Jeff Foxworthy's net worth in 2024: How is he since his accident?

Jeff Foxworthy is a veteran comedian, actor and author. He is prominently recognised for his Redneck joke routines and family-focused humour. He is also known for his role on the 2007 gameshow Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and The Jeff Foxworthy Show. What is Jeff Foxworthy's net worth?

Foxworthy began his forty-year comedy career on a dare at his friend's behest, winning the 1984 Great Southeastern Laugh-off. Since then, he has been at the forefront of the comedy industry, hosting, acting, and voicing characters on children's shows. His notable investments in various industries have raised curiosity about the comedians' financial success and accumulated wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy Nickname Boss Fox, Chex Mix Gender Male Date of birth 6 September 1958 Age 65 years as of (July 2024) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Mother Carole Linda Camp Father Jimmy Abstance Foxworthy Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Pamela Gregg Children 2 High school Hapeville High School College Georgia Tech Profession Comedian Net worth $100 million–$110 million Social media Instagram, X(Twitter)

What is Jeff Foxworthy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, Wealthy Gorilla and The Richest, the stand-up comedian has allegedly accumulated a net worth of about $100 million as of 2024. However, other sources suggest that his wealth is valued at $110 million, making him one of the richest comedians in 2024.

He is the richest member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a collective of four American comics. This wealth is sourced from earnings as an entertainer and his previous career in mainframe computer maintenance at IBM.

As a hunting enthusiast, he has ventured into his favourite pastime, hunting as an income source. In 2011, he launched Foxworthy Outdoors, a company that develops products for the outdoor space.

Jeff Foxworthy’s properties

In 2003, Foxworthy purchased a 2,000-acre plot of land in Harris County, Texas, from Callaway Lakes LP at an undisclosed fee. He reportedly intended to use it for private and commercial use as a lodge, hunting, and fishing preserve. In 2012, he placed a conservation easement on 1,000 acres, securing it from being developed.

According to Deer and Deer Hunting, Jeff owns an expansive piece of land near Columbus, Georgia. The comedian's Foxworthy Farms have been featured on GameKeeper.

Where does Jeff Foxworthy live? In 1997, he bought a four-acre plot of land at Country Club, a gated community in Johns Creek, Atlanta, on which he built a 14,600-square-foot home. He put the property on sale for $2.99 million. Well-known celebrities, including John Smoltz, Usher Raymond IV, and Tom Glavine, have lived in the neighbourhood.

Jeff Foxworthy’s age and background

Born on the sixth of September 1958, he is 65 years old as of July 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Jeff Foxworthy was born and raised in Decatur and Hapeville in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following his parents' divorce at about eight or nine years old, he and his siblings shared their time between Georgia and Sandersville. The eldest of three children, he grew up around a largely ‘redneck’ population, an experience that has played a significant role in his comedy niche.

Where did Jeff Foxworthy go to college? He attended Hapeville High School. After graduating, he enrolled at Georgia Tech in 1976, majoring in Industrial Management. This degree paved the way for his initial career in mainframe maintenance at IBM.

Career

Jeff has significant experience in multiple occupations, from engineering to painting, hunting, and entertainment. This summary of his career trajectory from 1984 to date focuses on his best-known works.

Filmography

A significant portion of his fame can be attributed to his involvement in the film industry as an actor, writer, and producer. He released his first web series, Jeff Foxworthy: Inside & Out, through Foxworthy Outdoors. Based on data from IMDb, here is a summary of films the four-time Grammy nominee has been involved in.

Film Year Role Character The Garfield Movie 2024 Voice actor Zapped Bird Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? 2020 Voice actor Self Bunyan and Babe 2017 Voice actor Babe the Blue Ox Ozzy 2016 Voice actor Grunt Bounty Hunters 2013 Voice actor Narrator Hatched 2013 Voice actor Charlie Horse Crackerjack 2011, 2013 Voice actor Narrator The Aviators 2008 Voice actor Linberg The Smurfs 2006 Voice actor Handy Smurf The Fox and the Hound 2 2006 Voice actor Lyle Reno 911! 2002 Voice actor Fast Eddie McClintock Racing Stripes 2005 Voice actor Reggie Cybill 1996 Actor Lyle Clocum

Discography

His talent is not limited to stand-up comedy and acting but extends to musical satire. One of his most popular songs is Redneck's 12 Days of Christmas, from the Crank It Up album.

Authorship

Foxworthy's books explore his environment and are based on his comical niche. Here are some of his published books.

Silly Street

You Might Be a Redneck If….

Dirt on My Shirt

No Shirt, No Shoes...No Problem!

Hide!!!

How to Really Stink at Golf

Red Ain't Dead

Jeff Foxworthy's Redneck Dictionary I-III

Games

Early in his career, Jeff worked as a game show host. While fans can no longer interact with him as a television show host, they can enjoy any of his family-friendly Relative Insanity games.

Who is Jeff Foxworthy's wife?

Jeff Foxworthy is married to Pamela Gregg. He met his would-be wife during his maiden performance on the stand-up stage at the Punchline in Atlanta in 1984. The couple married a year later.

How many kids does Jeff Foxworthy have?

The comedian and his wife, Pamela, have two children, Jordan and Juliane. In 2021, he celebrated the arrival of his first grandchild on social media. He said;

With the birth of my first grandchild, everybody else on the planet dropped one spot in my rankings this week.

What happened to Jeff Foxworthy?

According to Times Now, rumours were circulating that the comedian had been in a fatal accident. However, these reports turned out to be false. The alleged incident regarding Jeff Foxworthy's accident and subsequent death was said to have occurred in May 2024.

FAQs

Is Jeff Foxworthy still alive today? Yes. He actively interacts with fans through his social media pages. What is Jeff Foxworthy's age? The American comedian is 65 years old as of 2024, having been born on 6 September 1958. Where is Jeff Foxworthy now? He hosts a radio show, Jeff & Larry's Comedy Roundup, on Sirius XM Channel 97 with fellow Blue Collar Comedy member Larry the Cable Guy. Where does the Jeff Foxworthy Show take place? Under ABC, the Southern comedy series was set in Indiana. However, it moved to Georgia after NBC rescued the show. How long did the Jeff Foxworthy Show run? The original show aired on ABC for two seasons before it was cancelled. NBC later picked it up, which ran for two more episodes. Why did the Jeff Foxworthy Show get cancelled? The show could not recover from dwindling ratings.

Jeff Foxworthy's net worth indicates his active involvement in the entertainment industry. For four decades, he has been an active front-runner in the American comedy, acting, and literary scenes.

