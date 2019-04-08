Trevor Donovan is an American model and actor known for his role as Teddy Montgomery on the hit drama television series 90210. He is also an avid dog lover and activist, devoting his time to helping better the lives of people and animals alike.

He was interested in sports from a young age, especially snowboarding and skiing. This landed him a chance to be on the US ski team in the Junior Olympics.

Besides acting and modelling, Donovan can sing and play the guitar. He is also a great graphic designer.

Profile summary

Full name: Trevor Donovan Neubauer

Trevor Donovan Neubauer Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 October 1978

11 October 1978 Trevor Donovan's age: 42 years (as of June 2021)

42 years (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Mammoth Lakes, California, USA

Mammoth Lakes, California, USA Current residence: California, US

California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in kilograms: 90

90 Weight in pounds: 198

198 Body build: Buff

Buff Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blond

Blond Siblings: Jake Donovan

Jake Donovan Marital status: Single

Single College: The Art Institute of Los Angeles

The Art Institute of Los Angeles Occupation: Actor and model

Actor and model Net worth: $18 million

Trevor Donovan's biography

The actor was born on 11 October 1978. Trevor Donovan's age is 42 years as of 2021. He hails from Bishop, California, and spent his childhood in Mammoth Lakes in California. He has a brother known as Jake Donovan, who currently works as a fireman in Sacramento.

Trevor is of German-American ethnicity.

Acting career

Before getting involved in the entertainment industry, Trevor Donovan worked as a model for trending fashion brands.

He landed his first acting role in the sitcom Quintuplets, where he played the role of a waiter. He later landed another role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton.

His breakthrough came in 2009 when he was cast to play Teddy Montgomery in the TV series 90210.

Trevor Donovan's movies and TV shows

Below are the actor's credits:

Films

2009: Surrogates as The Surrogate of Thomas Greer

as The Surrogate of Thomas Greer 2010: Takers as John Rahway's body double

as John Rahway's body double 2011: Birds of a Feather as Trevor

as Trevor 2012: Savages as Matt

as Matt 2018: The Ghost Beyond as John Burrows

as John Burrows 2019: Prescription for Love as Luke Taylor

as Luke Taylor 2020: Wolf Hound as Major Eric Roth

as Major Eric Roth 2020: Hot Water as Jarid Harper

as Jarid Harper 2022: Reagan as John Barletta

Television shows

2004: Quintuplets as Waiter

as Waiter 2007: Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton

as Jeremy Horton 2009–2013: 90210 as Teddy Montgomery

as Teddy Montgomery 2011: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Spartan

as Spartan 2012: Strawberry Summer as Jason Keith

as Jason Keith 2013: The Client List as Dashiell Codd

as Dashiell Codd 2013–2014: Melissa & Joey as Austin

as Austin 2013: Drop Dead Diva as Keith

as Keith 2013: A Snow Globe Christmas as Eric

as Eric 2014: Awkward as Stevie Shay

as Stevie Shay 2014: Bermuda Tentacles as Trip Oliver

as Trip Oliver 2015: Love Finds You in Charm as Noah Weave

as Noah Weave 2015: T exas Rising as Kit Acklin

as Kit Acklin 2016: Love on a Limb as Kyle Sorenson

as Kyle Sorenson 2016: JL Ranch as Brady Landsburg

as Brady Landsburg 2017: Sun Records as Eddy Arnold

as Eddy Arnold 2017: Escaping Dad as Wes

as Wes 2017: NCIS as Cmd. Thomas Buchner

as Cmd. Thomas Buchner 2017: Marry Me at Christmas as Johnny Blake

as Johnny Blake 2018: Runaway Romance as Hunter Banning

as Hunter Banning 2018: Lucifer as Max Evans

as Max Evans 2019: SnowComing as Jake Gillet

as Jake Gillet 2019: Love, Fall & Order as Patrick Harris

as Patrick Harris 2019: Nostalgic Christmas as Keith McClain

as Keith McClain 2019: The Baxters as Ryan Taylor

as Ryan Taylor 2020: USS Christmas as Lt. Billy Jenkins

as Lt. Billy Jenkins 2020: Two for the Win as Justin

Body measurements

The actor weighs 198 lbs (90 kg) and is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall. He has a buff body, blue eyes, and blond hair.

Is Trevor Donovan married?

Trevor is quite private about his love life. The actor is not married and has not disclosed any details about his relationship status. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that there is no Trevor Donovan's wife as of yet.

So who is Trevor Donovan's girlfriend? Has he dated in the past? Trevor was previously in a relationship with Sonia Rockwell; they dated for three years (2006 to 2009).

The actor was also rumoured to have dated John F. Kennedy's niece, Kerry Kennedy, and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson.

Is Trevor Donovan gay?

Trevor Donovan's dating situation has been a popular topic of conversation among the actor's fans. The effect of the onscreen depiction of being gay in the teen TV show 90210 was so intense that many began speculating that Donovan may be gay in real life.

The actor had no idea that he would play a gay character in the series. However, he worked with the directors to ensure Teddy's story was as realistic as possible.

Trevor acknowledged that portraying a gay character had an unexpected but pleasant impact on his personal life. He claimed that in real life, girls were attracted to him because they wanted to change him. He stated,

"It's been good for me. Girls want to challenge it. They kind of assume I'm (gay in real life) and try to change me back. Of course, I let them!"

Trevor Donovan's partner in the show 90210 is called Shane.

What is Trevor Donovan's net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, his net worth is $18 million. He has acquired his fortune from his career as a model and an actor.

Social media presence

Trevor Donovan is very active on his social media pages. His Instagram account has over 220k followers, while his has over 147k followers.

These days the actor lives in California with his three dogs. His family consists of the Bulldog Tito, Golden Retriever Shadow and Labrador Chance. Donovan even has a merch line called CitizenK9 that offers products for dogs and dog lovers alike.

When he is not busy acting or playing with his pups, Trevor devotes his time to charity work. He has worked with the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights, Habitat for Humanity, as well as the anti-bullying program from Hallmark & the Ad Council.

Trevor Donovan is currently working on several movies, all the while staying in shape with rigorous workouts.

