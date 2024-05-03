Pauly Shore's net worth (2024): Discover his background, career and earnings

Pauly Shore is an American actor and comedian. He is known for his notable roles in films such as Guest House and Alone Together. He became famous in 1990 when his MTV show Totally Pauly hit the airwaves. He started his stand-up comedy career at the age of 17, which later opened doors for him in comedy films. But what is Pauly Shore's net worth?

Pauly Shore during Sony Pictures' "The Machine" Los Angeles premiere (L). The comedian performing at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Ron Palmer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paul Montgomery is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He comes from a family of entertainers. Pauly Shore's net worth reflects his achievements in the entertainment industry. He was raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Montgomery Shore Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mitzi Shore Father Sammy Shore Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Alex Noble School Beverly Hills High School Profession Comedian, actor, director, producer Net worth $30 million Instagram @paulyshore X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Pauly Shore TikTok @paulyshore

What is Pauly Shore's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Scottmax.com and Hot New Hip Hop, the comedian's net worth is alleged to be $30 million. He primarily earns from his career as an actor and comedian.

Pauly Shore's house

The owns a house worth around $9.5 million. He bought the 4500-square-foot house in Hollywood Hills in 1996 for $1.5 million. He later renovated the house and put it on sale in 2015 for $13 million. In 2015, he listed it for rent at $27000 per month when he could not find a buyer. In 2020, he put the house on the market for $9.5 million.

Pauly Shore's parents

Top-5 facts about Pauly Shore. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

His parents are Sammy and Mitzi, who are famous co-founders of the Comedy Store. His father is a renowned American actor known for films such as Minding the Store, The Bellboy, and Thunder Alley. He co-founded The Comedy Store, a comedy club with Mitzi and Rudy DeLuca. He passed away on 18 May 2019.

Pauly Shore's mom, Mitzi, is a famous actress and writer known for films such as Minding the Store and Girls of the Comedy Store. She was born on 25 July 1930 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States. She owned the Comedy Store until her demise in 2018.

Mitzi passed away on 11 April 2018 as a result of an undisclosed neurological disorder. The comedian shared a strong connection with his mother. On 8 March 2024, he wished her a happy International Women's Day.

According to a shared by the comedian in 2018, when he announced the demise of his father, he mentioned that his parents divorced when he was three. He was raised by his mother, and his father provided child support.

I'm saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could. He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free.

How old is Pauly Shore?

The American actor is 56 years old as of 2024. The comedian was born on 1 February 1968 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How did Pauly Shore get famous?

He started doing comedy at 17. His father supported his comedy career and was the one who took him to his first gig. In the aforementioned Facebook post, the comedian mentioned that he did his first gig at a restaurant called The Alley Cat Bistro in Marina Del Rey.

He came into the limelight in 1990 following his MTV show, Totally Pauly. The Show aired for four years before being cancelled in 1995. He is a musician known for songs such as Lisa, Lisa ( The One I Adore), Dude Airways, and Hollywood.

Pauly Shore's movies

The American actor started acting in 1987 when he played Kenny Ryan in 21 Jump Street. He later appeared in the 1988 film For Keeps. According to his IMDb profile, he has 80 credits as an actor. Below are popular movies from the comedian.

Year Movie Role 2024 The Court Jester Richard Simmons 2021 How It Ends Pauly Shore 2020 Guest House Randy 2018 Sin City Psycho Donavan 2018 Bad Paramedics Trent 2017 Sandy Wexler Testimonial 2012 Whisky Business Nicky Ferelli 2009 Last Day Dream Fistfighter 2001 The Wash Man in Trunk 1997 The Curse of Inferno Chuck Betts 1995 Jury Duty Tommy Collins 1994 In the Army Now Bones Coneway 1993 Son in Law Crawl 1992 Encino Man Stoney Brown 1989 Dream Date Rudy

Does Pauly Shore still own The Comedy Store?

He does not currently have a role in The Comedy Store. However, he does events and runs projects there. When his mother passed away, he took over and was the owner of the club, but not anymore. Peter H. Shore, his brother, runs the club. He is the trustee of Mitzi Shore.

Where is Pauly Shore now?

The American comedian currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America. On 28 February 2022, he shared an Instagram post telling his fans he moved to his new home in 2020.

Full Frontal Friday, brozzz. I moved to my new home, #LasVegas, in summer 2020. You can catch me performing around town, including my one man show “Stick with the Dancing” tomorrow (Jan 29) at @thespacelv

FAQs

Who is Pauly Shore? She is an American comedian, actor, director and producer. What is Pauly Shore's age? He is 56 years old as of 2024. Who are Pauly Shore's siblings? He has three siblings, Sandy, Peter and Scott. Where is Pauly Shore from? He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Pauly Shore's nationality? He is American. What is Pauly Shore's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What was Sammy Shore's net worth? The comedian's father's net worth is unknown. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his mother, Mitzi Shore's net worth was alleged to be $20 million at death.

Pauly Shore's net worth is alleged to be $30 million. He has been in the entertainment industry since he made his debut at the age of 17. His net worth has grown consistently in recent years. He is renowned for his 1990s comedy films.

