Expense category Average cost scale Key budget elements Commercial feed ₦17,000 – ₦22,000 per 25 kg bag Starter crumbs, grower mash, and finisher pellets Veterinary and medication ₦200 – ₦400 per bird Gumboro, Lasota vaccines, vitamins, and antibiotics Farm labour ₦40,000 – ₦90,000 per month Full-time farm attendants and security personnel Utilities and brooding heating ₦30,000 – ₦70,000 per batch Charcoal or gas for heating, water pumping, and lighting

How profitable is poultry farming in Nigeria?

Chicken farming in Nigeria is a lucrative business when done properly. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Poultry farming in Nigeria is lucrative with great prospects. According to TheCable, in 2019, the CBN deputy governor on economic policy attributed about 25% of Nigeria's agricultural GDP to the poultry sector.

According to ResearchGate, with efficient management, profit margins per cycle can be approximated at 30%. Broilers yield quick returns within 6 to 8 weeks, while layers provide steady daily cash flow through egg production for up to 72 weeks.

Poultry farming risks to consider

Like any agribusiness, poultry farming carries risks, including viral disease outbreaks, high feed costs, inadequate electricity for brooding, and theft. Below is a summary of the risks associated with chicken farming in Nigeria and how to address them.

Risk Effect Solution Disease outbreak High mortality Vaccination and biosecurity Feed price increase Lower profits Bulk buying and local feed formulation Poor market access Unsold birds and eggs Direct supply partnerships Power failure Chick deaths during brooding Backup generators and solar systems Theft Financial losses Security and fencing

Which is the best poultry farm in Nigeria?

The best depends on your needs. In day-old chick production and structural technology, companies like Agrited, Chi Farms, and Zartech lead the industry for their high biosecurity standards. Other farms considered large include Victoria Integrated Agro Farms and BlueNix Farm in Abuja.

Nigeria is home to many well-established chicken farms. Photo: @obasanjofarmsng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Can I start small-scale poultry farming in my backyard in Nigeria?

Running a small-scale poultry farming in Nigeria is highly viable as a freelance job. It eliminates upfront land costs and lets you test market demand before scaling up.

What is the realistic cost for a small poultry farm at home?

Starting a poultry farming business requires capital, just like other Nigerian businesses. A basic setup ranges between ₦150,000 and ₦300,000. This budget covers a wooden mesh pen for 50 to 100 birds, initial feed, day-old chicks, and essential vitamins.

How many bags of feed will 1,000 chickens require in Nigeria?

During a standard 7-week production cycle, 1,000 broilers consume approximately 6,900 kg of feed. This equals roughly 276 bags of 25 kg feed.

How many eggs will 200 chickens lay a day?

Chicken farmers may make money by selling eggs. Photo: @freshpoultryfarm (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

According to a young Nigerian entrepreneur and director of Farm Up, healthy commercial layers reach an average peak in egg production of 95%. That means 200 chickens will produce around 190 eggs daily, approximately 6 crates.

How much is a three-month-old chicken?

A three-month-old point-of-lay pullet or a fully grown broiler costs between ₦5,000 and ₦8,500, depending on market demand and weight.

The poultry industry in Nigeria presents substantial opportunities, but aspiring farmers must navigate costs and risks effectively. Careful planning and investment in quality resources are crucial for ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability in this competitive sector.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about the best career opportunities in agriculture. If you want a great career in Nigerian agriculture, look into fields like Agricultural Engineering, Food Science, and Agronomy. There is currently a high demand for farm managers, Agricultural consultants, and veterinarians.

To get started in a career in agriculture, enrol in a university degree aligned to agriculture. They include B.Sc. in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, or Animal Science. Read more about the best careers in agriculture in Nigeria.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng