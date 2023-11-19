Bailey Zimmerman’s age, height, net worth, is he married?

Bailey Zimmerman is a singer-songwriter and TikToker from the United States. He is known for his heartfelt songs like Fall in Love and Never Comin' Home. He rose to fame by posting original music on TikTok. Since then, he has released several chart-topping singles and a hit album. What is Bailey Zimmerman’s age?

Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey (modified by author)

Bailey Zimmerman’s hobby is customising trucks. In October 2023, he decided to share his hobby with his fans. To this effect, he founded BZ MotorSports, a clothing and merchandise shop. With the launch, he announced a sweepstakes to win a white, customised and lifted GMC Motors truck. Bailey Zimmerman’s bio contains all the crucial information you need to learn about him.

Profile summary

Full name Bailey Zimmerman Gender Male Date of birth 27 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Louisville, Illinois, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Green Mother Kristi Bailey Haerr Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, TikToker Net worth $300,000 Instagram @bailey.zimmerman TikTok @bailey.zimmerman

What is Bailey Zimmerman’s age?

Zimmerman is 23 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 27 January 2000. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Bailey was born and raised in Louisville, Illinois. Although Bailey Zimmerman’s hometown is Illinois. However, the crooner has lived in different parts of the US. He lived in West Virginia briefly after high school before moving back home. Since his career took off, Bailey has lived in Nashville, Tennessee, with his dog Marley.

His mother, Kristi Bailey Haerr, is a former accountant. She got married in 2023 to her new husband, Dale. Bailey was raised alongside two siblings, all boys. Both of his brothers have served in the US Marines. His elder brother, Dalton, works with Marine Corps Recruitment, while his younger brother, Nicholas Eugene, is a marine in California.

Career

Bailey Zimmerman attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

After graduating high school, Zimmerman left his home in Illinois and moved to West Virginia. There, he worked on the natural gas pipelines. Unfortunately, Zimmerman realised he wouldn’t make it far in that job. He moved back home and started building custom trucks.

Bailey’s music career took off thanks to his active presence on TikTok. He used to post comedic content and the process of customising his GMC pickup truck. He attracted a significant following, which grew further when he started sharing videos of himself singing. In December 2020, he started posting original music on the platform.

The country music star released his debut single, Never Comin’ Home, in January 2021. The song went viral on TikTok and reached the top 20 on Spotify's Viral Chart in the US. Bailey leveraged his TikTok following, with numbers over 2.8 million, into platinum records for his debut EP, Leave the Light On.

His two singles, Fall in Love and Rock and a Hard Place, topped the Country Airplay charts, earning him widespread recognition. In April 2022, Warner Music Nashville and Elektra Music Group signed the artist. Additionally, he was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award.

Zimmerman released his debut studio album Religiously. The Album. in May 2023. The album is already Platinum certified as of November 2023. Furthermore, Bailey released a single, Strong Enough, with the Jonas Brothers, which he considers a career highlight. Bailey will tour the United States, Britain and Ireland in 2024.

What is Bailey Zimmerman’s net worth?

His net worth is allegedly $300,000 as of 2023. He makes a living from his music and concerts. Additionally, he earns a significant sum from his YouTube channel, with over 463K subscribers. He has also monetised his TikTok page with over 2.8 million followers.

Who is Bailey Zimmerman dating?

The star is single as of 2023. However, he is interested in getting married and is looking for a partner. In September 2023, he joked in a TikTok video that he was looking for a wife and asked interested fans to speak in the comments. However, Bailey Zimmerman has yet to announce whether he found someone special.

How tall is Bailey Zimmerman?

Bailey Zimmerman’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Additionally, he weighs around 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Bailey Zimmerman’s age? The singer-songwriter is 23 years old as of 2023, having been born on 27 January 2000. At his young age, his music broke records by spending six consecutive weeks at the top of the Country Airplay charts. Carrie Underwood was the last singer to achieve this feat in 2006.

