Teyana Taylor's net worth, age, parents, is she still with Iman?

Teyana Taylor is a famous award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, composer, director, and entrepreneur. She rose to fame in 2006 when she choreographed Beyoncé's music video, Ring the Alarm. Due to her popularity as a singer and actress, most fans have been curious about her wealth and love life. What is Teyana Taylor's net worth?

Teyana Taylor developed a passion for music at the age of nine. Aside from being a singer, she is known for her role in films and TV shows such as A Thousand and One, Cardi Tries, and The Breaks. Thus, Teyana Taylor's net worth reflects her success in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1990 Age 33 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Harlem, New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 38-22-37 Body measurements in centimetres 96-55-93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Tito Smith Mother Nikki Taylor Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Iman Shumpert Children 2 Profession Actress, singer, dancer, director, model, choreographer, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Instagram @teyanataylor X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Teyana Taylor's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, The US Sun, and Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She has amassed this wealth as an actress, singer, director, and entrepreneur.

The singer drives some of the most expensive cars; she has been spotted driving a Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Panamera. She also proudly owns a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette C3 and a Range Rover SUV.

She also lives in her dream house in Atlanta, GA. They moved to the multi-story home with her ex-husband in 2021.

Teyana Taylor's family background

The American actress is 33 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 10 December 1990 and hails from Harlem, New York City, New York, United States. She is an American citizen of African-American-Trinidadian descent.

Teyana is the daughter of Tito Smith and Nikki Taylor. Her father is a musician, while her mum has been her manager since she was a teenager. Teyana Taylor's parents separated, and her mother raised her. She has three half-siblings from her father's side.

Are Teyana Taylor's parents rich?

The actress comes from a well-off family. During her 16th birthday, her mom bought her a Range Rover SUV, estimated to be $100,000; a bike, $8,000; a bracelet, $275,000; and Nike sneakers worth $700. She also rented for her a museum for the party.

Career

Teyana began her professional career as a choreographer at the age of fifteen. She choreographed Beyonce's music video, Ring the Alarm. After that, she was discovered by Pharrell Williams and in 2007, she was signed by Star Trak Entertainment, an imprint of Interscope Records. She appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 show the same year.

She released her first single, Google Me, in 2008. The single peaked at 90 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and 11 on the Hot R&B Songs chart. The following year, she released her debut EP, From a Planet Called Harlem.

She gained more fame for appearing in high-profile music videos of artists such as Missy Elliotts, Meek Mills, T.I., Jay-Z, and Blue Magic. The singer has collaborated with musicians like Chris Brown, Usher, and Omarion.

She was signed to Kanye's label, GOOD Music, in 2012. She also composed the intro and chorus of some of Kanye's tracks, like Dark Fantasy and Hell of a Life.

The singer won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography in 2017. The actress released her debut studio album VII on 4 November 2014. Here is a list of some of her songs.

Gonna Love Me

Wake Up Love

Made It

Killa

Sin City

Get Off

1800-One-Night

Come Back to Me

Ever Ever

Rose In Harlem

Teyana's professional acting debut came in 2010 when she played Rena in Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming. Here is a list of her movies and TV shows.

Year Film/TV shows Role 2023 The Book of Clarence Mary Magdalene 2023 White Men Can't Jump Imani 2023 A Thousand and One Inez de la Paz 2021 Coming 2 America Bopoto 2019 The Trap Sherri 2017–2018 Star Joyce Sheree 2018 Hit the Floor London Scott 2017 The Breaks Imani X 2015 Brotherly Love Zip 2013 The Start-Up Tae 2013 The Love Section Steph 2012 Cruel Summer Don

The actress has directed several music videos, including Diddy Feat Teyana Taylor: Closer to God and Monica: Commitment. She earned a few accolades, including the BET Hip Hop Award for Video Director of the Year in 2020 and 2023 and the Soul Train Music Award for Best Dance Performance.

In 2013, she secured a partnership with Adidas to design and distribute two pairs of sneakers, and she released the first repair on 16 February 2013. Teyana currently holds the record for being the fastest-selling footwear in Adidas Originals' history, according to Adidas Global Director of Entertainment and Influence Marketing.

Taylor is also an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing brand called Fade2Fit. She launched a Fade2Fit Workout Program based on dance and fitness routines.

Who is Teyana Taylor's husband?

The actress is divorced. She was previously married to the former NBA player, Iman Shumpert. Taylor and Iman met at a 2011 party but started dating in 2013. At the time, the singer was helping Iman recover from knee surgery.

They made their relationship public in June 2014 when Teyana shared their photo on Instagram, wishing the NBA player a happy birthday. The two got engaged in the following year. The actress posted a picture on her Instagram page on 8 September 2015 revealing her engagement ring.

Teyana and Iman tied the knot in a private wedding. It took place in September 2016 in front of the bathroom where their daughter Junie was born, which the actress refers to as a crime scene.

The ex-couple welcomed their first child, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., nicknamed Junie, on 16 December 2015.

Their second daughter, Rue Rose, was born on 6 September 2020. She was also born in the bathroom like her sister.

Are Teyana and Iman still together?

The couple divorced in 2023. The actress secretly filed for divorce from Iman in January 2023, which was disclosed in September 2023. Part of the statement reads;

In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor cited the cause of their divorce as Iman being a jealous narcissist during their marriage.

Teyana Taylor's height and weight

The American singer is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 52 kilograms or 115 pounds.

FAQs

What is Teyana Taylor's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million. What is Teyana Taylor most famous for? She is best known for choreographing Beyonce's hit music video Ring the Alarm. What is Teyana Taylor's age? She is 33 years old as of April 2024. Who is Teyana Taylor's father? Her dad is called Tito Smith. Was Teyana Taylor married? She was married to former NBA player Iman Shumpert. What does Teyana Taylor's mom do? She is Teyana's manager. What is Teyana Taylor's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Teyana Taylor's net worth indicates her dedication to her work as a singer, director, actress, choreographer, and entrepreneur. She is a mother of two children. The singer is signed to the GOOD Music label.

