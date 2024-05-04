John Leguizamo's net worth (2024), age, ethnicity, nationality and family

John Leguizamo is a Colombian-American comedian, actor, and film producer. Although he began his career as a stand-up comedian, he gained more prominence as an actor and has been featured in numerous films and TV series. Some of his notable acting credits include Fairfax, Critical Thinking, and Bloodline. What is John Leguizamo’s net worth?

John Leguizamo at The Green Veil New York screening at The McKittrick Hotel (L). The actor during a press conference at The London Hotel (R). Photo: John Lamparski, Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Leguizamo has been in the US entertainment industry for over 4 decades as of 2024. He is a multi-award-winning actor with about 16 awards, including a Primetime Emmy. He is outspoken about championing people's rights. Besides knowing much about his career, many have wanted to know John Leguizamo’s net worth.

Profile summary

Full name John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1960 Age 63 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bogotá, Colombia Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Luz Leguizamo Father Alberto Leguizamo Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Justine Maurer Children 2 School Murry Bergtraum High School College New York University Profession Comedian, actor, film producer Net worth $25 million Instagram @johnleguizamo X(Twitter) @JohnLeguizamo Facebook @JohnLeguizamoFans

John Leguizamo's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million. He has been in show business for over four decades and is believed to have earned substantial money from his acting, comedy, and film production careers. The Richest and CA Knowledge allege that John Leguizamo’s salary is approximately $2 million annually.

Apart from acting, the actor is into real estate. He bought a 3,136-square-foot house for $5.75 million in 2008. The four-storey house is in Manhattan's Washington Square area in New York. In 2005, he owned a condominium unit in Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Two years earlier, the actor had also purchased a 2,449-square-foot house for $750,000. The home sits on a 7.4 acres-land in Rosendale.

In 2011, he listed one of his residential homes in New York for $835,000. Additionally, he sold his East Village townhouse for $3.995 million in 2013.

John Leguizamo’s background

The actor was born in Bogotá, Colombia, into Luz and Alberto Leguizamo’s family of four children. His three siblings are sisters, Marie and Emily and a brother, Sergio. When he was three, his family moved to New York, United States, and was brought up in Queens, New York City.

Ten years after moving to the United States, his parents divorced, and he was raised by his mother. He attended multiple elementary schools as his family moved apartments but took his high school studies at Murry Bergtraum High School.

After high school, he joined New York University, where he pursued an arts course and started his theatre career. He furthered his studies in theatre at LIU Post and HB Studio.

What is John Leguizamo’s ethnicity? He is Latino. His parents are Latin Colombians who migrated to the United States. He lives in Manhattan, New York, USA.

What is John Leguizamo’s age?

The American actor is 63 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 22 July 1960. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Top-5 facts about John Leguizamo. Photo: @johnleguizamo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does John Leguizamo do for a living?

John Leguizamo discovered his interest in comedy in high school. An extrovert, he entertained his classmates with jokes he wrote in his free time. His professional comedy journey began in the streets of New York City in 1984 when he performed at nightclubs. He has performed stand-up comedy in multiple arenas, including The Public Theater.

His professional acting journey began in 1986 when he portrayed Angelo Alvarez in Miami Vice. Since then, he has gradually made his name in Hollywood, appearing in several films and TV series, notably Moulin Rouge!, Spawn, and Romeo + Juliet. He has also won multiple film awards, including a Primetime Emmy. Here is a list of John Leguizamo’s movies and TV series.

Film/TV series Period Role Bob Trevino Likes It 2024 Bob Trevino The Power 2023 Bob Lopez Violent Night 2022 Scrooge Fairfax 2021–2022 Carl Dark Blood 2021 Misael Critical Thinking 2020 Mr. Martinez Playing With Fire 2019 Rodrigo Waco 2018 Jacob Vazquez Salamander 2017 David Vargas The Infiltrator 2016 Emir Abreu Sister 2015 Dave John Wick 2014 Aurelio King John 2013 John The Trip 2 2012 Lucho Calvo The Lincoln Lawyer 2011 Val Valenzuela Vanishing on 7th Street 2010 Paul Gamer 2009 Freek Righteous Kill 2008 Det. Simon Perez The Take 2007 Felix De La Pena Lies and Alibis 2006 Hannibal

John Leguizamo is an executive producer boasting about 23 credits. He started film production in 1995, and some of his recognisable works include Joe the King, House of Buggin’, Undefeated, and Critical Thinking. He is also a scriptwriter.

Besides entertainment, he is a renowned activist and advocate. He has been at the forefront of speaking about societal issues and highlighting matters affecting Latins, including racism and mental health. In his interview with Today, he said:

I tell all Latin people that we are the group of people that needs the most therapy because we are put through the wringer in all aspects of society.

He is also known to champion LGBTQ rights. He appeared alongside other artists in Dear Trans Kids, a video showing support for transgender youth.

John Leguizamo’s family

The Summer of Sam actor is a family man married to Justine Maurer. John Leguizamo’s wife is a film custom designer and production assistant. They first crossed paths in 1993 when Justine was shooting Carlito’s Way. The two first became friends before starting a romantic relationship in 1996.

The couple got married on 28 June 2003. During an interview with People, the actor said this of his wife of nearly three decades:

She became a healing force in my life.

Previously, John Leguizamo was married to actress Yelba Osorio. John Leguizamo and Yelba Osorio exchanged marriage vows in 1994 and divorced two years later in November 1996.

John Leguizamo attends U.S. Bank Translators, Los Angeles, at The Montalban in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Does John Leguizamo have kids? He has two children, who he shares with his wife, Justine Maurer. They welcomed their daughter, Allegra, on 24 October 1999. Their son, Lucas, was born on 5 December 2000. Their children are both into acting as voice actors.

John Leguizamo’s height and weight

The Santiago of the Seas actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Fast facts about John Leguizamo

What is John Leguizamo’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $25 million as of 2024. How old is John Leguizamo? The actor is 63 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 22 July 1960. Does John Leguizamo have siblings? He has three siblings: Marie, Emily, and Sergio. Is John Leguizamo from Queens? He was raised in Queens, New York City, but was born in Bogota, Colombia. What is John Leguizamo’s nationality? He is a Colombian-American national. Is John Leguizamo part Italian? He does not have Italian descent. He is Latino. What is John Leguizamo famous for? He is an actor, stand-up comedian, film producer, and scriptwriter. Who is John Leguizamo married to? His wife is Justine Maurer, whom he married on 28 June 2003. The couple has two children. Does John Leguizamo have a son? His only son, Lucas Leguizamo, a voice actor, was born on 5 December 2000.

John Leguizamo’s net worth reflects his talent and versatility as a top entertainer in Hollywood. He has captivated his audiences from his early days in comedy to his thriving acting career. He has also been an outstanding champion and advocate of various societal rights. The entertainer is married to Justine Maurer, and they have two kids.

Source: Legit.ng