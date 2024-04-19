Nelly’s net worth 2024: What has the rapper been up to recently?

Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is an American rapper, entrepreneur and singer. He is widely recognised for hit tracks like Dilemma, Hot In Herre, The Fix, Ride Wit Me, Over and Over, and Luven Me. The American rapper’s wise financial investments and strategic career choices have enabled him to garner unparalleled wealth throughout his career. Discover Nelly’s net worth and what he is up to now.

Nelly wearing a silver necklace with large links (L). The rapper performing on stage (R). Photo: @nelly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nelly’s musical career started in the 1990s as a member of the Midwest hip-hop group St. Lunatics. The singer-songwriter’s talent has enabled him to secure substantial earnings throughout his career. Nelly’s net worth drastically dropped a few years ago but he is now back on track and is doing well for himself, thanks to his music and various business ventures.

Profile summary

Full name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Popular as Nelly Gender Male Date of birth 2 November 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Ashanti Children 4 School University City High School Profession Rapper, entrepreneur, singer and songwriter Net worth $70 million Instagram @nelly Facebook

What is Nelly's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and AfroTech, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $70 million. His primary source of income is his versatile ventures in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The rapper’s wealth can also be attributed to his various endorsements and brand deals. He has collaborated with notable brands like Apple, Reebok, and Sprite. According to CAknowledge, the hip-hop artist’s annual income is approximately $5 million.

What business does Nelly own?

The American rapper owns various businesses, including two clothing lines: Apple Bottoms Jeans and Vokal. The entrepreneur founded Apple Bottoms Jeans in 2003 alongside Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly. Apple Bottoms is a renowned women's fashion clothing line that also sells perfume and accessories.

The Vokal (Very Organised Kids Always Learning) is an iconic hip-hop fashion brand founded by Nelly, Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, and Nick Loftis in 1997. The clothing line caters to men’s fashion, specialising in T-shirts, jerseys, and bespoke clothing.

Besides his musical career and managing the two clothing lines, Nelly is also into acting. According to IMDb, he has been featured in several TV series and films, as highlighted below.

Film/TV series Role Year Snipes Clarence 2001 Cedric the Entertainer Presents East Boogie 2003 The Longest Yard Megget 2005 CSI: NY Terrence Davis 2008–2009 Reach Me E-Ruption 2014

The American rapper also owns several real estate assets. For instance, in February 2021, he sold his mansion in Wildwood, Missouri, for $600,000. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is on a massive 12-acre lot and is 10,799 square feet.

Philanthropic acts

Top-5 facts about rapper Nelly. Photo: @nelly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American rapper uses his wealth for various philanthropic acts, giving back to his hometown community. For instance, he started the 4Sho4Kids Foundation and Jes Us 4 Jackie.

The Jes Us 4 Jackie foundation was founded after Nelly’s sister, Jackie, was diagnosed with leukaemia. This foundation encourages black men and women to get tested for bone marrow matches. The singer and songwriter also hosts a Black & White Ball charity gala, which raises money for charities.

Why did Nelly sell his music?

The hip-hop artist made the sale with HarbourView Equity Partners, which purchased a selection of Nelly’s recorded assets, including Ride Wit Me, Dilemma and Hot in Herre. How much did Nelly sell his catalogue for? He allegedly sold 50% of his catalogue for $50 million.

While addressing the sale of his catalogue on Variety, the rapper revealed that he had sold the tracks to tap into new generations and broaden his audience reach.

As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.

Why did Nelly wear a bandage on his face?

The American rapper was known for wearing a bandage on his face during the early 2000s. He has never revealed the reason behind it. However, there have been several speculations and stories about it.

One common explanation is that Nelly wore the band-aid as an honour to City Spud, who collaborated with the rapper on his hit song Ride Wit Me and was serving a 10-year prison sentence. Conversely, many of the rapper’s fans believe that Nelly started wearing the bandage on his cheek after a basketball injury.

Did Nelly get married?

The rapper has never been married before. However, he is in a relationship with Ashanti. The couple crossed paths in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference. They kept their relationship private until the mid-2010s when they parted ways in 2015.

Nelly and Ashanti reunited onstage in 2021 and officially confirmed their reconciliation during a September 2023 Boss Moves with Rasheeda show.

I think it surprised both of us. We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.

How many kids did Nelly have?

The American hip-hop star has two kids with his ex, Channetta Valentine, and adopted his sister's two kids after her demise in 2005. He welcomed his daughter Chanelle in 1994 and son Cornell in 1999. After his sister, Jackie Donahue, succumbed to leukaemia in March 2005, the rapper adopted her kids, Shawn and Sydney Thomas.

What is Nelly doing now?

The musical artist is still focusing on his career. As of April 2024, he is expected to tour across Canada and the United States and has about 43 upcoming concerts.

FAQs

Why is Nelly called Nelly? The rapper most likely started using his stage name, Nelly, as a short version of his real name, Cornell. What business does Nelly own? The American entrepreneur and rapper owns two clothing lines: Apple Bottoms Jeans and Vokal. What is Nelly's net worth in 2024? He has an alleged net worth of $70 million. Why did Nelly sell his music? The rapper allegedly sold 50% of his catalogue to preserve his artistry and broaden his audience reach. How much did Nelly sell his catalogue for? The hip-hop artist allegedly sold 50% of his catalogue for $50 million. How many kids did Nelly have? He has two biological kids, Chanelle and Cornell, and he adopted his sister’s two children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after her demise in 2005. Did Nelly get married? The American rapper has never been married before. What is Nelly doing now? As of April 2024, he is expected to tour across Canada and the United States and has about 43 upcoming concerts.

Nelly’s net worth is a testament to his enduring impact on the musical industry. The American rapper has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including promotions from prominent companies and running his two clothing lines.

Legit.ng recently published Harry B's biography. He is a renowned Nollywood actor, musician, and TV personality. His family originated from Emene, Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria and is from the Igbo tribe.

Harry B has starred in classic Nollywood productions and modern blockbusters and has been featured in over 120 movies. He is also a musician with an 8-track album. Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng