What is DDG's net worth in 2024? A look at the rapper's life and earnings

DDG is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. He first gained popularity by uploading entertaining videos to his multiple YouTube channels. He has released several hit tracks, such as I'm Geekin, Moonwalking in Calabasas, and Elon Musk. As a result, many are yearning to know more about the rapper's fortune and personal life. What is DDG's net worth?

DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show (L). The rapper poses for a photo at a desert (R). Photo: Peter White, @ddg on Instagram (modified by author)

DDG is a well-known internet personality. Aside from YouTube, he is famous on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. He is the co-founder of the record label Zooted Ent. DDG's net worth reflects his strategist approaches to music and his social media endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Nickname DDG Date of birth 10 October 1997 Age 26 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Pontiac, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Father Darryl Granberry Sr. Mother Tonya Yvette Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Halle Bailey Children 1 School International Tech Academy University Central Michigan University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, YouTube star Net worth $2 million–$8 million Instagram @ddg TikTok @pontiacmadeddg X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS

What is DDG's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hot New Hip Hop, Yahoo, and CA Knowledge, the rapper has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $8 million. He has amassed this wealth through his successful career as a rapper and sponsorship and brand endorsements.

How did DDG get so rich?

The American YouTuber generates income from various entertainment and social media endeavours. His music sales, commanding digital streaming figures, and dynamic live performances also form the backbone of his wealth.

His concert tours and performances have also added to his net worth. His YouTube channels have garnered billions of views, translating into substantial ad revenue. He disclosed during an interview that he earned $20,000 per month during the initial stages of his career as a YouTuber.

DDG's family background

The American rapper was born on 10 October 1997 in Pontiac, Michigan, United States. He is 26 years old as of April 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

He is the son of Darryl Granberry Sr. and Tonya Yvette. His dad works at Ford Motor Company, while his mother works in retail. DDG's parents separated.

The entrepreneur has four half-siblings: Darion Breckenridge, Tawanna Rochelle Adams, Dajaun Bridge and Tiarra. Two of his siblings, known by their stage names, DUB Bridge and Tee Tee, are YouTube stars. His older brother, Darion, was killed in October 2014 at the age of 21.

Where did DDG go to college?

Top-5 facts about DDG. Photo: @ddg/Instagram (modified by author)

The singer attended the International Academy of Technology. He later joined Central Michigan University to study broadcasting and acting. However, he dropped out after around a year and a half to focus on his career as a digital content creator.

Career

DDG is a YouTuber, rapper, singer, songwriter, and social media influencer. He began his career by creating his first YouTube channel, DDG Snap, on 27 October 2011 while still in college. The channel currently has one video. After three years, he created another YouTube channel, PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS.

He uploads vlogs, pranks, and short skirts videos. As of this writing, the channel has over 3 million subscribers. The YouTuber has two other YouTube channels, The DDG Family and DDG. He uploads his music videos on the DDG channel. All his channels have amassed over 11 million subscribers at present.

The rapper is also active and famous on Instagram, having over 6 million followers. In addition, he is on TikTok and X (Twitter) and has over 5 million and 1.2 million followers, respectively, as of now. His Facebook account currently has 1.6 million followers.

DDG is also a musician known for several rap songs. He released his debut single, Dope, in 2017. He achieved more recognition in 2018 for his song Givenchy from his debut EP, Take Me Serious. The rapper later signed a record deal with Epic Records. He released the EP Sorry 4 the Hold Up in March of 2019.

The same year, he released his debut album, Valedictorian. In 2020, he released the hit song Moonwalking in Calabasas. The single peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100. Below is a list of some of the DDG's songs:

Moonwalking in Calabasas

Hood Melody

Impatient

OD

New Celine

I'm Geekin

Elon Musk

Famous

Hold up

9 Lives

Rucci

Run It Up

DDG (rapper) is also an entrepreneur. He launched his record label, Zooted Ent. He also owns a clothing brand.

Who is DDG dating?

Halle Bailey and DDG during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

The rapper is in a romantic relationship with Halle Bailey. a singer and actress. Their relationship started on social media when the rapper messaged her after she shared 50 Cent's song, Many Men. In an interview with Essence, the actress said that she was DDG's fan for a long time. She stated:

I've been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.

Halle also revealed that she had seen his videos in 2015 but later forgot about him. She added:

But then I saw that he was dropping music, and really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.

In January 2024, DDG and Bailey welcomed their first child. Bailey announced the news about their baby by posting a photo of her hand holding the newborn's fist over DDG's on her Instagram page. DDG's son is called Halo.

Before the two announced the birth of their son, the rapper released a music video, Darryl Freestyle, that included a tribute to the baby.

DDG's height and weight

The YouTube star stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 70 kilograms or 154 pounds.

Facts fast about DDG

Who is DDG? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Are DDG and Halle married? The two have yet to tie the knot, but they are dating. Where is DDG originally from? He was born in Pontiac, Michigan, United States. What is DDG's age? He is 26 years old as of 2024. What did DDG study in college? He aimed to study broadcast and acting but dropped out. Is DDG signed to any label? Yes, he is signed to his record label, Zooted Ent. Does DDG have a kid? Yes, he has a son called Halo.

DDG's net worth has tremendously grown since making a career breakthrough as a YouTuber and rapper. He has released several hit songs, like I'm Greeking, Moonwalking in Calabasas, and 9 Lives. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

