Christina Salgado’s biography: age, height, parents, Bad Girls Club

Christina Salgado is a talented and well-known reality television star from the United States. She gained prominence after starring in the popular reality show Bad Club Girls.

Salgado attends Jerseylicious Season 5 Premiere Party at Midtown Sutton in New York City. Photo: Michael N. Todaro

Source: Getty Images

Despite her notoriety, Christina Salgado has kept most of her personal information away from the public eye. Here are some known facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Christina Salgado

: Christina Salgado Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 1 February 1990

: 1 February 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : New Jersey, USA

: New Jersey, USA Current residence: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Hair colou r: Dark brown

r: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : Stephanie

: Stephanie Profession: Reality TV personality

Reality TV personality Net worth: $1 million-$5 million

Christina Salgado's biography

Christina Salgado, also known by her nickname, the Sultry Spitfire, was born and brought up in New Jersey, the USA, in 1990.

The reality TV star attends Farrah Abraham's Celebrity Sex Tape In The Making sneak peak and birthday event at Pacha in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/FSA

Source: Getty Images

Who are Christina Salgado's parents? She is a reserved individual; thus, she has not revealed anything about her parents; however, she has an older sister called Stephanie.

How old is Christina from BGC9?

Christina Salgado's age is 32 years as of 2022.

What is Christina Salgado's zodiac? Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

When is Christina Salgado's birthday?

She celebrated her birthday on 1 February.

What is Christina Salgado's ethnicity?

The television personality is of Puerto Rico descent and holds an American nationality.

Career

Since she was a child, the reality television star has always had a strong passion for acting and wanted to pursue it as a career. She came to the limelight after starring on Bad Girls Club reality show on its ninth season in July 2012.

The show was created by Jonathan Murray. It focused on the altercation and physical confrontation of seven aggressive, unruly and quarrelsome ladies.

The starring ladies, best referred to as the bad girls, would enjoy a fancy lifestyle in a mansion home for three months, and their daily lives both inside and outside the mansionette home were recorded by a production team and later aired.

What happened to Christina from BGC?

Her strong personality and stunning looks made her the centre of attention on the show. However, she was later on eliminated from the show in episode seven after a struggle with co-star Rima.

Are Christina Salgado and Ben dating?

There is currently no information about them being together. The two were in a relationship, but little is known about how their relationship ended.

Furthermore, there is no information on Christina Salgado's boyfriend. She has kept the majority of her private life hidden from the public view.

Does Christina Salgado have a baby?

Salgado attends Jerseylicious Season 5 Premiere Party at Midtown Sutton in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

The American reality TV star has not spoken publicly about her having a baby, nor has she posted anything on her social media platform that indicates she might be having a baby.

How tall is Christina Salgado?

Christina Salgado's height is 5 feet 7 inches(170 centimetres). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Christina Salgado's net worth?

According to Wiki, her net worth is estimated to be ranging from $1 million to $5 million. This information is however not verified.

Christina Salgado was one of the cast members of the Bad Girls Club reality show. She is a private individual and rarely talks much about her life publicly.

Source: Legit.ng