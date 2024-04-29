Korina Harrison's biography: background, net worth, Corey Harrison's divorce

Korina Harrison is an American celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as the ex-wife of American businessman and reality TV personality Corey Harrison. Corey, also known as "Big Hoss," is a cast member of Pawn Stars. Korina Harrison has managed to keep a low profile prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Corey and Korina take a photo using a smartphone (L). Corey arrives at Ghostbar Dayclub at the Palms Casino Resort (R). Photo: @corey_harrison on X (Twitter), Mindy Small (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Korina Harrison caught the attention of many following her romantic relationship with the reality TV actor. However, Korina and Corey’s relationship did not last long; they broke up after a year together. Corey was previously married to his high school lover, Charlene.

Full name Korina Harrison Nickname Kiki Gender Female Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Corey Harrison Children 1

Korina Harrison's bio

The American celebrity wife was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Being a private person, details regarding her date of birth and parents are unavailable in the public domain.

What is Korina Harrison’s net worth?

The American celebrity wife’s net worth is unknown as she rarely discloses her assets in the public domain. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, her ex-husband, Corey, has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

Who is Corey Harrison's wife?

Corey Harrison has been in two previous relationships. His first wife, Charlene Harrison, was his high school sweetheart. They tied the knot in 2009 and divorced in 2015 for unknown reasons. Not much is known about Charlene, but during her marriage to Corey, she worked alongside him at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Top-5 facts about Korina Harrison. Photo: @gspawnshop on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Corey Harrison married his second wife, Korina, in May 2017 in San Diego, California. However, their marriage was short-lived, and the two went separate ways in September 2018. According to TheBlast, Corey expressed that he and Korina still loved each other despite breaking up. He mentioned that due to their conflicting work schedules, they found it challenging to sustain their marriage.

Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren’t able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other.

Korina Harrison’s ex-husband is a businessman and reality star from the United States. He was born Richard Corey Harrison on 27 April 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has a brother, Adam, and a half-brother named Jake.

The reality TV actor stars in the History Channel's TV show Pawn Stars, which showcases his work at the renowned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. He began working at the pawn shop at 9 and eventually became a co-owner.

Corey's father and grandfather opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1989. In June 2018, Corey shared his gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with his grandfather for 15 years.

I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.

Korina Harrison’s kids

Corey 'Big Hoss' Harrison arrives at the opening of 'Pawn Shop Live!' at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on 30 January 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Korina and Corey share one child. On 29 March 2018, the American businessman that his then-wife was pregnant with their first child. Korina Harrison’s son, Richard Benjamin Harrison, was born in October 2018.

What is Korina Harrison’s height?

The American celebrity wife is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 35-28-34 (89-71-86 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Korina Harrison? She is a celebrity wife widely recognised as the ex-wife of the American businessman and reality TV personality Corey Harrison. Where is Korina Harrison from? She hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Does Corey Harrison have a child? He has a son named Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was born in October 2018. What is Corey Harrison’s net worth? The American businessman and reality TV personality has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Who is Corey Harrison's wife? After his divorce from Korina, the American reality TV star has not disclosed any romantic relationships and appears single as of writing. What is Korina Harrison’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Korina Harrison is a celebrity wife who became prominent following her relationship with Corey Harrison. Her ex-husband is an American businessman and reality TV personality widely recognised as a cast member of the History Channel's TV show Pawn Stars.

