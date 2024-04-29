Xolo Maridueña's girlfriend, age, height, movies and TV shows

Xolo Mariduena is a fast-rising actor from the United States. He is best known for portraying Miguel Diaz on the Netflix television series Cobra Kai (2018–present). He is also famous for his roles in Parenthood (2012–2015) and Blue Beetle (2023). But who is Xolo Mariduena’s girlfriend?

Xolo Maridueña at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California (L), Xolo Maridueña at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Xolo Maridueña made his professional acting debut in 2012 after appearing in the comedy-drama Parenthood. He has since been featured in numerous notable shows and movies and currently boasts 21 acting credits. Is Xolo Mariduena in a relationship? Like many celebrities, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under wraps, leaving many to speculate about his love life.

Full name Ramario Xolo Ramirez Famous as Xolo Maridueña Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 2001 Age 22 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Carmelita Ramirez Father Omar G. Ramirez Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Education El Sereno Middle School, Cathedral High School, Young Actors Space Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @xolo_mariduena Facebook TikTok

Who is Xolo Mariduena's girlfriend?

As of writing, the American actor is not publicly dating anyone. He has, however, been previously romantically linked with Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress, filmmaker, and model. None of them have confirmed or denied the rumours.

Xolo Maridiena was previously in a romantic relationship with Cobra Kai co-star Hannah Kepple. Hannah affirmed her relationship with him in 2019 during a red-carpet interview. When questioned about whether she shares a special connection with anyone off-camera, she responded:

Well, I am dating Xolo, who plays Miguel on the show. In season one, we actually were just friends, we were a little flirty, and then we started talking after season one, and I think it just kinda clicked.

Mariduena and Keeple were first romantically linked in 2019 and were together for two years. They parted ways in 2021, but the reason for their breakup remains unclear. Additionally, Xolo has revealed that he has been in three serious relationships in the past.

Fast five facts about Xolo Maridueña. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Xolo Maridueña’s age?

The American actor is 22 years old as of 2024. When was Xolo Mariduena born? He was born on 9 June 2001. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, where he currently resides. He is an American national of Mexican-Cuban-Ecuadorian roots. His parents are Carmelita Ramirez and Omar G. Ramirez. He grew up alongside four sisters. His younger sister is named Oshun.

He completed his basic education at El Sereno Middle School and later enrolled at Cathedral High School. He also attended Young Actors Space.

Xolo Maridueña’s movies and TV shows

Xolo Maridueña began his acting career in 2012 after he appeared as Victor Graham in the comedy-drama Parenthood, which aired for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. He made his film debut in 2013 after being cast in Dealin’ with Idiots. The same year, he also had a guest role in the police procedural series Major Crimes.

Xolo’s big break came in 2018 when he was featured in the action-comedy drama series Cobra Kai, which is based on The Karate Kid film series. In the series, he played Miguel Diaz. In 2020, he lent his voice to the TV series Cleopatra in Space as Zaid. Here is a list of the TV shows and movies the actor has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Kid Kree/Mel-Varr 2023 Blue Beetle Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle 2022–present Batwheels Snowy the Snowcrawler 2018–present Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz 2022 The Boys Presents: Diabolical Aqua Agua 2021 Wu-Tang: An American Saga King Tech 2019-2021 Victor and Valentino Andres 2021 #Whitina Chris 2010–2021 Cleopatra in Space Zaid 2020 Goodnight America Steve 2020 Fast & Furious Spy Racers Lucas 2017 Twin Peaks Boy (1956) 2016 Furst Born Shawn 2016 Rush Hour Isaiah 2016 Mack & Moxy Trooper Xolo 2012–2015 Parenthood Victor Graham 2013 Major Crimes Stefan Camacho 2013 Dealin' with Idiots Manny 2025 The Smurfs Movie N/A

Aside from acting, Xolo is also a podcast host. He co-hosts the Lone Lobos podcast alongside Jacob Bertrand. The podcast debuted in September 2021.

What is Xolo Maridueña’s net worth?

Xolo Maridueña at Variety's Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on 8 December 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Explore Net Worth, the actor has an alleged net worth of $2 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his thriving career as an actor.

What is Xolo Maridueña’s height?

The Los-Angeles-based actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 146 pounds or 66 kilograms.

Fast facts about Xolo Mariduena

Who is Xolo Mariduena? He is an American actor best recognised for his roles in various shows and movies, including Parenthood, Cobra Kai, and Blue Beetle. Where is Xolo Mariduena from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is the actor who plays Blue Beetle? The actor is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 9 June 2001. Who are Xolo Maridueña’s parents? His parents are Carmelita Ramirez and Omar G. Ramirez. Does Xolo Mariduena have siblings? The actor has four sisters. Is Xolo Maridueña in a relationship? He is not dating anyone at the moment. Are Hannah and Xolo still together? Hannah and Xolo are not together. What is Xolo Mariduena's net worth? The actor has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

Xolo Mariduena is an American actor widely known for his roles in various notable television shows and movies, such as Parenthood (2012–2015), Cobra Kai (2018–present), and Blue Beetle (2023). The topic of Xolo Mariduena’s girlfriend has also fascinated fans for some time. As of writing, the actor is seemingly single. He was previously in a relationship with Cobra Kai co-star Hannah Kepple.

