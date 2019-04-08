Actor Trevor Donovan's bio: age, brother, parents, wife, gay rumours
Trevor Donovan is an American model and actor known for his role as Teddy Montgomery on the hit drama television series 90210. He is also an avid dog lover and activist, devoting his time to helping better the lives of people and animals alike.
He was interested in sports from a young age, especially snowboarding and skiing. This landed him a chance to be on the US ski team in the Junior Olympics.
Besides acting and modelling, Donovan can sing and play the guitar. He is also a great graphic designer.
Profile summary
- Full name: Trevor Donovan Neubauer
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 October 1978
- Trevor Donovan's age: 42 years (as of June 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Mammoth Lakes, California, USA
- Current residence: California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christian
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 188
- Weight in kilograms: 90
- Weight in pounds: 198
- Body build: Buff
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blond
- Siblings: Jake Donovan
- Marital status: Single
- College: The Art Institute of Los Angeles
- Occupation: Actor and model
- Net worth: $18 million
Trevor Donovan's biography
The actor was born on 11 October 1978. Trevor Donovan's age is 42 years as of 2021. He hails from Bishop, California, and spent his childhood in Mammoth Lakes in California. He has a brother known as Jake Donovan, who currently works as a fireman in Sacramento.
Trevor is of German-American ethnicity.
Acting career
Before getting involved in the entertainment industry, Trevor Donovan worked as a model for trending fashion brands.
He landed his first acting role in the sitcom Quintuplets, where he played the role of a waiter. He later landed another role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton.
His breakthrough came in 2009 when he was cast to play Teddy Montgomery in the TV series 90210.
Trevor Donovan's movies and TV shows
Below are the actor's credits:
Films
- 2009: Surrogates as The Surrogate of Thomas Greer
- 2010: Takers as John Rahway's body double
- 2011: Birds of a Feather as Trevor
- 2012: Savages as Matt
- 2018: The Ghost Beyond as John Burrows
- 2019: Prescription for Love as Luke Taylor
- 2020: Wolf Hound as Major Eric Roth
- 2020: Hot Water as Jarid Harper
- 2022: Reagan as John Barletta
Television shows
- 2004: Quintuplets as Waiter
- 2007: Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton
- 2009–2013: 90210 as Teddy Montgomery
- 2011: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Spartan
- 2012: Strawberry Summer as Jason Keith
- 2013: The Client List as Dashiell Codd
- 2013–2014: Melissa & Joey as Austin
- 2013: Drop Dead Diva as Keith
- 2013: A Snow Globe Christmas as Eric
- 2014: Awkward as Stevie Shay
- 2014: Bermuda Tentacles as Trip Oliver
- 2015: Love Finds You in Charm as Noah Weave
- 2015: Texas Rising as Kit Acklin
- 2016: Love on a Limb as Kyle Sorenson
- 2016: JL Ranch as Brady Landsburg
- 2017: Sun Records as Eddy Arnold
- 2017: Escaping Dad as Wes
- 2017: NCIS as Cmd. Thomas Buchner
- 2017: Marry Me at Christmas as Johnny Blake
- 2018: Runaway Romance as Hunter Banning
- 2018: Lucifer as Max Evans
- 2019: SnowComing as Jake Gillet
- 2019: Love, Fall & Order as Patrick Harris
- 2019: Nostalgic Christmas as Keith McClain
- 2019: The Baxters as Ryan Taylor
- 2020: USS Christmas as Lt. Billy Jenkins
- 2020: Two for the Win as Justin
Body measurements
The actor weighs 198 lbs (90 kg) and is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall. He has a buff body, blue eyes, and blond hair.
Is Trevor Donovan married?
Trevor is quite private about his love life. The actor is not married and has not disclosed any details about his relationship status. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that there is no Trevor Donovan's wife as of yet.
So who is Trevor Donovan's girlfriend? Has he dated in the past? Trevor was previously in a relationship with Sonia Rockwell; they dated for three years (2006 to 2009).
The actor was also rumoured to have dated John F. Kennedy's niece, Kerry Kennedy, and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson.
Is Trevor Donovan gay?
Trevor Donovan's dating situation has been a popular topic of conversation among the actor's fans. The effect of the onscreen depiction of being gay in the teen TV show 90210 was so intense that many began speculating that Donovan may be gay in real life.
The actor had no idea that he would play a gay character in the series. However, he worked with the directors to ensure Teddy's story was as realistic as possible.
Trevor acknowledged that portraying a gay character had an unexpected but pleasant impact on his personal life. He claimed that in real life, girls were attracted to him because they wanted to change him. He stated,
"It's been good for me. Girls want to challenge it. They kind of assume I'm (gay in real life) and try to change me back. Of course, I let them!"
Trevor Donovan's partner in the show 90210 is called Shane.
What is Trevor Donovan's net worth?
According to Idol Net Worth, his net worth is $18 million. He has acquired his fortune from his career as a model and an actor.
Social media presence
Trevor Donovan is very active on his social media pages. His Instagram account has over 220k followers, while his Twitter account has over 147k followers.
These days the actor lives in California with his three dogs. His family consists of the Bulldog Tito, Golden Retriever Shadow and Labrador Chance. Donovan even has a merch line called CitizenK9 that offers products for dogs and dog lovers alike.
When he is not busy acting or playing with his pups, Trevor devotes his time to charity work. He has worked with the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights, Habitat for Humanity, as well as the anti-bullying program from Hallmark & the Ad Council.
Trevor Donovan is currently working on several movies, all the while staying in shape with rigorous workouts.
